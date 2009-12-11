Trending

JT Fountain flies to first

Sheppard and Maile round out podium

Rich Maile getting the hole shot.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Rich Maile all alone on the front of 131 racers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Singlespeed Men's call-up was in random order.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Rich Maile leading JT Fountain on lap one.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeff Roesner near the leaders on lap one.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Annette Padilla (Celo Pacific) is the only woman in the race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Rich Maile on a straightaway.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The leaders trying to stay upright.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
John Rollert (Webcyclery) racing over the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
This uphill section was the scene of much carnage today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo) styling in blue jeans and a t-shirt.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Racers struggle on a steep run-up.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Justin Morejohn coming through the start-finish with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
JT Fountain seemed to struggle on the last lap but still won the race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Former mountain biking star Chris Sheppard (Santa Cruz) in second place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Chris Sheppard (Santa Cruz) awaits the start.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Ryan Weaver (River City Bicycles) on the start line.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Typical singlespeed bike set-up.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The singlespeed field was huge today with 131 racers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Racers faced 23 steps on each lap today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jon Freckleton (Aspire Performance) running the steps.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Cannard (Ibis) racing over the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
JT Fountain racing to a big victory.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Chris Sheppard (Santa Cruz) riding an off-camber section of course that had many riders dismounting.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Rich Maile on the run-up for the last time.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Chris Sheppard (Santa Cruz) takes second place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
KC McCuisston drops in during the single speed race.
(Image credit: Bill Hurley / FASTshots Photography)

JT Fountain won ahead of Canadian rider Chris Sheppard (Santa Cruz). The singlespeed category was a non-championship event, 105 riders lined up to the contest the title on the national stage.

Results

SingleSpeed
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1JT Fountain
2Chris Sheppard (Santa Cruz)
3Rich Maile
4Louie Fountain (3FCX)
5Timothy Jones
6Patrick Morrissey (Nm Team Cross)
7Ryan Weaver
8Curtis Boivin (Refunds Now)
9Nathanael Wyatt (Carolina Fatz P/b Santa Cruz B)
10Ryan Rickerts (Fanatik Bike Co.)
11John Rollert (Webcyclery.com)
12Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo)
13Frederick Bottger (Pasadena Athletic Association)
14Brent Prenzlow (Celo Pacific / B&l)
15Todd Dye (Pacific Power Blue Sky)
16Jeff Curtes
17Andy Redden (Webcor/alto Velo)
18David Fleischhauer (Hsp)
19Richard Hulit (Recycled Cycles Racing)
20David Meyer
21Darrin Seeds (Yakima Bike Vigilantes)
22Leland Gilmore
23Yuri Hauswald (Marin Bikes)
24Adam Rachubinski
25Peter Ozolins (Chriscookies/swancycles)
26Daniel Casper (Grandstay Hotels)
27Jon Freckleton (Aspire Performance)
28Darron Cheek (Copper Mtnhigh Country Racing)
29Justin Morejohn (Davis Bike Club)
30Edward Meyer
31Dylan Vanweelden
32Kc Mccuiston
33Jerry Chabot (Planet Bike)
34Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Llp)
35Seth Patla (River City Bicycles)
36Jon Hansen (Gear Peddler)
37Tim Cannard
38Mike Curtes
39Evan Adams
40Doug Karet
41Jared Roy (Crossniacs)
42Brad Cole
43Travis Lukens
44Jeff Roesner
45Chris Hereford (Active Knowledge)
46Michael Kracht (Skull Candy/jsa Architects)
47Jared Reber
48Sean Coffey (HRS Rocklobster)
49Dan Milano (Joyride Bikes/ek Ekcessories)
50Ben Ollett
51Brandon Wagner
52Jim Brown (Rad Racing Nw)
53Dan Meyer (Bikery)
54David Volkert
55Travis Braun
56Charles Townsend (Bianchi/grand Performance)
57Brian Koder (Valley Athletic Club)
58Matthew Preusch

One lap down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
59Geoff Albert (Cicle)
60Andy Harmon (Blue Sky Velo)
61John Heine
62Paul Hernandez (Bicycle Johns)
63Dirk Manley (Cycling-training.com/arpt)
64Joel Metz
65Karl Mikkelson
66Henry Scholz (Team Roaring Mouse)
67Kyle Shour
68Geoff Williams
69William Youngman (Squadra Abruzzo)

Two laps down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
70Paul Avila
71Steven Basden (Half Fast Velo)
72Frank Chemotti
73Ian Dewar (Team Specialized Bicycles)
74Donovan Grabowski
75Syd Lea (T.e.a.m. Fuji)
76Reese Lindblad (Phi's Southside)
77Nate Lustig
78James Medeiros (Buttercup)
79Robert Ogren (Kenwood Racing)
80Tim Skinner (Team Buttercup)

Three laps down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Brad Cole (Kccx/verge)
82Joseph Davis (Cycle Analysis)
83Ayden Hibner-Hereford (Active Knowledge)
84Mike Macdonald (Jaeger Wheelmen)
85Lewis Perna (Schwab Cycles Racing Team)
86David Sarmiento
87Mark Sheffield (Beer)
88Marty Sparks (Second Ascent)
89R. Willmore (Celo Pacific)
90Annette Padilla (Celo Pacific)
91Craig Austin (Half Fruit Velo)
DNFJason Bavuso
DNFWill Black
DNFJesse Bolling
DNFFrederick Bottger (Vitamix/sixtufit)
DNFAlex Criss
DNFCraig Etheridge
DNFJosh Feazell (Endura)
DNFDavid German
DNFLawrence Jobe
DNFDavid Karman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFRobert Kramer (Ridley Factory Team)
DNFRobert Kuhn (Hup United)
DNFJamaica Lambie
DNFJim Macdonald (Beer)
DNFDaniel Miller (Bigshark Racing)
DNFHank Mini
DNFBrian Myers
DNFSlate Olson
DNFGeoff Rice
DNFBrendan Shafer
DNFChip Sloan (Gründelbrüisers)
DNFJamie Stralka
DNFRyan Trebon
DNFBrad Urban
DNFErik Weeman (Gründelbrüisers)
DNFMatthew Wills (Courage Cycles)
DNSCarl (cubby) Cashen (The Great Chiweenies)
DNSGraham Christensen (Vertical Earth)
DNSJason First (Pioneer Racing)
DNSTheodore Fleming (Spike Shooter Professional Cyc)
DNSDevin Flynn
DNSUri Friedman (Chica Sexy)
DNSJeffrey Goble (Sho-air / Sonance)
DNSBrett Golden (Team Awesome)
DNSEric Goodson (Boston Road Club)
DNSGerald Pflug (Spk/speedgoat)
DNSEric Sletmoe (Mountain View Cycles)
DNSPatrick Wilder
DNFTerry Keele
DNFMike Rolcik (Second Ascent)

 

