Live coverage

Volta a Catalunya stage 5 live - A hilly day for the fastmen

By Dani Ostanek
last updated

Second-category climb 30km from the finish presents a late challenge

The route profile of stage 5 of the 2024 Volta a Catalunya

The route profile of stage 5 of the 2024 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Volta Ciclista a Catalunya)

Volta a Catalunya - Everything you need to know

Volta a Catalunya route

Not just Pogačar – Five storylines to follow at the Volta a Catalunya

How to watch the 2024 Volta a Catalunya

Refresh

The riders will soon be heading to the start of the stage.

Volta a Catalunya leader Tadej Pogačar ‘not missing’ the Classics as E3 and Wevelgem loom

UAE Team Emirates racer finishes safely in main peloton on bunch-sprint stage 4

LLEIDA SPAIN MARCH 21 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Emirates Team Green Leader Jersey celebrates at podium as Red Mountain Jersey winner during the 103rd Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2024 Stage 4 a 1692km stage from Sort to Lleida UCIWT on March 21 2024 in Lleida Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

There was no big change in the GC yesterday. Tadej Pogačar remains in the overall lead by 2:27 ahead of Mikel Landa, while Aleksandr Vlasov is in third at 2:55.

Volta a Catalunya: Marijn van den Berg charges to stage 4 sprint victory

Dutchman surges ahead of Liepins and Marit on flat finish

A look at Marijn van den Berg celebrating the win in Lleida.

LLEIDA SPAIN MARCH 21 Stage winner Marijn van den Berg of The Netherlands and Team EF EducationEasyPost L celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Emils Liepins of Latvia and Team DSMFirmenich R during the 103rd Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2024 Stage 4 a 1692km stage from Sort to Lleida UCIWT on March 21 2024 in Lleida Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Here's a look back at the results of yesterday's fourth stage which ended with a sprint finish.

Around half an hour to go until today's stage gets underway.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya!

Latest on Cyclingnews