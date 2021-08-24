Vuelta a España stage 10 - Live coverage

Refresh

Today's stage will certainly interest someone like Michael Matthews, and we grabbed a word with him at the start...

"I see two different scenarios - either a big breakaway goes to the line and the GC teams let it go, or the GC teams fight for stage win. There are still a fair few teams who haven't won a stage here and it's a good stage for a lot of teams actually. Maybe the climb is a bit too hard for me but I'll give it a good go.

"There are a fair few people in the peloton who wouldn't mind an easier day today and they'd probably rather I was in the breakaway, so yeah, we'll wait and see. I think it has to be more than 10 guys in the break otherwise it's going to be a really hard day and peloton can bring it back. It has to be a big breakaway.

"The climb is almost 5km of steep, and 10km total, so it's longer than the climb the other day. If guys have a decent gap over top - like 30 seconds - I don't think it's possible to catch them. The descent is too technical tech and too fast, so it'll be really hard to bring them back, especially in a small group where you're working out who will chase."