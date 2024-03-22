Volta a Catalunya stage 5 live - A hilly day for the fastmen

Refresh

The riders will soon be heading to the start of the stage.

Volta a Catalunya leader Tadej Pogačar ‘not missing’ the Classics as E3 and Wevelgem loom UAE Team Emirates racer finishes safely in main peloton on bunch-sprint stage 4 (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

There was no big change in the GC yesterday. Tadej Pogačar remains in the overall lead by 2:27 ahead of Mikel Landa, while Aleksandr Vlasov is in third at 2:55.

Volta a Catalunya: Marijn van den Berg charges to stage 4 sprint victory Dutchman surges ahead of Liepins and Marit on flat finish

A look at Marijn van den Berg celebrating the win in Lleida. (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Here's a look back at the results of yesterday's fourth stage which ended with a sprint finish.

Around half an hour to go until today's stage gets underway.