Martin takes stage and overall title

German leaps to the top of the podium while Contador drops off

Image 1 of 17

Tony Martin celebrates his win

Tony Martin celebrates his win
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 2 of 17

Ladies team Trepadoras da Figueira went to the Volta ao Algarve

Ladies team Trepadoras da Figueira went to the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 3 of 17

Tyler Farrar, Tejay Van Garderen, Tony Martin and Lieuwe Westra

Tyler Farrar, Tejay Van Garderen, Tony Martin and Lieuwe Westra
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 4 of 17

Sprint winner Cesar Fonte, points winner Tyler Farrar, mountains winner Ricardo Mestre, Portugal's Tiago Machado, Tejay Van Garderen and Tony Martin.

Sprint winner Cesar Fonte, points winner Tyler Farrar, mountains winner Ricardo Mestre, Portugal's Tiago Machado, Tejay Van Garderen and Tony Martin.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 5 of 17

Tony Martin stands on top of the podium

Tony Martin stands on top of the podium
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 6 of 17

Stephen Cummings

Stephen Cummings
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 7 of 17

Tony Martin in action

Tony Martin in action
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 8 of 17

Rein Taaramae

Rein Taaramae
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 9 of 17

Andreas Klöden

Andreas Klöden
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 10 of 17

Simon Gerrans

Simon Gerrans
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 11 of 17

Tiago Machado

Tiago Machado
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 12 of 17

Wouter Poels

Wouter Poels
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 13 of 17

Luis Leon Sanchez

Luis Leon Sanchez
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 14 of 17

Nelson Oliveira (Team RadioShack)

Nelson Oliveira (Team RadioShack)
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 15 of 17

Amaro Antunes (LA Aluminios - Antarte - Rota dos Móveis)

Amaro Antunes (LA Aluminios - Antarte - Rota dos Móveis)
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 16 of 17

Arbö Wels Gournetfein riders training in the Algarve came to see the time trial

Arbö Wels Gournetfein riders training in the Algarve came to see the time trial
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 17 of 17

Cesar Fonte, Ricardo Mestre and Tyler Farrar

Cesar Fonte, Ricardo Mestre and Tyler Farrar
(Image credit: João Dias)

Tony Martin of HTC-Highroad stepped on the gas Sunday in the closing time trial at the Tour of the Algarve to win the stage and the race. The German covered the 17.2km between Lagoa and Portimao in 20:53, with Vacansoleil's Lieuwe Westra the only one who could come close in second place at five seconds down. RadioShack's Tiago Machado was a distant third, at 26 seconds.

The time was enough to push Martin to the top of the overall rankings. Second place went to teammate Tejay Van Garderen, who moved up from fourth, and third plece went to Westra, who had been in 17th place coming into the stage.

"It all went really well," said HTC-Highroad sports director Brian Holm. “The course was pretty tough, a few tricky corners, but when Tony's in the kind of form he's got right now, to be honest, that didn't matter much, they could have thrown anything at him and he'll still have done well."

"Tejay also did a great time, but we weren't surprised, we could see from the training camp that both of them were in really good shape."

"Still, we did all the reconnaissance work this morning, the whole team checked out the course, and Tony did it one more time alone just to be 100 percent sure. After that it was just a question of crossing our fingers that they didn't puncture when they did the time trial itself."

The losers of the day were the previous number one and two riders, Stephen Cummings (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard). Contador had hoped to cap his comeback after the Spanish cycling federation had cleared him of doping charges by winning on Sunday, but he blew up and finished only 15th on the day, 45 seeconds behind Martin. That was enough to push him off the podium and into fourth overall.

Cummings had taken the race lead on Friday's mountain top finish stage to take the overall lead. He held on to it after Saturday's mass sprint finish, but finished over a minute down in the time trial, dropping to seventh overall.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:20:53
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:26
4Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:27
5Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:30
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
7Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:31
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:42
11Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
12Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:00:44
13Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
14Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:45
16Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
17Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:00:46
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:51
19Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:55
20Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
21Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:57
22Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:59
23Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:01
24Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:02
25Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
26Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:03
27Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:01:12
28Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:15
29Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:19
30Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:21
31Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
32David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
33Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:22
34Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:23
35Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:24
36Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
37Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
38John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:28
39William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
40Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:29
41José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:31
42André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:32
43Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:01:33
44Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling0:01:34
45Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:35
46Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:38
48Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
49Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
50Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
51Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:41
52Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:43
53Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:45
54Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:46
55Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
56Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
57Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:47
58Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
59Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira0:01:49
60Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
61Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:53
62Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
63Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:55
64Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:01:56
65Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
66Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:01:58
67Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
69José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
70Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
71Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda0:01:59
72Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
73Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:00
74Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
75Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
76Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:03
77Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
78Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:05
79Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:02:08
80Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
81Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:09
82Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:10
84Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:02:12
85Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira
86Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:02:13
87Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
88Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:15
89Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
90Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
91Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:17
93Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:18
95Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
96Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira
98Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:21
99Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda0:02:22
100Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
101Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:25
102Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda0:02:29
103Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:30
104Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:02:33
105Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:02:34
106Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:35
107Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte0:02:36
108Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
109Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira0:02:38
110Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:39
111Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
112Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
113Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:40
114Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:41
115Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira0:02:45
116Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:46
117David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira0:02:48
118Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:02:49
119Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:50
120Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel0:02:54
121Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:55
122Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda0:02:56
123Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:58
124Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:02:59
125Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
126Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira
127André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira0:03:01
128Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
129Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:03
130Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:06
131Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte0:03:07
132Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:08
133Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
134Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:12
135Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
136César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:03:15
137Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural0:03:16
138Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte0:03:22
139Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte0:03:23
140Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:36
141Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
142Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:01
143Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda0:04:03
144Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte0:04:05
145Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
146Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:08
147Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
148Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:04:46
149Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:05:01
150Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda0:05:16

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-Highroad1:03:51
2Team Radioshack0:00:11
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:59
4Vacansoleil-DCM P.C.T.
5Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:13
6Sky Pro Cycling0:02:27
7Ag2R-La Mondiale0:02:52
8Cofidis, Credit En Ligne0:03:01
9Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:02
10Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:28
11Pro Team Astana0:03:29
12Leopard Trek
13Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:34
14UnitedHealthcare0:03:35
15Caja Rural0:03:43
16Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:04:25
17Onda0:04:36
18Tavira - Prio0:05:07
19CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:14
20Barbot-Efapel0:05:24
21La -Antarte0:06:25

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad18:48:45
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:32
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:41
5Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:46
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:47
7Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:53
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:59
9Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:04
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
11Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:18
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:22
13Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:24
14Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:40
15Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:47
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:57
17Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
18Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:02:01
19José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:05
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:02:10
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:12
22Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:14
23Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:23
25Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda0:02:27
26Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:02:34
27Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:46
28Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:02:50
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:03
30Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:09
31Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:03:11
32Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:12
33Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:22
34Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:03:24
35Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda0:03:39
36Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:40
37José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:48
38Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:02
39Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:07
40André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira0:04:08
41Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:14
42Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:19
43Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:04:38
44Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel0:04:41
45Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:04:51
46Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte0:04:53
47Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda0:04:54
48Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:58
49Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte0:05:00
50David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira0:05:18
51Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:05:19
52Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte0:05:48
53Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:53
54Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda0:05:58
55Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:06
56Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:20
57Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:30
58Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:07:04
59Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:06
60Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:39
61Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:54
62Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel0:08:08
63Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:26
64Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:46
65Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
66Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:08:50
67Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:51
68Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:09:11
69Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:43
70Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:00
71Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:10:31
72Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:10:47
73Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira0:10:56
74Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:47
75Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:02
76Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:39
77Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:59
78Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural0:13:03
79Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:33
80Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural0:22:07
81Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:18
82Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:23:27
83Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:24:00
84Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:15
85Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:24:24
86John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:24:30
87Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:33
88André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:35
89Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:24:40
90Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:24:43
91Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:25:26
92Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:25:34
93Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:25:42
94Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:25:53
95Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:59
96Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira0:26:03
97Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:26:05
98Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:26:18
99Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:34
100Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:26:44
101Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira0:27:08
103William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:27:15
104Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:27:22
105Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:27:25
106Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:28:07
107Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:28:26
108Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:28:28
109Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:28:38
110Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:28:52
111Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:28:59
112Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:29:09
113Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:30:09
114Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:30:33
115Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:30:41
116David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:30:48
117Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:30:54
118Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte0:31:19
119Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte0:31:50
120Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:58
121Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira0:32:08
122Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:23
123Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:32:53
124Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:33:41
125Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:34:02
126Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:34:30
127Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:34:38
128Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:35:38
129Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira0:36:26
130Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte0:36:27
131Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira0:36:31
132Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:50
133Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:38:38
134Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural0:39:12
135Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda0:39:22
136Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:39:24
137Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling0:40:17
138César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:40:22
139Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda0:41:42
140Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:41:57
141Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:43:25
142Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte0:44:41
143Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:45:49
144Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:46:09
145Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda0:46:36
146Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda0:46:52
147Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural0:47:07
148Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:47:41
149Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:48:21
150Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural0:49:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo49pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team46
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto42
4John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad39
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto35
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team28
7Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling25
8Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard22
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad20
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard16
11Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
12Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
13Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad10
14Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
15Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira16pts
2Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
5Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling9
6Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad7
8William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek6

Metas volante classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel8pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
3Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
4Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
5Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural3
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
7Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-Highroad56:28:06
2Vacansoleil-Dcm P.C.T.0:01:38
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:59
4Team Radioshack0:03:54
5Pro Team Astana0:04:14
6Sky Pro Cycling0:04:19
7Cofidis, Credit En Ligne0:05:03
8Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:52
9Leopard Trek0:05:59
10Ag2R-La Mondiale0:06:16
11Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:54
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:08:05
13Onda0:08:09
14Barbot-Efapel0:08:32
15Tavira - Prio0:11:48
16La -Antarte0:13:19
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:51
18Caja Rural0:18:33
19Team Garmin-Cervelo0:26:20
20UnitedHealthcare0:34:18
21CCC Polsat Polkowice0:54:12

