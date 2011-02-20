Martin takes stage and overall title
German leaps to the top of the podium while Contador drops off
Tony Martin of HTC-Highroad stepped on the gas Sunday in the closing time trial at the Tour of the Algarve to win the stage and the race. The German covered the 17.2km between Lagoa and Portimao in 20:53, with Vacansoleil's Lieuwe Westra the only one who could come close in second place at five seconds down. RadioShack's Tiago Machado was a distant third, at 26 seconds.
The time was enough to push Martin to the top of the overall rankings. Second place went to teammate Tejay Van Garderen, who moved up from fourth, and third plece went to Westra, who had been in 17th place coming into the stage.
"It all went really well," said HTC-Highroad sports director Brian Holm. “The course was pretty tough, a few tricky corners, but when Tony's in the kind of form he's got right now, to be honest, that didn't matter much, they could have thrown anything at him and he'll still have done well."
"Tejay also did a great time, but we weren't surprised, we could see from the training camp that both of them were in really good shape."
"Still, we did all the reconnaissance work this morning, the whole team checked out the course, and Tony did it one more time alone just to be 100 percent sure. After that it was just a question of crossing our fingers that they didn't puncture when they did the time trial itself."
The losers of the day were the previous number one and two riders, Stephen Cummings (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard). Contador had hoped to cap his comeback after the Spanish cycling federation had cleared him of doping charges by winning on Sunday, but he blew up and finished only 15th on the day, 45 seeconds behind Martin. That was enough to push him off the podium and into fourth overall.
Cummings had taken the race lead on Friday's mountain top finish stage to take the overall lead. He held on to it after Saturday's mass sprint finish, but finished over a minute down in the time trial, dropping to seventh overall.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:20:53
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:26
|4
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:27
|5
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:00:30
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|7
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:31
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|11
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|12
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:00:44
|13
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|14
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:45
|16
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:46
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:51
|19
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:55
|20
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|21
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|22
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:59
|23
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|24
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:02
|25
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|26
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:03
|27
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:12
|28
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:15
|29
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:19
|30
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:21
|31
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|32
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|33
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:22
|34
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:23
|35
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:24
|36
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|37
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
|38
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:28
|39
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|40
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|41
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:31
|42
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:32
|43
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:33
|44
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|0:01:34
|45
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:35
|46
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:38
|48
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|49
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|50
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|51
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:41
|52
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|53
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|54
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:46
|55
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|56
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|57
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:47
|58
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|59
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|0:01:49
|60
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|61
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:53
|62
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|63
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:55
|64
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:01:56
|65
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|66
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:01:58
|67
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|69
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|70
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|71
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
|0:01:59
|72
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|73
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:00
|74
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|75
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|76
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:03
|77
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|78
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:05
|79
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:02:08
|80
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|81
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|82
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:10
|84
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:02:12
|85
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira
|86
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:02:13
|87
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|88
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:15
|89
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|90
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|91
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:17
|93
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:18
|95
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|96
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira
|98
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|99
|Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda
|0:02:22
|100
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|101
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|102
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda
|0:02:29
|103
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|104
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|0:02:33
|105
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:34
|106
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:35
|107
|Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:02:36
|108
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|109
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira
|0:02:38
|110
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:39
|111
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|112
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|113
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:40
|114
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|115
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira
|0:02:45
|116
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:46
|117
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira
|0:02:48
|118
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:02:49
|119
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:50
|120
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|0:02:54
|121
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:55
|122
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda
|0:02:56
|123
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:58
|124
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:02:59
|125
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|126
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira
|127
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira
|0:03:01
|128
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|129
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:03
|130
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:06
|131
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:03:07
|132
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:08
|133
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:12
|135
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|136
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:03:15
|137
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|0:03:16
|138
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:03:22
|139
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:03:23
|140
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:36
|141
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|142
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:01
|143
|Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda
|0:04:03
|144
|Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:04:05
|145
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|146
|Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:08
|147
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|148
|Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:04:46
|149
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:05:01
|150
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
|0:05:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|1:03:51
|2
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:11
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM P.C.T.
|5
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:13
|6
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:02:27
|7
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:02:52
|8
|Cofidis, Credit En Ligne
|0:03:01
|9
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:02
|10
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:28
|11
|Pro Team Astana
|0:03:29
|12
|Leopard Trek
|13
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|14
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:03:35
|15
|Caja Rural
|0:03:43
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:04:25
|17
|Onda
|0:04:36
|18
|Tavira - Prio
|0:05:07
|19
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:14
|20
|Barbot-Efapel
|0:05:24
|21
|La -Antarte
|0:06:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|18:48:45
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:32
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:41
|5
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:00:46
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:47
|7
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:53
|8
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:59
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|11
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:18
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|13
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|14
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:40
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:57
|17
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|18
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:01
|19
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:05
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:10
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:12
|22
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:14
|23
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:15
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|25
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
|0:02:27
|26
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:02:34
|27
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:46
|28
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:50
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:03
|30
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|31
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:03:11
|32
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:12
|33
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:22
|34
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:03:24
|35
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
|0:03:39
|36
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|37
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:48
|38
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:02
|39
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:07
|40
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira
|0:04:08
|41
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:14
|42
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|43
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:38
|44
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|0:04:41
|45
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:51
|46
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:04:53
|47
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda
|0:04:54
|48
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:58
|49
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:05:00
|50
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira
|0:05:18
|51
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:05:19
|52
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:05:48
|53
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:53
|54
|Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda
|0:05:58
|55
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:06
|56
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:20
|57
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:30
|58
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:04
|59
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:06
|60
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:39
|61
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:54
|62
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|0:08:08
|63
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:26
|64
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:46
|65
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|66
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:08:50
|67
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:51
|68
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:09:11
|69
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:43
|70
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|71
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|0:10:31
|72
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:10:47
|73
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|0:10:56
|74
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:47
|75
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:02
|76
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:39
|77
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:59
|78
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:13:03
|79
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:33
|80
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:22:07
|81
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:18
|82
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:23:27
|83
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:24:00
|84
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:15
|85
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:24:24
|86
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:24:30
|87
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:33
|88
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:35
|89
|Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:24:40
|90
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:24:43
|91
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:25:26
|92
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:25:34
|93
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:25:42
|94
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:25:53
|95
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:59
|96
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira
|0:26:03
|97
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:26:05
|98
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:26:18
|99
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:34
|100
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:26:44
|101
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira
|0:27:08
|103
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:27:15
|104
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:27:22
|105
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:27:25
|106
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:28:07
|107
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:28:26
|108
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:28:28
|109
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:28:38
|110
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:28:52
|111
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:28:59
|112
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:29:09
|113
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:30:09
|114
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:30:33
|115
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:30:41
|116
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:30:48
|117
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:30:54
|118
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:31:19
|119
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:31:50
|120
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:58
|121
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira
|0:32:08
|122
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:23
|123
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:32:53
|124
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:33:41
|125
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:34:02
|126
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:34:30
|127
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:34:38
|128
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:35:38
|129
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira
|0:36:26
|130
|Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:36:27
|131
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira
|0:36:31
|132
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:50
|133
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:38:38
|134
|Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:39:12
|135
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|0:39:22
|136
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:39:24
|137
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|0:40:17
|138
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:40:22
|139
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
|0:41:42
|140
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:41:57
|141
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:43:25
|142
|Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:44:41
|143
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:45:49
|144
|Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:46:09
|145
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda
|0:46:36
|146
|Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda
|0:46:52
|147
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:47:07
|148
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:47:41
|149
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:48:21
|150
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|0:49:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|49
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|39
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|6
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|28
|7
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|8
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|20
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|11
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|12
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|10
|14
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|15
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|16
|pts
|2
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|5
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|6
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|7
|8
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|8
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|5
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|7
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|56:28:06
|2
|Vacansoleil-Dcm P.C.T.
|0:01:38
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|4
|Team Radioshack
|0:03:54
|5
|Pro Team Astana
|0:04:14
|6
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:04:19
|7
|Cofidis, Credit En Ligne
|0:05:03
|8
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|9
|Leopard Trek
|0:05:59
|10
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:06:16
|11
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:54
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:08:05
|13
|Onda
|0:08:09
|14
|Barbot-Efapel
|0:08:32
|15
|Tavira - Prio
|0:11:48
|16
|La -Antarte
|0:13:19
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:51
|18
|Caja Rural
|0:18:33
|19
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:26:20
|20
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:34:18
|21
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:54:12
