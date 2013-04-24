Image 1 of 2 USA Pro Challenge - Stage 7 Profile (Image credit: USA Pro Challenge) Image 2 of 2 USA Pro Challenge - Stage 7 Map (Image credit: USA Pro Challenge)

The Denver stage will be essentially the same circuit as last year's time trial, and will be another good stage for the spectators. The circuit race will be more fun for them to watch, and they'll be sure to be treated to an aggressive bike race, and likely a big bunch sprint. To have the support of Denver for the race again is big.

Right now the weather prediction for the week looks perfect - temperatures in the 80s and only a small chance of rain.

