Vuelta a España stage 21 live: Kuss prepares to celebrate as sprinters battle in Madrid

Evenepoel with fellow Belgian and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois this afternoon. Remco & Thibaut 🤩#LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/ADDV8er0UHSeptember 17, 2023 See more

The Portuguese riders in the peloton just shared a nice moment at the back of the peloton with the announcement of the 2024 Vuelta starting in Lisbon providing them an opportunity to race on home roads next year.

The four jersey winners of the 2023 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

95km to go

Jumbo-Visma are going through the celebrations at the back of the peloton. Dylan van Baarle nicely holds up a t-shirt with 'NATHAN' written on the front of it of course as a gesture to teammate Nathan Van Hooydonck who was in a serious car accident last week.



Thankfully his condition was updated positively after the 16th stage when Jonas Vingegaard took his second win of the race.

Jumbo-Visma - the winners of all three Grand Tours in 2023 with three different riders:

Giro d'Italia - Primož Roglič

Tour de France - Jonas Vingegaard

Vuelta a España - Sepp Kuss 🇪🇸 #LaVuelta23A picture is worth more than a thousand words. 💛❤️🩷#𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 pic.twitter.com/M9bxZLWJESSeptember 17, 2023 See more

101km to go Must be the shortest neutralised zone I've seen as just a few hundred metres precedes the dropping of the flag. Not that the attacks will fly as today likely won't be too drama-filled with a bunch sprint expected.

All smiles for Kuss ahead of his crowning moment this evening. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 21 of the Vuelta a España is underway! The jersey leaders roll off the line at the had of the race: Sepp Kuss in red, Kaden Groves in green, Remco Evenepoel in polka-dots and Juan Ayuso in white.

There's a minute silence ahead of the start of stage 21 in memory of Spanish radio commentator Pepe Domingo Castaño who passed away today, a nice gesture from the race.

Special kit on a special occasion for Jan Tratnik and Jumbo-Visma... 👀 @JumboVismaRoad #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/yKMQVRO0CgSeptember 17, 2023 See more

With one Vuelta ending comes the announcements around next year's race. Big news came out today as the start location for the 2024 race was revealed by the race organisers. Vuelta a España confirms 2024 race start in Lisbon

Evenepoel has also gone all out with the full blue and white polka-dot skinsuit for the final stage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's Remco Evenepoel's custom blue polka-dot S-Works bike for the final stage of the Vuelta after winning the King of the Mountains classification. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Riders are completing the final team presentation ahead of the start at the Hipódromo de la Zarzuela with the neutralised start scheduled for 17:15 CET.

It's the final day of Grand Tour racing in 2023 and another sprint stage awaits us. Just 101.1km of racing in and around the Spanish capital city Madrid stands in the way of Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) confirming his first Grand Tour victory and it should be little more than a formality and celebration lap for the American.