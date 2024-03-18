Live coverage

Volta a Catalunya stage 1 Live - An opening GC challenge

By Peter Stuart, Tim Bonville-Ginn
last updated

With four categorised climbs over 173.9km, Catalunya's first stage will test Pogacar and the GC contenders from the gun

Route information for the 2024 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

Stage 1 of the 2024 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Volta Ciclista a Catalunya)

Volta a Catalunya - Everything you need to know

Volta a Catalunya route

Not just Pogačar – Five storylines to follow at the Volta a Catalunya

Race situation

The 173.9km stage starting and finishing in Sant Feliu de Guíxols officially begins at 12:25 CET.

Jump to:
Refresh

Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty), Kenny Elissonde (Cofidis), Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel–Euskad) join Alex Baudin and Adne Holter (Uno-X) on the descent, forming a break of five with 20 seconds which may establish itself as the break of the day.

160km to go

Alex Baudin (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and another rider crest the summit of the first climb with a small gap.

Intermarché-Wanty are currently doing the work on the front of the peloton.

They have a squad of Arne Marit, Francesco Busatto, Louis Meintjes, Lilian Calmejane, Simone Petilli, Rein Taaramae and Kevin Colleoni.

SANT FELIU DE GUIXOLS SPAIN MARCH 18 A general view of Arne Marit of Belgium Francesco Busatto of Italy Louis Meintjes of South Africa Lilian Calmejane of France Simone Petilli of Italy Rein Taaramae of Estonia Kevin Colleoni of Italy and Team IntermarcheWanty prior to the 103rd Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2024 Stage 1 a 1739km stage from Sant Feliu de Guixols to Sant Feliu de Guixols UCIWT on March 18 2024 in Sant Feliu de Guixols Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The brief attack is caught and the peloton is together after 10km as it rolls up the foothills of the day's first climb.

With 167km to go, five riders attack.

While we await the first attack, we highly recommend enjoying our race gallery from Saturday's edition of Milan-San Remo.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 16/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Milan San Remo - UAE Team Emirates.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Unsurprisingly, Pogacar occupied the most media attention at the race start.

SANT FELIU DE GUIXOLS SPAIN MARCH 18 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Emirates Team meets the media press prior to the 103rd Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2024 Stage 1 a 1739km stage from Sant Feliu de Guixols to Sant Feliu de Guixols UCIWT on March 18 2024 in Sant Feliu de Guixols Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the riders ride past through the 170km mark, there is a brief attack of three riders but it's closed down rapidly.

170km to go

The peloton has passed km0 and the race is offically underway!

Cyclingnews' Barry Ryan outlined some of the key storylines to follow at this year's race, where there promises to be more to watch than purely Pogacar's dominance.

The race is underway, but still neutralised. Riders will soon be hitting the neutral start at the base of first (uncategorised) climb 3.1km from the official start.

Back to Catalunya, and the major teams have signed on ahead of race start. Besides Pogacar, two of the most closely watched riders will be Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal with Ineos Grenadiers. 

SANT FELIU DE GUIXOLS SPAIN MARCH 18 LR Salvatore Puccio of Italy Laurens De Plus of Belgium Egan Bernal of Colombia Ethan Hayter of Great Britain and Oscar Rodriguez of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers prior to the 103rd Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2024 Stage 1 a 1739km stage from Sant Feliu de Guixols to Sant Feliu de Guixols UCIWT on March 18 2024 in Sant Feliu de Guixols Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For an excellent retrospective on the race, read Cyclingnews' Stephen Farrand's analysis of the agony and ecstasy of Milan-San Remo.

Volta a Catalunya comes hot on the heels of a big weekend in racing, as GC favourite Tadej Pogacar tested his form at Milan-San Remo, but wasn't able to distance the sprinters on the Poggio.

It's a beautiful day and the start village of Sant Feliu de Guíxols is truly buzzing.

See more

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2024!

Latest on Cyclingnews