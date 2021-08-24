Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 10 - Live coverage
Second week kicks off with a punchy finale in Málaga
The riders are still behind the director's car waiting to get underway.
Today's stage will certainly interest someone like Michael Matthews, and we grabbed a word with him at the start...
"I see two different scenarios - either a big breakaway goes to the line and the GC teams let it go, or the GC teams fight for stage win. There are still a fair few teams who haven't won a stage here and it's a good stage for a lot of teams actually. Maybe the climb is a bit too hard for me but I'll give it a good go.
"There are a fair few people in the peloton who wouldn't mind an easier day today and they'd probably rather I was in the breakaway, so yeah, we'll wait and see. I think it has to be more than 10 guys in the break otherwise it's going to be a really hard day and peloton can bring it back. It has to be a big breakaway.
"The climb is almost 5km of steep, and 10km total, so it's longer than the climb the other day. If guys have a decent gap over top - like 30 seconds - I don't think it's possible to catch them. The descent is too technical tech and too fast, so it'll be really hard to bring them back, especially in a small group where you're working out who will chase."
The final climb is too hard for the sprinters and not hard enough for the GC riders, so this could well be a big breakaway day. Either way, especially with the wind making things tense, we could see a frantic start as that fight for the break does take place.
Today's stage is all about the late cat-2 climb of the Puerto del Almáchar. It's down in the roadbook as 10.9km at 4.9% but that actually includes a couple of flat kilometres just after the steep start. The final few kilometres, by contrast, are consistently in the double digits.
No better place to start than with Barry Ryan's scene-setter for week 2
Preview: Vuelta a España already Roglic's to lose as race enters second week
The riders are on the move and heading through this long 15km neutral zone
We've hot suns and blue skies for most of this Vuelta, and today we're heading towards Spain's 'costa del sol', but it's a grey and windy day today...
We're just a few minutes away from the roll-out, and the riders are all gathered on the start line. However, we have a mammoth neutral zone today, so we won't be racing for at least another half an hour.
Hello there, and welcome along as we head into the second week of this Vuelta a España. We're kicking it off with a run along Spain's southern coast, between the regions of Almería and Málaga. The terrain is largely flat, but for a nasty little climb inside the last 20km, which should make this a reduced group sprint or a breakaway day.
