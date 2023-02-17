Live coverage

Vuelta a Andalucia stage 3 live - Can Pogacar take as third consecutive win?

By James Moultrie
published

Another uphill finish offers Slovenian a chance of a hat trick

The profile of stage 3 of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol

The profile of stage 3 of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol (Image credit: Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol)

Race Notes

- The Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol is a one of the key early-season stage races. It has often favoured the sprinters but this year has a hillier profile

- Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol is over 161 km from Alcalá de Guadaira near Seville to Alcalá de los Gazules

- Tadej Pogacar leads Santiago Buitrago by 48 seconds, with Mikel Landa third at 52 seconds

The flag drops and the racing is on!

Here's Tadej Pogačar in the leader's yellow jersey, he is the heavy favourite for the day after winning the first two stages in emphatic fashion.

If the riders navigate the possible crosswinds safely then all eyes will be on the finish into Alcalá de los Gazules. With sections peaking over 15% the best puncheurs will arrive to the line first.

Today’s 161km route from Alcalá de Guadaira to Alcalá de los Gazules is the easiest of the race on paper but with the chance of high winds affecting the peloton on the road south from Seville, they will have to be attentive at all times.

We begin our live coverage as the riders sign-on and line-up in Alcalá de Guadaira near Seville.

Hola and welcome to our live coverage of stage 3 of the Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol!

