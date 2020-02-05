Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Stage 1 – Live Coverage

The peloton is more compact now, as other sprint trains move up to the front. This is going to be a fast finish.

27km to go.

Who's excited about the start of #VCV2020, our first European race of the season?

40 km para la meta de la primera etapa de la Vuelta CV en Vila-real y un guión invariable desde la salida. DQT y TJV controlan la fuga del día a menos de 2' de distancia, en pos del sprint masivo. Los Movistar Team, sin percances.

As the races heads through La Llosa, the gap is down to 1:10. The peloton is coming!

It's a busy day of racing, with the Etoile des Besseges stage race also starting in the south of France. Stage 2 of the Saudi Tour has just ended, as has the men's and women's Herald Sun Tour. We'll have full coverage of all the action.

40km to go.

Our man on the ground in Vila-Real Alasdair Fotheringham has given us the important 'knowledge' of the final kilometre. He confirmed it is straight, with some possible road furniture but is on a two-three vehicle width boulevard that is lightly rising until last 25 metres to go, when the road flattens out. The road surface is not perfect, with a slight head wind. It could be best to come off a wheel close to the line.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep team is lined out on the front of the peloton, with a lone Jumbo-Visma rider helping with the chase.

There is 45km to race now, as the peloton can almost see the break on a the straight main road to Vila-Real.

These include Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal), Dan Martin (Israel Start-up), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Wout Poels (Bahrain-McLaren).

The start list includes 12 WorldTour teams, with some big-name riders opting to make their season debut in Spain.

His Jumbo-Visma team is also helping chase down the break.

Jakobsen faces some serious sprint rivals today, including Dylan Groenewegen of Jumbo-Visma.

Tim Declerq is doing the hard work for Deceuninck-QuickStep sprinter Fabio Jakobsen. The Dutch sprinter is making his season debut but his team have already collected six victories thanks to Sam Bennett at the Tour Down Under and Remco Evenepoel at the Vuelta a San Juan.

Tim Declercq - who is making his first outing of the season - drives the pace in the #VCV2020 peloton with about 70 kilometers to go.

The speed is high in the peloton, reducing the gap to 90 seconds.

The four riders in the attack are Cristian Scaroni (Gazprom), Diego Sevilla (Kometa Xstra Cycling Team), Julen Irizar (Fundación - Orbea) and Cédric Beullens (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise).

Still eighty kilometers to go in the Vuelta CV. The gap between the pack and the front is just over two minutes. Here is Matthias Brändle getting out of the saddle during the feed zone. He will help Cimolai in the sprint later.

The riders face a fast, rolling descent until 50km from the finish.

The gap has come down to just over 2 minutes on the only climb of the day, the Alto del Marianet. All our guys in the peloton.

The climb has helped the peloton pull back 30 seconds on the four attackers.

Crash! Riders from CCC Team and Burgos-BH are involved.

The riders are on the Alto de Marianet climb. It is 3.8km long and climbs at 5.2%.

50km complete & the 4 breakaway riders are holding a steady gap of just over 3 minutes. Our riders are relaxed in the main bunch, in what is their first race of the season.

Today's opening stage is expected to end in a sprint finish due to the long flat ride to the finish in Vila-Real.

The riders are in the hilly middle section of the stage.

There is a break of 4 riders, with the peloton at 2:30.

As you may have seen, Tom Dumoulin's start to the season has been put on hold after the Dutchman was forced to skip the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana due to illness. The 29-year-old came down sick on Monday night and, with the five-day race starting on Wednesday, the decision to skip the event was announced Tuesday morning. "This is not the way I wanted to start the season, but we have to be wise. When you don't feel well, you'd better not race. I came to Spain to build up my condition, not to break it down. I hope to be back soon!" he wrote on social media.

The sun is out in Valencia, where our reporter Alasdair Fotheringham is on the ground gathering exclusive news and interviews.

As we join the action and the Cyclingnews blimp take height, there are around 100km left to race of the 180km stage.