As the general classification riders head to Spain, many of the world’s best sprinters turn their focus to Germany. Vattenfall Cyclassics is currently Germany’s only WorldTour race, so it is befitting that its parcours suits some of its best riders. The largely flat course usually ensures a bunch sprint, an area that the Germans have excelled in recent years.

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) are just two potential winners for the home nation. Unfortunately, converting this into race victory has proved elusive, and Germany has only had one winner since the race became the Vattenfall Cyclassics in 2006. John Degenkolb, who is due to ride the Vuelta a España this season, claimed victory there in 2013.



