Live coverage
Volta ao Algarve stage 1 - Live coverage
By Stephen Farrand published
All the action from the flat stage to Lagos
This is the early attack.
os fugitivos...HugoNunes JoaoMatias FabioOliveira e AsierEtxeberria..#VAlgarve2022 pic.twitter.com/AONwL7KFppFebruary 16, 2022
Alpecin-Fenix are also helping Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team and Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux in the chase of the break.
Hugo Nunes of Rádio Popular-Paredes-Boavista has attacked from the break, no doubt to go for the mountain points and jersey.
He's 3km from the summit.
The break has extended their lead to 2:25 on the climb.
Barry Ryan is in the Algarve for Cyclingnews and set this shot of the start.
The weather looks incredible.
The riders are starting the climbs, the Nave climb is the only categorised climb of the stage but there is a hilly 30km section.
The 4 lead by 1:40. They are being kept under control, to ensure the stage finishes in a sprint.
The Belgian tractor Tim Declercq (QuickStep AlphaVinyl) is on the front, with compatriot Aimé De Gendt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) also helping with the chase.
110km remain. There is an early break of four riders but the sprinters' teams are keeping them under control.
This is the map of this year's race.
The stage goes from Portimão to Lagos for a total of 199.1km of racing.
As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height over the Algarve, the stage is nearing the mid-way hills.
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 1 of the Volta ao Algarve.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Volta ao Algarve stage 1 - Live coverageAll the action from the flat stage to Lagos
-
Altura Nightvision Electron jacket reviewA great way to stay warm, dry and extra visible on your commutes or training rides
-
Best cycling sunglasses: Protection, comfort, and styleThe best cycling sunglasses not only protect your eyes, they fit well and look great too. Here are our top picks.
-
Tadej Pogacar confirmed for UAE Tour after recovering from COVID-19Tour de France winner backed by Majka, Almeida and George Bennett for team's home race
-
Gravel bike deals: Save on Cannondale, Fuji, Ridley and moreThe best gravel bike deals available right now in the US and UK
-
Biniam Girmay inspired by Peter Sagan as sprinting career takes offU23 World Championship silver medallist on track to ride Milan-San Remo and perhaps the Giro d'Italia
-
Zwift vs Wahoo Systm: Which indoor cycling app is right for you?We compare Zwift vs Wahoo Systm, highlight the pros and cons of each to help you decide which is the best choice for you
-
Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2022 - PreviewWorldTeams open season at four-day Spanish race that caters to the best climbers in the world
-
Wollongong Worlds: U23 women’s rainbow jersey adds ‘even more excitement’Organisers say category inclusion important step, not asked by UCI if they were able to run as stand-alone