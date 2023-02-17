Vuelta a Andalucia stage 3 live - Can Pogacar take as third consecutive win?

The profile of stage 3 of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol (Image credit: Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol)

Vuelta a Andalucia 2023 – latest news

Who's racing where this week – Tadej Pogacar opens 2023 account in Spain

Tadej Pogacar goes solo again to win Vuelta a Andalucia stage 1

Tadej Pogacar powers past Mas on final climb to repeat at Vuelta a Andalucia with stage 2 victory

Race Notes

- The Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol is a one of the key early-season stage races. It has often favoured the sprinters but this year has a hillier profile

- Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol is over 161 km from Alcalá de Guadaira near Seville to Alcalá de los Gazules

- Tadej Pogacar leads Santiago Buitrago by 48 seconds, with Mikel Landa third at 52 seconds