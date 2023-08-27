Refresh

The riders have gone to the unofficial start where they will begin the neutral zone in Mataró.

Here are where all of the GC riders are after stage one: Lorenzo Milesi (DSM) 17'30" (Red jersey)

Romain Bardet (DSM) S.T.

Enric Mas (MOV) S.T.

Hugh Carthy (EFE) +6"

Remco Evenepoel (SOQ) S.T.

Lenny Martinez (GFC) S.T.

Damiano Caruso (TBV) +10"

Mikel Landa (TBV) S.T.

Geraint Thomas (IGD) +20"

Thymen Arensman (IGD) S.T.

Aleksandr Vlasov (BOH) +28"

Lennard Kämna (BOH) +28"

Cian Uijtdebroeks (BOH)

Sergio Higuita (BOH) all S.T.

Jonas Vingegaard (TJV) +32"

Primož Roglič (TJV) S.T.

Juan Ayuso (UAD) +37"

Jay Vine (UAD)

João Almeida (UAD) all S.T.

Eddie Dunbar (JAY) +51"

Kévin Vauquelin (ARK) +1'18"

The outrage from riders yesterday weren't just about the race itself, but what the riders had to do to get to their hotels. Have a read of what CPA president, Adam Hanson, as well as Thomas De Gendt had to say about what happened below. Riders forced to ride 6km ‘through heavy traffic and in the dark without lights’ after Vuelta TTT

Unfortunately, we have had the first DNS of the race. Laurens De Plus heads home to recover after his heavy crash in yesterday's TTT. Following his crash on the opening stage of #LaVuelta23, @LaurensDePlus was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in Barcelona, accompanied by our team doctor.He underwent a range of imaging on an injury sustained to his right hip, which showed a non-displaced fracture.A… pic.twitter.com/XHFwHzSf4KAugust 27, 2023 See more

Due to the rain continuing, the race organisers have decided to take the GC times with 3.6km to go. The bonuses on the Montjuic climb still apply. OFFICIAL | 🌧 Given the current weather situation and having applied the weather protocol, the times for the general classification will be taken at the Alto del Castillo de Monjuic 3.6 km from the finish line. ⏱ The bonuses at the top of Montjuic and at the finish line will… pic.twitter.com/CBmcW4x16yAugust 27, 2023 See more

