'We are equal' - new Volta a Catalunya leader Primož Roglič realistic after narrow defeat of closest rival Juan Ayuso

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader delighted with first victory of 2025 season

Primoz Roglic and Juan Ayuso sprint at finish line to win the stage 4 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025
Primoz Roglic and Juan Ayuso sprint at finish line to win the stage 4 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025

Win, lose or - as happened on Thursday in the Volta a Catalunya - all but draw, Primož Roglič is rarely the most effusive or communicative of individuals. But to judge by the way he grinned and waved at acquaintances as he warmed down after conquering both the stage win and the overall lead at the Volta's summit finishes, and as low cloud began to envelop the mountains of Montserrat, there could be little doubt that on Roglič was in the best of moods.

That was maybe only logical, given that in a ferociously tactical finale at the Montserrat summit, played out in a drawn-out duel over a couple of kilometres against arch-rival Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader had not only won, but he'd achieved multiple goals, too, all at once.

