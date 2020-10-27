Vuelta a Espana stage 7 - Live coverage

Refresh

Rémi Cavagna was perhaps hoping other riders would go with him but he pushes on alone.

The opening 50km are on rolling roads, before a descent and then the steep Orduña climb.

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step) has attacked alone but only has a 15 second gap.

Chris Froome is in the pack and has a new bike. Click this link to find out more and perhaps go on to bid for it in a charity auction. Chris Froome rides pop-art Pinarello at the Vuelta a Espana Now this is a @Pinarello_com that will stand out in the peloton at #LaVuelta20Designed by artist @brittopopart - it will be auctioned off later this year in support of @bestbuddies. Look after it @chrisfroome! pic.twitter.com/OqVpUMbygYOctober 27, 2020

The flag has dropped outside Vitoria-Gasteiz and so the 159.7km stage is underway. There are immediate attacks but nobody can getaway for now.

We counted them at the finish on Sunday and the same 163 riders are back racing today. There are no non starters on stage 7.

After leading the Vuelta a from stage 1, problems with a rain cape and then some attacks from his rivals means Primoz Roglic is wearing the green points jersey. Combined with his yellow and black Jumbo colours have lead to some suggesting he looks like a Ninja turtle. We'll let you decided on that. Vuelve la batalla / Ready for the 2nd round 😉@rogla 🤜🤛@RichardCarapazM 📸: @charlylopezph #LaVuelta20 pic.twitter.com/IdZodqPNRlOctober 27, 2020

Read Alasdair Fotheringham's excellent preview of the Orduña stage to understand what racing it inspired in the past and the secrets of its steep gradient. Double ascent of 'gear-wrecker' Orduña tests Vuelta a España peloton – Preview

First tackled in 1956, Orduña appeared regularly in the Vuelta through to the late 1970s, when the Vuelta began a lengthy avoidance of the Basque Country due to increasingly frequent attacks on the race by hardline separatist groups. “Historically Orduña was considered the toughest climb in the Basque Country,” Jesus Gomez Peña, longstanding cycling correspondent of the biggest daily newspaper in the area, El Correo, and who has ridden up the ascent himself several times, tells Cyclingnews. “It was only when climbs like Monte Oiz” – tackled in 2018 by the Vuelta – “in some of the wildest areas of Euskadi began to be tarmacked that it lost that unofficial status.” “But for years, when it was one of the main roads south before the motorway was built, it was famous for being so steep and with so many hairpins that lorry and busdrivers called it ‘the gear-wrecker’. 7.8 kms long and tackled twice on stage seven this year, ‘the gear-wrecker’ is “relentlessly tough, with no resting places, or false flats” Gomez Peña says. “It’s also very exposed at the top of the climb, which ends in the middle of some moorland, so the wind can make a big difference.”

With the overall classification so tight, we expect to see another fight for seconds and attacks from the GC riders on the Orduña climb. The riders face it twice: after 59km and then after 132km. The summit is just a fast 19km away and so any attacks could see riders gain and even extend time gaps on their rivals.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) will spend his first day as the overall leader of La Vuelta after he took the jersey after in Aramon Formigal on Sunday. The Ecuadorian is 18 seconds ahead of Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling), while Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) is third at 20 seconds. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) is fourth at 30 seconds. Mijines... a disfrutar !! 🔴🤪👍🏽 #04 pic.twitter.com/fscc5zeuHVOctober 27, 2020

As the racing returns after the first rest day, there is the good news that no one in the race bubble tested positive for COVID-19. Click below to read the full story. No COVID-19 positives after Vuelta a España rest day tests

#LaVuelta20The peloton is on the move for stage 7 🚴‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DhKlBBTEUYOctober 27, 2020

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are on their way to kilometre zero.