Live coverage
Volta a Catalunya stage 1 Live - An opening GC challenge
With four categorised climbs over 173.9km, Catalunya's first stage will test Pogacar and the GC contenders from the gun
Volta a Catalunya - Everything you need to know
Volta a Catalunya route
Not just Pogačar – Five storylines to follow at the Volta a Catalunya
Race situation
The 173.9km stage starting and finishing in Sant Feliu de Guíxols officially begins at 12:25 CET.
Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty), Kenny Elissonde (Cofidis), Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel–Euskad) join Alex Baudin and Adne Holter (Uno-X) on the descent, forming a break of five with 20 seconds which may establish itself as the break of the day.
160km to go
Alex Baudin (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and another rider crest the summit of the first climb with a small gap.
Intermarché-Wanty are currently doing the work on the front of the peloton.
They have a squad of Arne Marit, Francesco Busatto, Louis Meintjes, Lilian Calmejane, Simone Petilli, Rein Taaramae and Kevin Colleoni.
The brief attack is caught and the peloton is together after 10km as it rolls up the foothills of the day's first climb.
With 167km to go, five riders attack.
While we await the first attack, we highly recommend enjoying our race gallery from Saturday's edition of Milan-San Remo.
Unsurprisingly, Pogacar occupied the most media attention at the race start.
As the riders ride past through the 170km mark, there is a brief attack of three riders but it's closed down rapidly.
170km to go
The peloton has passed km0 and the race is offically underway!
Cyclingnews' Barry Ryan outlined some of the key storylines to follow at this year's race, where there promises to be more to watch than purely Pogacar's dominance.
The race is underway, but still neutralised. Riders will soon be hitting the neutral start at the base of first (uncategorised) climb 3.1km from the official start.
Back to Catalunya, and the major teams have signed on ahead of race start. Besides Pogacar, two of the most closely watched riders will be Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal with Ineos Grenadiers.
For an excellent retrospective on the race, read Cyclingnews' Stephen Farrand's analysis of the agony and ecstasy of Milan-San Remo.
Volta a Catalunya comes hot on the heels of a big weekend in racing, as GC favourite Tadej Pogacar tested his form at Milan-San Remo, but wasn't able to distance the sprinters on the Poggio.
It's a beautiful day and the start village of Sant Feliu de Guíxols is truly buzzing.
😋Això ja fa olor de #VoltaCatalunya103... un plaer, @Guixols! 👋🌊Sant Feliu de Guíxols ya se prepara para el inicio de la Volta a Catalunya 2024.Getting ready for the first stage of #VoltaCatalunya! 🚴♂️💥 pic.twitter.com/g42notcPj0March 18, 2024
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2024!
