2020 Vuelta a España stage 8 highlights - Video

Stage 8 at the Vuelta a España saw another mountain battle between the overall contenders, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) taking the stage win ahead of Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and moving closer to the overall race lead.

The 164km race started in Logroño and ended on the 8.3km final ascent of the Alto de Moncalvillo. Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) abandoned at the start of the day due to fatigue. The race rolled on with a breakaway forming that included Robert Stannard (Mitchelton-Scott), Stan Dewulf and Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Benjamin Dyball (NTT Pro Cycling), Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Julien Simon (Total Direct Energie).

The gap stretched out to nearly five minutes but shut down as they approached the final climb of the day, the menacing Alto de Moncalvillo, and Dewulf and Dyball were the last riders caught on the lower slopes of the climb. In the battle of the GC contenders on the climb, Roglič took the stage win.

Carapaz remains in the overall lead with a 13-second margin over Roglič while Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) is in third place 28 seconds back.