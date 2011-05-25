USA Cycling Professional National Championships
Past winners
US Pro Champions
|2010
|Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)
|2009
|George Hincapie (Team Columbia-HTC)
|2008
|Tyler Hamilton (Rock Racing)
|2007
|Levi Leipheimer (Discovery Channel Pro Cycling Team)
|2006
|George Hincapie (Discovery Channel)
|2005
|Chris Wherry (Health Net pb Maxxis )
|2004
|Fred Rodriguez (Acqua e Sapone-Caffe Mokambo)
|2003
|Mark McCormack (Saturn Cycling Team)
|2002
|Robbie Ventura (US Postal)
|2001
|Fred Rodriguez (Domo-Farm Frites)
|2000
|Fred Rodriguez (Mapei-Quick Step)
|1999
|Marty Jemison (US Postal)
|1998
|George Hincapie (US Postal)
|1997
|Bart Bowen
|1996
|Eddy Gragus
|1995
|Norm Alvis
|1994
|Steve Hegg
|1993
|Lance Armstrong
|1992
|Bart Bowen
|1991
|Davis Phinney
|1990
|Kurt Stockton
|1989
|Greg Oravetz
|1988
|Rob Kiefel
|1987
|Tom Schuler
|1986
|Thomas Prehn
|1985
|Eric Heiden
|2010
|Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong)
|2009
|Dave Zabriskie (Team CSC)
|2008
|Dave Zabriskie (Team CSC)
|2007
|Dave Zabriskie (Team CSC)
|2006
|Dave Zabriskie (Team CSC)
