Tony Martin of HTC-Highroad stepped on the gas Sunday in the closing time trial at the Tour of the Algarve to win the stage and the race. The German covered the 17.2km between Lagoa and Portimao in 20:53, with Vacansoleil's Lieuwe Westra the only one who could come close in second place at five seconds down. RadioShack's Tiago Machado was a distant third, at 26 seconds.

The time was enough to push Martin to the top of the overall rankings. Second place went to teammate Tejay Van Garderen, who moved up from fourth, and third plece went to Westra, who had been in 17th place coming into the stage.

"It all went really well," said HTC-Highroad sports director Brian Holm. “The course was pretty tough, a few tricky corners, but when Tony's in the kind of form he's got right now, to be honest, that didn't matter much, they could have thrown anything at him and he'll still have done well."

"Tejay also did a great time, but we weren't surprised, we could see from the training camp that both of them were in really good shape."

"Still, we did all the reconnaissance work this morning, the whole team checked out the course, and Tony did it one more time alone just to be 100 percent sure. After that it was just a question of crossing our fingers that they didn't puncture when they did the time trial itself."

The losers of the day were the previous number one and two riders, Stephen Cummings (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard). Contador had hoped to cap his comeback after the Spanish cycling federation had cleared him of doping charges by winning on Sunday, but he blew up and finished only 15th on the day, 45 seeconds behind Martin. That was enough to push him off the podium and into fourth overall.

Cummings had taken the race lead on Friday's mountain top finish stage to take the overall lead. He held on to it after Saturday's mass sprint finish, but finished over a minute down in the time trial, dropping to seventh overall.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:20:53 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:26 4 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:27 5 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:00:30 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 7 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:31 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:42 11 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 12 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:00:44 13 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 14 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:45 16 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:00:46 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:51 19 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:55 20 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 21 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:57 22 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:59 23 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:01 24 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:02 25 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 26 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:03 27 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:01:12 28 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:15 29 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:19 30 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:21 31 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 32 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 33 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:22 34 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:23 35 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:24 36 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 37 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda 38 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:28 39 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 40 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:29 41 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:31 42 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:32 43 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:01:33 44 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling 0:01:34 45 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:35 46 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:38 48 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 49 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 50 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 51 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:41 52 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:43 53 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:45 54 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:46 55 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 56 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 57 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:47 58 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 59 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 0:01:49 60 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 61 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:53 62 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 63 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:55 64 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:01:56 65 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 66 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:01:58 67 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 69 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 70 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 71 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda 0:01:59 72 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 73 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:00 74 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 75 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 76 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:03 77 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 78 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:05 79 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:02:08 80 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 81 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:09 82 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:10 84 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:02:12 85 Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira 86 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:02:13 87 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 88 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:15 89 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 90 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 91 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:17 93 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:18 95 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 96 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira 98 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:21 99 Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda 0:02:22 100 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 101 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:25 102 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda 0:02:29 103 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:30 104 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 0:02:33 105 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:02:34 106 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:35 107 Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte 0:02:36 108 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 109 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira 0:02:38 110 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:39 111 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 112 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 113 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:40 114 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:41 115 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira 0:02:45 116 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:46 117 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira 0:02:48 118 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:02:49 119 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:50 120 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 0:02:54 121 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:55 122 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda 0:02:56 123 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:58 124 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:02:59 125 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 126 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira 127 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira 0:03:01 128 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 129 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:03 130 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:06 131 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 0:03:07 132 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:08 133 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 134 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:12 135 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:03:15 137 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:03:16 138 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 0:03:22 139 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 0:03:23 140 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:36 141 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 142 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:01 143 Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda 0:04:03 144 Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte 0:04:05 145 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 146 Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:08 147 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 148 Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:04:46 149 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:05:01 150 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda 0:05:16

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 HTC-Highroad 1:03:51 2 Team Radioshack 0:00:11 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:59 4 Vacansoleil-DCM P.C.T. 5 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:13 6 Sky Pro Cycling 0:02:27 7 Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:02:52 8 Cofidis, Credit En Ligne 0:03:01 9 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:02 10 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:28 11 Pro Team Astana 0:03:29 12 Leopard Trek 13 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:34 14 UnitedHealthcare 0:03:35 15 Caja Rural 0:03:43 16 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:04:25 17 Onda 0:04:36 18 Tavira - Prio 0:05:07 19 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:05:14 20 Barbot-Efapel 0:05:24 21 La -Antarte 0:06:25

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 18:48:45 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:32 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:41 5 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:00:46 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:47 7 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:53 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:59 9 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:04 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 11 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:18 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:22 13 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:24 14 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:40 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:47 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:57 17 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 18 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:02:01 19 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:05 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:02:10 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:12 22 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:14 23 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:23 25 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda 0:02:27 26 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:02:34 27 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:46 28 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:02:50 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:03 30 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:09 31 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:03:11 32 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:12 33 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:22 34 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:03:24 35 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda 0:03:39 36 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:40 37 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:48 38 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:02 39 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:07 40 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira 0:04:08 41 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:14 42 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:19 43 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:04:38 44 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 0:04:41 45 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:04:51 46 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 0:04:53 47 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda 0:04:54 48 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:58 49 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 0:05:00 50 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira 0:05:18 51 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:05:19 52 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 0:05:48 53 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:53 54 Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda 0:05:58 55 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:06 56 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:20 57 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:30 58 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:07:04 59 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:06 60 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:39 61 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:54 62 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 0:08:08 63 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:26 64 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:46 65 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 66 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:08:50 67 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:51 68 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:09:11 69 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:43 70 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:00 71 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 0:10:31 72 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:10:47 73 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 0:10:56 74 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:47 75 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:02 76 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:39 77 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:59 78 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:13:03 79 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:33 80 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 0:22:07 81 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:18 82 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:23:27 83 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:24:00 84 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:15 85 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:24:24 86 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:24:30 87 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:33 88 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:35 89 Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:24:40 90 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:24:43 91 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:25:26 92 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:25:34 93 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:25:42 94 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:25:53 95 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:59 96 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira 0:26:03 97 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:26:05 98 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:26:18 99 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:34 100 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:26:44 101 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira 0:27:08 103 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:27:15 104 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:27:22 105 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:27:25 106 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:28:07 107 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:28:26 108 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:28:28 109 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:28:38 110 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:28:52 111 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:28:59 112 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:29:09 113 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:30:09 114 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:30:33 115 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:30:41 116 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:30:48 117 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:30:54 118 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 0:31:19 119 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 0:31:50 120 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:58 121 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira 0:32:08 122 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:23 123 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:32:53 124 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:33:41 125 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:34:02 126 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:34:30 127 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:34:38 128 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:35:38 129 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira 0:36:26 130 Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte 0:36:27 131 Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira 0:36:31 132 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:50 133 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:38:38 134 Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:39:12 135 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 0:39:22 136 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:39:24 137 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling 0:40:17 138 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:40:22 139 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda 0:41:42 140 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:41:57 141 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:43:25 142 Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte 0:44:41 143 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:45:49 144 Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:46:09 145 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda 0:46:36 146 Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda 0:46:52 147 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 0:47:07 148 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:47:41 149 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:48:21 150 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:49:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 49 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 39 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 28 7 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 8 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 20 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 16 11 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 12 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 13 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 10 14 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 15 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 16 pts 2 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 5 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 6 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 7 8 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 6

Metas volante classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 8 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 3 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 5 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 3 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 7 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2