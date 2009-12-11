JT Fountain flies to first
Sheppard and Maile round out podium
JT Fountain won ahead of Canadian rider Chris Sheppard (Santa Cruz). The singlespeed category was a non-championship event, 105 riders lined up to the contest the title on the national stage.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|JT Fountain
|2
|Chris Sheppard (Santa Cruz)
|3
|Rich Maile
|4
|Louie Fountain (3FCX)
|5
|Timothy Jones
|6
|Patrick Morrissey (Nm Team Cross)
|7
|Ryan Weaver
|8
|Curtis Boivin (Refunds Now)
|9
|Nathanael Wyatt (Carolina Fatz P/b Santa Cruz B)
|10
|Ryan Rickerts (Fanatik Bike Co.)
|11
|John Rollert (Webcyclery.com)
|12
|Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo)
|13
|Frederick Bottger (Pasadena Athletic Association)
|14
|Brent Prenzlow (Celo Pacific / B&l)
|15
|Todd Dye (Pacific Power Blue Sky)
|16
|Jeff Curtes
|17
|Andy Redden (Webcor/alto Velo)
|18
|David Fleischhauer (Hsp)
|19
|Richard Hulit (Recycled Cycles Racing)
|20
|David Meyer
|21
|Darrin Seeds (Yakima Bike Vigilantes)
|22
|Leland Gilmore
|23
|Yuri Hauswald (Marin Bikes)
|24
|Adam Rachubinski
|25
|Peter Ozolins (Chriscookies/swancycles)
|26
|Daniel Casper (Grandstay Hotels)
|27
|Jon Freckleton (Aspire Performance)
|28
|Darron Cheek (Copper Mtnhigh Country Racing)
|29
|Justin Morejohn (Davis Bike Club)
|30
|Edward Meyer
|31
|Dylan Vanweelden
|32
|Kc Mccuiston
|33
|Jerry Chabot (Planet Bike)
|34
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Llp)
|35
|Seth Patla (River City Bicycles)
|36
|Jon Hansen (Gear Peddler)
|37
|Tim Cannard
|38
|Mike Curtes
|39
|Evan Adams
|40
|Doug Karet
|41
|Jared Roy (Crossniacs)
|42
|Brad Cole
|43
|Travis Lukens
|44
|Jeff Roesner
|45
|Chris Hereford (Active Knowledge)
|46
|Michael Kracht (Skull Candy/jsa Architects)
|47
|Jared Reber
|48
|Sean Coffey (HRS Rocklobster)
|49
|Dan Milano (Joyride Bikes/ek Ekcessories)
|50
|Ben Ollett
|51
|Brandon Wagner
|52
|Jim Brown (Rad Racing Nw)
|53
|Dan Meyer (Bikery)
|54
|David Volkert
|55
|Travis Braun
|56
|Charles Townsend (Bianchi/grand Performance)
|57
|Brian Koder (Valley Athletic Club)
|58
|Matthew Preusch
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|59
|Geoff Albert (Cicle)
|60
|Andy Harmon (Blue Sky Velo)
|61
|John Heine
|62
|Paul Hernandez (Bicycle Johns)
|63
|Dirk Manley (Cycling-training.com/arpt)
|64
|Joel Metz
|65
|Karl Mikkelson
|66
|Henry Scholz (Team Roaring Mouse)
|67
|Kyle Shour
|68
|Geoff Williams
|69
|William Youngman (Squadra Abruzzo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|70
|Paul Avila
|71
|Steven Basden (Half Fast Velo)
|72
|Frank Chemotti
|73
|Ian Dewar (Team Specialized Bicycles)
|74
|Donovan Grabowski
|75
|Syd Lea (T.e.a.m. Fuji)
|76
|Reese Lindblad (Phi's Southside)
|77
|Nate Lustig
|78
|James Medeiros (Buttercup)
|79
|Robert Ogren (Kenwood Racing)
|80
|Tim Skinner (Team Buttercup)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Brad Cole (Kccx/verge)
|82
|Joseph Davis (Cycle Analysis)
|83
|Ayden Hibner-Hereford (Active Knowledge)
|84
|Mike Macdonald (Jaeger Wheelmen)
|85
|Lewis Perna (Schwab Cycles Racing Team)
|86
|David Sarmiento
|87
|Mark Sheffield (Beer)
|88
|Marty Sparks (Second Ascent)
|89
|R. Willmore (Celo Pacific)
|90
|Annette Padilla (Celo Pacific)
|91
|Craig Austin (Half Fruit Velo)
|DNF
|Jason Bavuso
|DNF
|Will Black
|DNF
|Jesse Bolling
|DNF
|Frederick Bottger (Vitamix/sixtufit)
|DNF
|Alex Criss
|DNF
|Craig Etheridge
|DNF
|Josh Feazell (Endura)
|DNF
|David German
|DNF
|Lawrence Jobe
|DNF
|David Karman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Robert Kramer (Ridley Factory Team)
|DNF
|Robert Kuhn (Hup United)
|DNF
|Jamaica Lambie
|DNF
|Jim Macdonald (Beer)
|DNF
|Daniel Miller (Bigshark Racing)
|DNF
|Hank Mini
|DNF
|Brian Myers
|DNF
|Slate Olson
|DNF
|Geoff Rice
|DNF
|Brendan Shafer
|DNF
|Chip Sloan (Gründelbrüisers)
|DNF
|Jamie Stralka
|DNF
|Ryan Trebon
|DNF
|Brad Urban
|DNF
|Erik Weeman (Gründelbrüisers)
|DNF
|Matthew Wills (Courage Cycles)
|DNS
|Carl (cubby) Cashen (The Great Chiweenies)
|DNS
|Graham Christensen (Vertical Earth)
|DNS
|Jason First (Pioneer Racing)
|DNS
|Theodore Fleming (Spike Shooter Professional Cyc)
|DNS
|Devin Flynn
|DNS
|Uri Friedman (Chica Sexy)
|DNS
|Jeffrey Goble (Sho-air / Sonance)
|DNS
|Brett Golden (Team Awesome)
|DNS
|Eric Goodson (Boston Road Club)
|DNS
|Gerald Pflug (Spk/speedgoat)
|DNS
|Eric Sletmoe (Mountain View Cycles)
|DNS
|Patrick Wilder
|DNF
|Terry Keele
|DNF
|Mike Rolcik (Second Ascent)
