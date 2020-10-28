Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 8 – Live coverage
Another summit finish as the riders tackle the steep Alto de Moncalvillo
The big news from the race this morning is that Tom Dumoulin has abandoned due to fatigue. The Dutchman was lying over 42 minutes down on GC heading into the day.
It's another day for the GC riders today as the peloton tackles the Alto de Moncalvillo. The 8.3-kilometre long climb averages 9.2 per cent gradient but has even steeper stretches. It should be a good one!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 8 of the Vuelta a España.
