USA Pro Challenge: Stage 7 preview
Stage 7 preview, map and profile
Stage 7: Denver -
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
The Denver stage will be essentially the same circuit as last year's time trial, and will be another good stage for the spectators. The circuit race will be more fun for them to watch, and they'll be sure to be treated to an aggressive bike race, and likely a big bunch sprint. To have the support of Denver for the race again is big.
Right now the weather prediction for the week looks perfect - temperatures in the 80s and only a small chance of rain.
Stage 7 map
Image ©: USA Pro Challenge
Stage 7 profile
Image ©: USA Pro Challenge
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy