Trending

Live coverage

Vuelta a España stage 8 – Live coverage

By

Another summit finish as the riders tackle the steep Alto de Moncalvillo

Stage 8 profile 2020 Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Unipublic)

Vuelta a España hub

Vuelta a España: Michael Woods wins stage 7

Tom Dumoulin abandons Vuelta a España due to fatigue

Stage 8 preview

Refresh

The big news from the race this morning is that Tom Dumoulin has abandoned due to fatigue. The Dutchman was lying over 42 minutes down on GC heading into the day.

Read the full story here

It's another day for the GC riders today as the peloton tackles the Alto de Moncalvillo. The 8.3-kilometre long climb averages 9.2 per cent gradient but has even steeper stretches. It should be a good one!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 8 of the Vuelta a España.

Latest on Cyclingnews