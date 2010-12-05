Trending

Powers takes over USGP lead with Portland win

Jones, Johnson podium as Trebon ousted by mechanical

Image 1 of 50

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) wins the Portland Cup.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) wins the Portland Cup.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 50

Jeremy Powers in the USGP series leader's jersey

Jeremy Powers in the USGP series leader's jersey
(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 3 of 50

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) taking the #2 number Friday night
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) taking the #2 number Friday night
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 50

The Friday night number presentation ceremony was held at the bike-friendly Hopworks Urban Brewery
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The Friday night number presentation ceremony was held at the bike-friendly Hopworks Urban Brewery
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 50

Todd Wells (Specialized) is back to bunny-hopping barriers after they sent him to the hospital in Fort Collins
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Todd Wells (Specialized) is back to bunny-hopping barriers after they sent him to the hospital in Fort Collins
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 50

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) remounting his bike after the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) remounting his bike after the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 50

Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) dropped Tim Johnson to claim second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) dropped Tim Johnson to claim second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 50

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) putting the hurt onto himself

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) putting the hurt onto himself
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 50

Zach MacDonald (Rapha Focus) riding with Geoff Kabush

Zach MacDonald (Rapha Focus) riding with Geoff Kabush
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 50

Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) leading the race on the flat part of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) leading the race on the flat part of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 50

Todd Wells (Specialized) putting in a fifth place ride today

Todd Wells (Specialized) putting in a fifth place ride today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 50

Ryan Trebon (Kona) leading the race through the BMX course

Ryan Trebon (Kona) leading the race through the BMX course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 50

Geese occupying the race course during Friday set-up

Geese occupying the race course during Friday set-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 50

Chris Jones in the lead on lap 1.

Chris Jones in the lead on lap 1.
(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 15 of 50

The podium on day 1 in Portland: Chris Jones, Jeremy Powers and Tim Johnson
(Image credit: Laura Weislo)

The podium on day 1 in Portland: Chris Jones, Jeremy Powers and Tim Johnson
(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 16 of 50

Chris Horner (Radioshack) dabbled with 'cross in Portland.
(Image credit: Laura Weislo)

Chris Horner (Radioshack) dabbled with 'cross in Portland.
(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 17 of 50

Jeremy Powers's preferred method of getting over the barriers.
(Image credit: Laura Weislo)

Jeremy Powers's preferred method of getting over the barriers.
(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 18 of 50

Geoff Kabush (Maxxis)

Geoff Kabush (Maxxis)
(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 19 of 50

Todd Wells and Jesse Anthony over the barriers.

Todd Wells and Jesse Anthony over the barriers.
(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 20 of 50

Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) in the lead as Powers tries to get on terms by bunny-hopping.
(Image credit: Laura Weislo)

Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) in the lead as Powers tries to get on terms by bunny-hopping.
(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 21 of 50

Tim Johnson chasing in no man's land.

Tim Johnson chasing in no man's land.
(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 22 of 50

Todd Wells putting in an effort on the hill

Todd Wells putting in an effort on the hill
(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 23 of 50

Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) was aggressive at the start

Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) was aggressive at the start
(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 24 of 50

Chris Jones on his way to one of his best finishes

Chris Jones on his way to one of his best finishes
(Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Image 25 of 50

Luke Keough (Champion Systems) wearing the U-23 leaders jersey
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Luke Keough (Champion Systems) wearing the U-23 leaders jersey
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 50

Luke Keough (Champion Systems) gets the hole shot

Luke Keough (Champion Systems) gets the hole shot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 50

Heat lamps were required to keep the Nutella at the right consistency
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Heat lamps were required to keep the Nutella at the right consistency
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 50

Nick Weighall (California Giant Berry) on a steep climb

Nick Weighall (California Giant Berry) on a steep climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 50

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) spent most of the race playing catch-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) spent most of the race playing catch-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 50

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) on a climb

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) on a climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 50

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) on the BMX track

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) on the BMX track
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 50

Zach MacDonald (Rapha Focus) rounding a turn on the BMX portion of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Zach MacDonald (Rapha Focus) rounding a turn on the BMX portion of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 50

Elite men head out onto the course at Portland International Raceway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Elite men head out onto the course at Portland International Raceway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 50

Ryan Trebon (Kona)

Ryan Trebon (Kona)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 50

Chris Jones with his signature Smith sunglasses

Chris Jones with his signature Smith sunglasses
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 36 of 50

Todd Wells (Specialized) chasing the lead group.

Todd Wells (Specialized) chasing the lead group.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 37 of 50

(Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) moving up dramatically in the field
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

(Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) moving up dramatically in the field
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 38 of 50

Barry Wicks (Kona) putting in a solid ride

Barry Wicks (Kona) putting in a solid ride
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 39 of 50

Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain) riding a great race

Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain) riding a great race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 40 of 50

Jesse Anthony (California Giant Berry) having his best race of the season
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jesse Anthony (California Giant Berry) having his best race of the season
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 41 of 50

Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) on a descent

Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) on a descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 42 of 50

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com)

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 43 of 50

The last thing Jamey Driscoll wanted to see was his team-mate Tim Johnson bearing down on him
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The last thing Jamey Driscoll wanted to see was his team-mate Tim Johnson bearing down on him
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 44 of 50

Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) riding the whoops in third postion

Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) riding the whoops in third postion
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 45 of 50

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) absorbing attacks from Trebon
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) absorbing attacks from Trebon
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 46 of 50

Jeremy Powers dons the USGP leader's jersey in Portland

Jeremy Powers dons the USGP leader's jersey in Portland
(Image credit: Cycling News)
Image 47 of 50

Jeremy Powers keeps warm in Portland.

Jeremy Powers keeps warm in Portland.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 48 of 50

Jeremy Powers hops the barriers on his way to the win in Portland ahead of a lapped rider.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers hops the barriers on his way to the win in Portland ahead of a lapped rider.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 49 of 50

Powers had time to celebrate with the crowd on his way to the win.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Powers had time to celebrate with the crowd on his way to the win.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 50 of 50

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld) was victorious in the Portland mud.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld) was victorious in the Portland mud.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Even with all the pressure of needing two wins in a row to claim the USGP series, Jeremy Powers rose to the occasion on the opening day in Portland to take home the victory over Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) and the leader's jersey from his teammate Tim Johnson, who came in third on the day.

The victory puts Powers and Johnson even on points for the overall series, and whoever comes across the line first on Sunday will wear the crown. Powers said that he would fight tomorrow to get the better of his teammate and bring home his first career USGP title.

"It was really great to win," said Powers. "Tim and I are going for this jersey, and even though we're friends, this is what we're here for and I want to win the jersey.

"Like Tim said before, we're the victims of our own success, because we've both done well all year we get to battle it out at the last race."

During the course of the race, Powers looked decidedly fresher than Johnson, having stayed stateside last week to seal the NACT series in Massachusetts while his teammate traveled across the Atlantic to race the World Cup in Belgium.

Famous for his quick start, Powers was second wheel behind U23 series leader Luke Keough coming off the pavement and never left the top three positions in the race.

Johnson, by contrast, was a surprising seventh coming out of the first half lap, and spent a good deal of the race without any wheels to follow in the blustery wind.

"I had a bad first half hour - the first 500m were pretty good, but after that it all went dark," Johnson admitted. "If you go to a race where it's fast and smooth if you have bad legs you can usually fake it, but I was in a world of hurt.

"If the race had been 30 minutes long I would have been 10th place, so I was glad it was an hour and I was able to make a race out of it."

While all eyes were on the Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com duo at the start, several riders showed they were determined to stand on the top step of the podium in Portland.

The most dangerous rider, Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA), took the lead from Keough and then traded time at the front with Powers, helping to drive the pace into the red zone.

Danny Summerhill (Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin) sat second wheel behind Powers on the first lap before a slip toward the end of the lap pushed him out of contention.

Jones, ever aggressive, put in a dig at the start of the second lap as Powers and Trebon settled in to watch each other, and he admitted that his intent was to put riders like Johnson into difficulty.

"I saw Tim was off the back a bit, so I thought I'd get to the front and stretch it out to try and eliminate as many guys as I could. I guess I had a little bit of a gap there for a while. I wasn't really thinking about that. I just wanted to keep my own pace, and if other people could keep up they could keep up," Jones said.

The furious pace distanced Johnson with his teammate Jamey Driscoll, Specialized's Todd Wells and Jesse Anthony (California Giant Berry-Specialized) forming a chase group behind.

For half the race, it was Trebon, Powers and Jones, but at the end of lap four, Trebon slid out in a tricky turn just before the barriers and while he was able to get back on terms with Powers, Jones was not.

"I was struggling a bit once they caught me - Jeremy attacked and Ryan crashed and I ran into him - that created a gap I couldn't get back," Jones explained. "I just tried to pace myself and recover."

Over the next two laps, Powers and Trebon, evenly matched, traded time at the front - Trebon attacked the straightaways while Powers bunny-hopped the barriers and sprinted down the pavement to get back in the lanky Kona rider's draft and then countered on the back side.

Powers said the fight with Trebon was "brutal", and described how the choice of line in each corner would turn the advantage slightly toward himself or his foe.

Trebon trailed Powers after losing ground in a turn, and heading out of the barriers with two laps to go, disaster struck. After re-mounting his bike Trebon clipped in to hit the gas and sheared off his rear derailleur, coming to a halt at the start of the pavement.

With the pits more than half a lap away and the race win and series out of reach, Trebon chose to exit the course rather than post another disappointing result in an unlucky season.

"I'm not in contention for the series so there was no point in running the lap and I'm not going to race for 30th place," Trebon told Cyclingnews. He was in the dark as to why his derailleur jumped into his spokes and broke off. "I was switching bikes more often than Jeremy, so it wasn't anything to do with the bike being dirty, it's just one of those things that happens."

That left Jones chasing Powers but he was unable to close the sizable gap. He was caught briefly by Johnson and Anthony, but a mistake from the US champion opened the door for Jones to post his best ever USGP result in second, and an important result for his new team.

"Rapha [has an office in] Portland, so it's always good to perform in front of the sponsors. Zach McDonald won the U23's so it was a good day for us."

Johnson held onto his gap over Jesse Anthony (California Giant Berry-Specialized) and Todd Wells (Specialized) to take third.

Trebon, who has more USGP wins than an other rider, is determined to come back on Sunday and contend for the win.

"I felt like the course was really draining today - the mud was thick and it was really windy, so there will definitely be some tired legs out there tomorrow."

Full Results
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com0:59:40
2Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus0:00:29
3Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:38
4Jesse Anthony (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:00:50
5Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:00:58
6Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus0:01:22
7James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com0:01:25
8Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:01:33
9Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:02:19
10Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:02:45
11Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain-Shimano-Giro0:02:51
12Daniel Summerhill (USA) Garmin/Team Holowesko Partners0:03:19
13Tristan Schouten (USA) cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf0:03:30
14Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block0:03:40
15Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder0:04:18
16Alex Candelario (USA) World Bicycle Relief0:04:40
17Matthew Pacocha (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:04:51
18Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:05:17
19Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:05:19
20Adam Mcgrath (USA) Feedback Sports-Van Dessel0:05:36
21Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:05:51
22Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns0:05:53
23Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:05:58
24Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:06:36
25Sean Babcock (USA) Kona0:06:46
26Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona0:06:48
27Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:06:57
28Frank Spiteri (USA) Peninsula Velo-Pomodoro0:06:58
29Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack0:07:04
30Carl Decker (USA) Giant0:07:09
31Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports0:07:33
32Joshua Snead (USA) Bay 101-HRS-Rock Lobster0:08:03
33Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross0:08:29
34Brady Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:08:50
35Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101-Hrs-Rock Lobster-3laps
36Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com
37Andre Sutton (Can) Hardcore Cycling Club
38Ian Brown (USA) Tonicfab.Com/River City Bicycles
39Brett Nichols (USA) Scott USA
40Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue
41Brad Cole (USA) KCCX/Verge p/b Challenge Tires
42Will Ross (USA) Kaladi Bro'S/Subway
43Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw-Hagens Berman Llp
44Nathan Bannerman (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue
45Brett Luelling (USA) Buy Local Cycling
46Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX/Verge p/b Challenge Tires
47Benjamin Kubas (USA) Tai Cycling Team/Genr8/Smith Optics USA-4laps
48Brue Syvertsen (USA) De La Paz Coffee
49Clayton Omer (USA) Papa Johns' Racing Team
50Damian Schmitt (USA) Sunnyside Sports
51Eric Colton (USA) The Team
52Chris Fisher (USA) Velorochester-5laps
53Ryan Weaver (USA) River City Bicycles
54Derek Yarra (USA) Box Dog Bikes
55Matthew Fox (USA) Sunnyside Sports
56Aaron Mickels (USA) Stanwood Velo Sport
57Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Llp
58Connor McCutcheon (USA) Rebound Spl / Bear Valley Bikes
59John Flack (USA) Olympia Orthopaedic Associates
DNFRoss Bowden (USA)
DNFRyan Trebon (USA) Kona
DNFKevin Noiles (Can) La Bicicletta Pro Shop
DNFDavy Yeater (USA) River City Bicycles-Cannondale
DNFDrew Mackenzie (Can) Island Racing Club
DNFMolly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
DNFTravis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing
DNFMitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
DNSAndrew Bennett (USA) Team Redline
DNSMike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop
DNSAdam Mills (USA) KCCX/Verge p/b Challenge Tires
DNSDave Hackworthy (USA) Team Plan C

Elite Men USGP standings after 7 rounds
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com284pts
2Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com284
3Todd Wells (USA) Specialized163
4James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com162
5Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain155
6Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona138
7Tristan Schouten (USA) cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf135
8Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus99
9Barry Wicks (USA) Kona70
10Davide Frattini (Ita) Hudz-Subaru70
11Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus61
12Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder59
13Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS56
14Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team55
15Jesse Anthony (USA) California Giant-Specialized53
16Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar52
17Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike44
18Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ41
19Sean Babcock (USA) Kona29
20Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy23
21Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross21
22Luca Damiani (Ita) El Gato CX20
23Adam Mcgrath (USA) Feedback Sports-Van Dessel19
24Daniel Summerhill (USA) Garmin/Team Holowesko Partners18
25Matthew Pacocha (USA) Hudz-Subaru18
26Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized14
27Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com13
28Mark Lalonde (USA) Specialized13
29Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain-Shimano-Giro10
30Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block10
31Brady Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar10
32Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace10
33Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized8
34Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks8
35Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant-Specialized6
36Alex Candelario (USA) World Bicycle Relief5
37Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns4
38Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport4
39Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv2
40Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant-Specialized1

U23 Men USGP standings after 7 rounds
1Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross270pts
2Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant-Specialized218
3Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized214
4Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus180
5Dave Hackworthy (USA) Team Plan C144
6Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX/Verge p/b Challenge Tires137
7Daniel Summerhill (USA) Garmin/Team Holowesko Partners130
8Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue77
9Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw-Hagens Berman Llp77
10Clayton Omer (USA) Papa Johns' Racing Team75
11Robin Eckmann (Ger) Hot Tubes61
12Skyler Trujillo (USA) Black Sheep Jr. Cycling51
13Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks50
14Jack Hinkens (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens49
15Chris Hurst (USA)44
16Zachary Edwards (USA) DRT Racing44
17Josh Johnson (USA) DRT Racing42
18Will Ross (USA) Kaladi Bro'S/Subway35
19Logan Vonbokel (USA) KCCX/Verge p/b Challenge23
20Christopher Bogedin (USA) CCSH - RGF p/b Felt Bicycles18
21Caley Fretz (USA) VeloNews17
22Jared Stafford (Can) Bikesports Racing17
23David Block (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport15
24Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverines/Acfstores.com13
25Alex Howes (USA) Garmin/Team Holowesko Partners12
26Connor McCutcheon (USA) Rebound Spl / Bear Valley Bikes10

