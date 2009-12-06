Wells works wonders in Portland
"J-Pow" valiant in the sprint as Trebon trails
Peaking just in time for the US National Championships next week, Todd Wells (Specialized) held off Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) for the US Gran Prix of Cyclocross (USGP) win in Portland, Oregon. Powers, who appeared to have been dropped more than once, kept battling back and finished second. Ryan Trebon (Kona/FSA), who led much of the race, had to settle for third.
Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) got the hole shot but was passed by Trebon in the flat, grassy field prior to the motocross section. With the course much drier than in years past, Trebon was able to generate tremendous speed that put the Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com duo of Tim Johnson and Jamey Driscoll on the defensive.
Powers got by Trebon on the first run-up, followed by Kabush, Chris Jones (Champion Systems), Barry Wicks (Kona) and Wells. By the third lap, Driscoll and Johnson joined Jones to form a chase group.
Trebon, Powers, Kabush, and Wells rode in formation until five laps to go when Todd Wells attacked. Only Trebon could respond, and it appeared that the race would be settled between the two of them. Powers was about five seconds back, and Kabush was out of contention.
"I had a bad lap and two bobbles" explained Powers. "I flogged myself to get back to them." Soon after, Powers rejoined the leaders, Trebon had his own problems and lost contact with Powers and Wells.
"I thought he (Powers) was gone because Ryan pulled so hard on the pavement," said Wells, "but he came back, and I dropped him again. I gave it everything and he still came back. I thought I might get him in the technical sections but I couldn't hold him off on the road sections."
Wells came onto the final stretch of pavement with a three-bike-length lead. Powers, an accomplished road racer, closed the gap but came up short. "I may have mistimed it a bit," said Powers after the race. "Todd's riding really well, and it's a warning shot for everyone going to nationals."
Trebon retained the USGP leader's jersey and will defend it again on Sunday.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells (USA)
|1:00:59
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA)
|0:00:01
|3
|Ryan Trebon (USA)
|0:00:44
|4
|Timothy Johnson (USA)
|0:01:05
|5
|James Driscoll (USA)
|6
|Christopher Jones (USA)
|0:01:13
|7
|Daniel Summerhill (USA)
|0:01:58
|8
|Geoff Kabush (Can)
|9
|Barry Wicks (USA)
|0:02:34
|10
|Zach Mc Donald (USA)
|11
|Adam Craig (USA)
|0:02:51
|12
|Chris Sheppard (Can)
|13
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:03:55
|14
|Jerome Townsend (USA)
|0:04:01
|15
|Justin Robinson (USA)
|16
|Carl Decker (USA)
|17
|Adam Mcgrath (USA)
|18
|David Hackworth (USA)
|0:04:08
|19
|Tyler Trace (Can)
|0:04:39
|20
|Jeremy Ferguson (USA)
|0:05:39
|21
|Eric Tonkin (USA)
|0:05:40
|22
|Steve Fisher (USA)
|23
|Chance Noble (USA)
|24
|Sean Babcock (USA)
|0:05:50
|25
|Spencer Paxson (USA)
|0:05:53
|26
|Brady Kappius (USA)
|0:06:06
|27
|Troy Heithecker (USA)
|0:06:09
|28
|Kevin Hulick (USA)
|0:06:19
|29
|Jesse Anthony (USA)
|30
|John Bailey (USA)
|0:06:38
|31
|Ben Popper (USA)
|0:06:42
|32
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|0:06:53
|33
|Eric Emsky (USA)
|0:07:08
|34
|Molly Cameron (USA)
|0:07:15
|35
|Nathan Bannerman (USA)
|0:07:17
|36
|Ryan Iddings (USA)
|0:07:42
|37
|Nicholas Weighall (USA)
|0:07:48
|38
|Ryan Knapp (USA)
|0:07:52
|39
|Donald Reeb (USA)
|40
|Brett Luelling (USA)
|41
|Jason First (USA)
|42
|Carson Miller (USA)
|43
|Ryan Leach (USA)
|44
|John Curry (USA)
|45
|Travis Woodruff (USA)
|46
|John Flack (USA)
|47
|Evan Plews (USA)
|48
|Joshua Berry (USA)
|50
|Ryan Weaver (USA)
|51
|Shannon Skeritt (USA)
|52
|Jonathan Sundt (USA)
|53
|William Ross (USA)
|54
|Mitchell Peterson (USA)
|55
|Carl Hesselein (USA)
|56
|Chris Brandt (USA)
|57
|Michael Hemme (USA)
|58
|Craig Fowler (USA)
|59
|Landon Ericksson (USA)
|60
|Benjamin Kubas (USA)
|61
|Zachary Edwards (USA)
|62
|Katriel Statman (USA)
|63
|Nick Berry (Can)
|64
|Christopher Ragusa (USA)
|65
|Matthew Fox (USA)
|66
|Kris Holden (USA)
|67
|Christopher Hill (USA)
|68
|Adam Mills (USA)
|69
|Kyle Murphy (USA)
Videos: Todd Wells at USGP #7
Cyclingnews spent the day with the Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Team) at Saturday's opening round of the US Gran Prix of Cyclocross in Portland, Oregon and produced two videos.
Wells' first video provides insight into his pre-race rituals prior to earning his biggest 'cross victory of the season later that day.
Along with race footage of Wells' dual with Jeremy Powers, the second video provides pre-race and post-race commentary from his USGP triumph.
