Volta a Catalunya stage 1 Live - An opening GC challenge

Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty), Kenny Elissonde (Cofidis), Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel–Euskad) join Alex Baudin and Adne Holter (Uno-X) on the descent, forming a break of five with 20 seconds which may establish itself as the break of the day.

160km to go Alex Baudin (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and another rider crest the summit of the first climb with a small gap.

Intermarché-Wanty are currently doing the work on the front of the peloton.



They have a squad of Arne Marit, Francesco Busatto, Louis Meintjes, Lilian Calmejane, Simone Petilli, Rein Taaramae and Kevin Colleoni. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The brief attack is caught and the peloton is together after 10km as it rolls up the foothills of the day's first climb.

With 167km to go, five riders attack.

Unsurprisingly, Pogacar occupied the most media attention at the race start. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the riders ride past through the 170km mark, there is a brief attack of three riders but it's closed down rapidly.

170km to go The peloton has passed km0 and the race is offically underway!

Cyclingnews' Barry Ryan outlined some of the key storylines to follow at this year's race, where there promises to be more to watch than purely Pogacar's dominance.

The race is underway, but still neutralised. Riders will soon be hitting the neutral start at the base of first (uncategorised) climb 3.1km from the official start.

Back to Catalunya, and the major teams have signed on ahead of race start. Besides Pogacar, two of the most closely watched riders will be Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal with Ineos Grenadiers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Volta a Catalunya comes hot on the heels of a big weekend in racing, as GC favourite Tadej Pogacar tested his form at Milan-San Remo, but wasn't able to distance the sprinters on the Poggio.

It's a beautiful day and the start village of Sant Feliu de Guíxols is truly buzzing.