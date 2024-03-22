Live coverage
Volta a Catalunya stage 5 live - A hilly day for the fastmen
Second-category climb 30km from the finish presents a late challenge
The riders will soon be heading to the start of the stage.
Volta a Catalunya leader Tadej Pogačar ‘not missing’ the Classics as E3 and Wevelgem loom
UAE Team Emirates racer finishes safely in main peloton on bunch-sprint stage 4
There was no big change in the GC yesterday. Tadej Pogačar remains in the overall lead by 2:27 ahead of Mikel Landa, while Aleksandr Vlasov is in third at 2:55.
Volta a Catalunya: Marijn van den Berg charges to stage 4 sprint victory
Dutchman surges ahead of Liepins and Marit on flat finish
A look at Marijn van den Berg celebrating the win in Lleida.
Here's a look back at the results of yesterday's fourth stage which ended with a sprint finish.
Around half an hour to go until today's stage gets underway.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya!
