McDonald wins Division 1 men's collegiate title
Western Washington University riders go one-two with Fisher, Wetzel in Division 2
Zach McDonald (University of Washington-Seattle) placed second in the previous day's Under 23 men's category but got his redemption with a victory during the Collegiate Division 1 men's race. He used his superb technical skills to float over the soupy mud eight-seconds head of Chris Hurst (University of Colorado-Boulder) in second place. Bradford Perley (Lees-McRae College) finished in third five seconds later.
"It's nice to win this jersey after a disappointing ride yesterday," said McDonald who contested most of the race along side Eric Thompson (Lees-McRae College) until he broke his derailleur. "I wanted to show up and stay calm and ride my own race. I set a tempo and tried to motor it out.
"It worked out but unfortunately Eric snapped his derailleur off and no one wants to win that way. I feel really bad for him because he was riding great and sticking to my wheel the whole time. I thought it was going to be a really fun last couple of laps but unfortunately he had bad luck."
Steve Fisher (Western Washington University) concluded the Collegiate category racing with a victory in the men's Division 2 event. He out-sprinted his all-day race companion and teammate Logan Wetzel, who placed second. Ryan Leech (Savannah College of Art & Design) rounded out the podium in third place.
"This is awesome because it's my third year as a collegiate racer and I've gotten third, second and now first, it's a great feeling," Fisher said. "I've had a rough season and it's awesome to put one good ride together and make it happen. Logan and I have been racing together for a long time and I think we teach each other things. I just got to the last corner first."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle)
|0:41:30
|2
|Chris Hurst (University Of Colorado-Boulder)
|0:00:08
|3
|Bradford Perley (Lees-Mcrae College)
|0:00:13
|4
|Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder)
|0:00:44
|5
|Eric Thompson (Lees-Mcrae College)
|0:00:49
|6
|Colton Andersen (Fort Lewis College)
|0:01:06
|7
|Eric Emsky (Fort Lewis College)
|0:01:41
|8
|Brian Sheedy (Lees-Mcrae College)
|0:01:50
|9
|Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College)
|0:02:09
|10
|Jack Hinkens (Fort Lewis College)
|0:02:42
|11
|Clayton Omer (Appalachian State University)
|0:03:08
|12
|Lucas Perez (Fort Lewis College)
|0:03:32
|13
|Brendan Shafer (Fort Lewis College)
|0:03:38
|14
|Chris Jackson (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
|0:03:47
|15
|Adam Leibovitz (Marian University)
|0:03:52
|16
|Alder Martz (Marian University)
|0:03:58
|17
|Christopher Hamlin (University Of Vermont)
|0:04:04
|18
|Patrick Bradley (Rutgers University-New Brunswick)
|0:04:32
|19
|Kerry Werner (Lees-Mcrae College)
|0:04:33
|20
|Gregory Carpenter (Fort Lewis College)
|0:04:41
|21
|Alex Ryan (Appalachian State University)
|0:04:59
|22
|Weston Luzadder (Marian University)
|0:05:12
|23
|Jordan Gillespie (Lees-Mcrae College)
|0:05:21
|24
|Christopher Bogedin (Lindsey Wilson College)
|0:05:47
|25
|Robert Dahl (University Of California-Berkeley)
|0:05:56
|26
|Stefan Swecker (Lindsey Wilson College)
|0:06:02
|27
|Joseph Welsh (Lees-Mcrae College)
|0:06:24
|28
|Kip Spaude (Lindsey Wilson College)
|0:06:54
|29
|Reid Beloni (Appalachian State University)
|0:07:01
|30
|Christopher Dale (Lees-Mcrae College)
|0:07:03
|31
|Charles Thompson (Rutgers University-New Brunswick)
|0:07:16
|32
|Zeb King (Appalachian State University)
|0:07:22
|33
|Ryan Cleveland (Fort Lewis College)
|34
|Joshua Nagode (Lindsey Wilson College)
|0:07:23
|35
|John Herrick (University Of Vermont)
|0:07:29
|36
|Johnathan Freter (Lindsey Wilson College)
|0:07:59
|37
|Matthew Dooley (Lindsey Wilson College)
|0:08:00
|38
|Kyle Shour (University Of New Mexico)
|39
|Matthew Mainer (University Of Vermont)
|0:08:33
|40
|Joseph Kukolla (Marian University)
|0:08:54
|41
|David Stroot (Lindenwood University)
|0:08:55
|42
|Blair Bronson (Oregon State University)
|0:08:58
|43
|Matthew Bathe (Rutgers University-New Brunswick)
|0:09:22
|44
|Sean Sevilla (University Of California-Berkeley)
|0:09:24
|45
|Evan Schmitt (University Of Washington-Seattle)
|0:09:45
|-1lap
|Daniel Williams (Lindenwood University)
|-1lap
|Justin Evans (Appalachian State University)
|-1lap
|Peter Deucher (Marian University)
|-1lap
|Russell Williford (Oregon State University)
|-1lap
|Pat Terry (Utah Valley University)
|-1lap
|Kendal Johnson (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
|-1lap
|Brendan Lehman (University Of California-Santa Cruz)
|-1lap
|Joseph Johnson (Utah Valley University)
|-1lap
|Jake Zimmerman (Lindsey Wilson College)
|-1lap
|Brandon Feehery (Lindenwood University)
|-1lap
|Adam Looney (University Of Wyoming)
|-1lap
|Kent Newman (University Of California-Berkeley)
|-1lap
|David Yohe (Marian University)
|-1lap
|Benjamin Grier (Clemson University)
|-1lap
|Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College)
|-3laps
|Matthew Wilson (Utah Valley University)
|-3laps
|James Stout (University Of California-San Diego)
|-3laps
|Sean-Ross McCoy (Lees-Mcrae College)
|-3laps
|Colin Smith (Clemson University)
|-3laps
|Travis Finan (Lindenwood University)
|-3laps
|Isaiah Newkirk (Marian University)
|DNS
|Justin Burstein (Stanford University)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Fisher (Western Washington University)
|0:42:56
|2
|Logan Wetzel (Western Washington University)
|0:00:02
|3
|Ryan Leech (Savannah College Of Art & Design)
|0:00:59
|4
|Conor Mullervy (Mesa State College)
|0:01:30
|5
|Kevin Mullervy (Mesa State College)
|0:01:48
|6
|Matthew Obregon (California State University-Sacramento)
|0:02:59
|7
|Richard Geng (Mesa State College)
|0:03:13
|8
|Ian Crane (Western Washington University)
|9
|Brent Poole (Central Oregon Community College)
|0:03:21
|10
|Matthew Willing (Mars Hill College)
|0:03:43
|11
|Patric Rostel (Mesa State College)
|0:04:09
|12
|Adam Miller (Colorado College)
|0:04:18
|13
|Benjamin Dodge
|0:04:34
|14
|Kyle Knott (Mars Hill College)
|0:04:39
|15
|Brian Jorgensen (Central Oregon Community College)
|0:04:40
|16
|Benjamin Rathkamp (Western Washington University)
|0:04:57
|17
|Alejandro Padilla (Cumberland University)
|0:04:59
|18
|Tim Janson (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)
|0:05:00
|19
|Cimarron Wortham (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)
|0:05:06
|20
|Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College)
|0:05:08
|21
|Logan Luker (Cumberland University)
|0:05:17
|22
|Paul Webb (Mars Hill College)
|0:05:47
|23
|Benjamin Salibra (Cumberland University)
|0:05:57
|24
|Christopher Mondiek (Rochester Institute Of Technology)
|0:06:40
|25
|Connor McCutcheon (Central Oregon Community College)
|0:06:59
|26
|William Palm (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)
|0:07:03
|27
|Jeremy Chambers (Cumberland University)
|0:07:58
|28
|Dan Ipp (Rochester Institute Of Technology)
|0:08:34
|29
|James McCabe (Wake Forest University)
|0:08:48
|30
|Andrew Lysaght (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)
|0:09:11
|31
|Austin Jones (Wake Forest University)
|0:09:54
|-1lap
|Samuel Phillips (Mesa State College)
|-1lap
|Zachary LaBry (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)
|-1lap
|Patrick Dunn (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)
|-1lap
|Kyle Curtin (Pacific Lutheran University)
|-1lap
|John Wofford (Wake Forest University)
|-2laps
|Chris Lowe (Wake Forest University)
|-2laps
|Matthew Warbrick (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy