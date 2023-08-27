Live coverage

Vuelta a Espana stage 2 Live – A puncheur finish

By Tim Bonville-Ginn
181.8km from Mataró to Barcelona will shed the sprinters, as the GC contenders show their hands

Profile of stage 2 of la Vuelta a España

Race situation

The stage sets off from Mataró at 12:45 CEST

The riders have gone to the unofficial start where they will begin the neutral zone in Mataró. 

Here are where all of the GC riders are after stage one:

Lorenzo Milesi (DSM) 17'30" (Red jersey)
Romain Bardet (DSM) S.T.
Enric Mas (MOV) S.T.
Hugh Carthy (EFE) +6"
Remco Evenepoel (SOQ) S.T.
Lenny Martinez (GFC) S.T.
Damiano Caruso (TBV) +10"
Mikel Landa (TBV) S.T.
Geraint Thomas (IGD) +20"
Thymen Arensman (IGD) S.T.
Aleksandr Vlasov (BOH) +28"
Lennard Kämna (BOH) +28"
Cian Uijtdebroeks (BOH)
Sergio Higuita (BOH) all S.T.
Jonas Vingegaard (TJV) +32"
Primož Roglič (TJV) S.T.
Juan Ayuso (UAD) +37"
Jay Vine (UAD)
João Almeida (UAD) all S.T.
Eddie Dunbar (JAY) +51"
Kévin Vauquelin (ARK) +1'18"

The outrage from riders yesterday weren't just about the race itself, but what the riders had to do to get to their hotels. 

Have a read of what CPA president, Adam Hanson, as well as Thomas De Gendt had to say about what happened below.

Riders forced to ride 6km ‘through heavy traffic and in the dark without lights’ after Vuelta TTT 

Unfortunately, we have had the first DNS of the race. Laurens De Plus heads home to recover after his heavy crash in yesterday's TTT. 

Due to the rain continuing, the race organisers have decided to take the GC times with 3.6km to go. The bonuses on the Montjuic climb still apply. 

As we build towards what looks to be another wet day on the roads of Catalonia, here are a few links to stories from yesterday's opening stage. Including a very cross Remco Evenepoel.

Vuelta opening TTT stage marred by multiple crashes in treacherous racing conditions

Furious Remco Evenepoel slams ‘super-dangerous’ TTT to open Vuelta a España

Roglič looks ahead as Jumbo-Visma come through challenging Vuelta TTT unscathed

La Vuelta a España 2023 started on the streets of Barcelona yesterday evening in the pouring rain with Team dsm-firmenich taking the stage. This put young Italian rider, Lorenzo Milesi, into the red leader's jersey.

Read the full race report from last night's stage by clicking HERE 

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of the 2023 Vuelta a España.

