Vuelta a España stage 14 - Live coverage

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux have moved up and started to set the pace with the gap to the break at just over three minutes.

Big day for Tratnik who will need to mark Bardet on the climbs and try and sustain Caruso's lead in the KOM. The first climb is a third cat but the next one is a first category ascent.

ASO have confirmed the full extent of the riders in the break. There's some real quality in the move too:

Clément Champoussin, Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R-Citroën), Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fnix), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious), Dani Navarro (Burgos-BH), Aritz Bagües (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Jens Keukeleire (EF Educaiton Nippo), Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Arnaud Démare, Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Sep Vanmarcke (Israel Start-Up Nation), Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal), Andrey Zeits (Team BikeExchange), Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Dylan Sunderland (Team Qhubeka NextHash) and Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates).

147km to go The bunch ease up and that allows the break to drift out to just over two minutes with 147km to go.

151km to go and the gap has stretched out to 1:10.

No GC threats in the break though. Champoussin is the top placed rider but he's over 45 minutes down in the overall standings.

155km to go Holmes, Vanmarcke and... Demare is in the break too. They have 29 seconds now with 155km to go.

It's 18 riders and they have a 19 second gap at this point. Bardet is there, so too is Pidcock and Vine. No Caruso as far as I can see.

The accelerations keep coming and this has been relentless so far. We've covered almost 10km and now there's a group of just under 20 riders clear of the peloton.

There's a lot of looking around at the front of the bunch as riders attack and then mark moves. Another couple of riders try and kick clear but that early move is just about hanging on.

We've got a clutch of riders off the front already but the gap is relatively small, maybe just 5 seconds. There are nine riders in the move.

And we are racing on stage 14 of the Vuelta, as we exit the neutralized zone. And we have attacks from the gun just as we see Guillaume Martin come back through the cars. Not sure what happened there but he hasn't fallen. He's second on GC and could be a dark horse for the top-five overall. Class rider. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

28° at the start according to reports but the weather has been a real issue in the race so far. Check out Alasdair Fotheringham's story on the conditions riders and teams have had to face in the race. Fighting against the sun at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

We're still in the neutralized zone and weaving through a few corners but the mood seems relatively relaxed given what's to come later on in the stage. Odd Christian Eiking is right near the front and in his leader's jersey. It's going to be a struggle to hold that position at the end of the stage but he won't just throw in the towel. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Obviously it's all eyes on Roglic, who is the favourite for both the stage and the race lead but there's pressure on Movitar and Ineos too. The Spanish team have Mas and Lopez in contention, while Ineos are further back with Egan Bernal struggling to find his best form in this year's race. It's a significant day for the Giro d'Italia winner.

The first climb of the stage - the Puerto Berzocama - comes almost 100km into the action but we do have a few unclassified bumps before then. Most of the first half of the race is flat though.

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) leads the KOM competition with 31 points. He has a four point lead on Romain Bardet and that could be one of the most interesting sub plots during the stage. Neither rider are threats on GC and while Caruso already has a stage to his name in this year's race both him and Bardet will no doubt try and get in the break.

And we're rolling on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana.

On stage 13 we saw little fight for the break but that should be totally different today. The stage is up for grabs but so is the KOM jersey, and the GC. It's likely that there will be a huge battle just to get into the break.

Into the unknown as Vuelta a España tackles new summit finish at Pico Villuercas - Preview (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Right now the riders are on the start line and we'll begin the neutralized zone in about five minutes from now. Here's how things stand on GC coming into the stage. General classification after stage 13 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 50:31:52 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:58 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:56 4 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:31 5 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:28 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:55 7 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:41 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:57 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:03 10 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:38

The first half of the stage is relatively flat but it's all change with the Puerto Berzocama and Puerto Collado de Ballesteros coming in quick succession.

Today is going to be a massive day in the Vuelta as we dip into the mountains for another key stage that includes three categorized climbs, including the new summit finish at Pico Villuercas.