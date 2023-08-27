Live coverage
Vuelta a Espana stage 2 Live – A puncheur finish
181.8km from Mataró to Barcelona will shed the sprinters, as the GC contenders show their hands
Vuelta a Espana 2023 - Everything you need to know
Vuelta a Espana 2023 route
Vuelta a Espana favourites
Vuelta stage 1 results
Race situation
The stage sets off from Mataró at 12:45 CEST
The riders have gone to the unofficial start where they will begin the neutral zone in Mataró.
Here are where all of the GC riders are after stage one:
Lorenzo Milesi (DSM) 17'30" (Red jersey)
Romain Bardet (DSM) S.T.
Enric Mas (MOV) S.T.
Hugh Carthy (EFE) +6"
Remco Evenepoel (SOQ) S.T.
Lenny Martinez (GFC) S.T.
Damiano Caruso (TBV) +10"
Mikel Landa (TBV) S.T.
Geraint Thomas (IGD) +20"
Thymen Arensman (IGD) S.T.
Aleksandr Vlasov (BOH) +28"
Lennard Kämna (BOH) +28"
Cian Uijtdebroeks (BOH)
Sergio Higuita (BOH) all S.T.
Jonas Vingegaard (TJV) +32"
Primož Roglič (TJV) S.T.
Juan Ayuso (UAD) +37"
Jay Vine (UAD)
João Almeida (UAD) all S.T.
Eddie Dunbar (JAY) +51"
Kévin Vauquelin (ARK) +1'18"
The outrage from riders yesterday weren't just about the race itself, but what the riders had to do to get to their hotels.
Have a read of what CPA president, Adam Hanson, as well as Thomas De Gendt had to say about what happened below.
Riders forced to ride 6km ‘through heavy traffic and in the dark without lights’ after Vuelta TTT
Unfortunately, we have had the first DNS of the race. Laurens De Plus heads home to recover after his heavy crash in yesterday's TTT.
Following his crash on the opening stage of #LaVuelta23, @LaurensDePlus was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in Barcelona, accompanied by our team doctor.He underwent a range of imaging on an injury sustained to his right hip, which showed a non-displaced fracture.A… pic.twitter.com/XHFwHzSf4KAugust 27, 2023
Due to the rain continuing, the race organisers have decided to take the GC times with 3.6km to go. The bonuses on the Montjuic climb still apply.
OFFICIAL | 🌧 Given the current weather situation and having applied the weather protocol, the times for the general classification will be taken at the Alto del Castillo de Monjuic 3.6 km from the finish line. ⏱ The bonuses at the top of Montjuic and at the finish line will… pic.twitter.com/CBmcW4x16yAugust 27, 2023
As we build towards what looks to be another wet day on the roads of Catalonia, here are a few links to stories from yesterday's opening stage. Including a very cross Remco Evenepoel.
Vuelta opening TTT stage marred by multiple crashes in treacherous racing conditions
Furious Remco Evenepoel slams ‘super-dangerous’ TTT to open Vuelta a España
Roglič looks ahead as Jumbo-Visma come through challenging Vuelta TTT unscathed
La Vuelta a España 2023 started on the streets of Barcelona yesterday evening in the pouring rain with Team dsm-firmenich taking the stage. This put young Italian rider, Lorenzo Milesi, into the red leader's jersey.
Read the full race report from last night's stage by clicking HERE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of the 2023 Vuelta a España.
