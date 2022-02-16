Volta ao Algarve stage 1 - Live coverage

Refresh

This is the early attack. Hugo Nunes, Joao Matias, Fabio Oliveira and Asier Etxeberria are in the break.

Alpecin-Fenix are also helping Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team and Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux in the chase of the break.

Hugo Nunes of Rádio Popular-Paredes-Boavista has attacked from the break, no doubt to go for the mountain points and jersey. He's 3km from the summit.

The break has extended their lead to 2:25 on the climb.

The riders are starting the climbs, the Nave climb is the only categorised climb of the stage but there is a hilly 30km section.

The 4 lead by 1:40. They are being kept under control, to ensure the stage finishes in a sprint.

The Belgian tractor Tim Declercq (QuickStep AlphaVinyl) is on the front, with compatriot Aimé De Gendt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) also helping with the chase.

110km remain. There is an early break of four riders but the sprinters' teams are keeping them under control.

This is the map of this year's race. (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve)

The stage goes from Portimão to Lagos for a total of 199.1km of racing.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height over the Algarve, the stage is nearing the mid-way hills.