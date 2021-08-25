Vuelta a España stage 11 - Live coverage

Refresh

A look at the map of today's stage... (Image credit: Unipublic)

The finish was a regular fixture of the race in the early 2010s, featuring in 2010, 2011 and 2013 as Igor Antón, Joaquin Rodríguez and Daniel Moreno took stage victories. Time gaps aren't usually very big at the top of the climb. In 2013, the top five were separated by five seconds. A total of 14, 16 and 16 riders have finished within 20 seconds of the winner on each stage.

Today's stage is up and down all day, though there's only one categorised climb on the route – the Puerto de Locubín (8.8km at 5 per cent) at eight kilometres from the finish. The finish, though, is a real challenge comparable to the Mur de Huy... VALDEPEÑAS vs HUY#LaVuelta21 pic.twitter.com/A1Cvic3eo8August 25, 2021 See more

The riders are currently signing on ahead of the start of the stage, which is in just over 15 minutes. Heading to the start of #LaVuelta21 stage 11 in Antequera. pic.twitter.com/jVeRRSk8scAugust 25, 2021 See more

Today's stage is the shortest road stage of the race at 133.6 kilometres, taking the riders from Antequera to Valdepeñas de Jaén as the race heads inland from the south of Spain.