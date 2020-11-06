Vuelta a España stage 16 – Live coverage

Refresh

148km to go Still no breakaway. The peloton have started the stage fast.

Stage 1 of the Madrid Challenge has just finished. Click here to find out who won.

Here's what Roglič had to say before the start... "It’s a tricky start, open in the first 35km. We need to stay focused. It definitely won’t be a free ride. I expect some action. There aren’t many days left and we need to do our best."

Riders are attacking from the off, as usual. No moves have stuck at this early stage.

Deceuninck-QuickStep report that the wind isn't that strong out on the road of the early kilometres of the stage.

Crosswinds and climbs. Let's see what today brings us at #LaVuelta20. #FuerzaRichie!!! pic.twitter.com/pKYBooEj9cNovember 6, 2020

162km to go The riders have passed through the neutralised zone and racing is underway.

Heading into today's stage, Roglič holds the red and green jersey, 35 seconds and 65 point up on Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers). Meanwhile, Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) has a 55-point lead in the mountain classification with just 54 up for grabs in the remaining stages, so he just had to make it to Madrid. Enric Mas (Movistar) leads the youth classification.

Back to the men's race and the riders have set off in the neutralised zone now.

There's around 20km to go at the opening stage of the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta. We'll get you the results as soon as we know them.

Chris Froome on minus UCI ranking points after missing sign-on at Vuelta a España Carapaz and Amador also fined for failing to register for stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders will take the neutralised start in just over five minutes.

The Vuelta's NTT predictor puts Roglič, Pascal Ackermann and yesterday's winner Jasper Philipsenas the favourites today. It is possible that the sprinters might prevail if the climbs aren't raced hard...

Race leader Primož Roglič and his Jumbo-Visma team look ready for the stage, in any case. 🔥 ¡Calentando motores!Warming up 🚴🏼🚴🏼🚴🏼🚴🏼🚴🏼🚴🏼@JumboVismaRoad #LaVuelta20 pic.twitter.com/aXj2tZqYJ7November 6, 2020

"I wouldn't be at all surprised if somebody tried to make a move on Friday's stage 16. The last first category ascent is a fair way from the finish, but it's got some very steep sections, and there are some draggy unclassified climbs straight afterwards. Maybe not a full attack, but one to test the water a bit and see how the other GC rivals are going." That's what two-time Vuelta winner Pedro Delgado had to say about the day. Read our stage preview here

It's hard to say exactly what could happen on today's stage. There's a chance that crosswinds affect the race, and it looks like a good day for a breakaway. The GC men might try some moves over those climbs in the second half of the stage, though with the final hill 18km from the line, it might be better to save themselves for the La Covatilla summit finish tomorrow. With 2,600 metres of climbing on the road to Ciudad Rodrigo, the stage is tougher than the originally planned flat run from Portual.

We have one non-starter confirmed today. Astana rider and Spanish champion Luis León Sánchez will not make it to the end of his 11th Vuelta. He's heading home for personal reasons. Unfortunately, due to personal reasons @LLEONSANCHEZ is forced to quit the race. He won’t start on stage 16 of @lavuelta today.#LaVuelta20 #AstanaProTeamNovember 6, 2020

We're around 30 minutes from the riders starting their day with a roll-out in the neutralised zone in Salamanca – just three days of racing left in the 2020 season.