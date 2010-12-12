Image 1 of 32 Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) wins the men's Division 1 collegiate national championship. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 32 A Lindsey Wilson College rider plows through standing water. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 32 Sean Sevilla (University Of California-Berkeley) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 32 Chris Hurst (University Of Colorado-Boulder) finished on the podium in second place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 32 Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) on the start line. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 32 Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder) gets the hole shot. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 32 Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 32 Sixty-six riders contested the men's Division 1 collegiate championship. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 32 Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 32 Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) alone at the front. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 32 Chris Hurst (University Of Colorado-Boulder) in pursuit of race leader Zach McDonald. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 32 Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) and Eric Thompson (Lees-Mcrae College) lead the Division 1 championship. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 32 Brian Sheedy (Lees-Mcrae College) finished in the top 10. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 32 Kyle Shour (University Of New Mexico) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 32 David Stroot (Lindenwood University) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 32 Lucas Perez (Fort Lewis College) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 32 Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder) in action on a downhill section. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 32 Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) awaits the start of the Division 1 event. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 32 Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder) en route to a 4th place finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 32 Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) powers up a steep grade. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 32 Eric Thompson (Lees-Mcrae College) dabs on a steep slope. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 32 Kip Spaude (Lindsey Wilson College) leads Brian Sheedy (Lees-Mcrae College). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 32 Adam Leibovitz (Marian University) finished 15th in the Division 1 collegiate championship. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 32 Multi-time collegiate mountain bike champion Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) finished 9th in the Division 1 'cross championship. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 32 Gregory Carpenter (Fort Lewis College) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 32 Zach McDonald leads Eric Thompson during the Division 1 championship. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 32 Eric Thompson (Lees-Mcrae College) battled with Zach McDondald for the lead until a broken rear derailleur knocked him out of contention for the win. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 32 Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder) shoulders his bike. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 32 Bradford Perley (Lees-Mcrae College) earned the bronze medal in the Division 1 championship. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 32 Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) tackles a run-up. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 32 Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) sets up for a descent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 32 Christopher Bogedin leads Lindsey Wilson College teammate Stefan Swecker. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Zach McDonald (University of Washington-Seattle) placed second in the previous day's Under 23 men's category but got his redemption with a victory during the Collegiate Division 1 men's race. He used his superb technical skills to float over the soupy mud eight-seconds head of Chris Hurst (University of Colorado-Boulder) in second place. Bradford Perley (Lees-McRae College) finished in third five seconds later.

"It's nice to win this jersey after a disappointing ride yesterday," said McDonald who contested most of the race along side Eric Thompson (Lees-McRae College) until he broke his derailleur. "I wanted to show up and stay calm and ride my own race. I set a tempo and tried to motor it out.

"It worked out but unfortunately Eric snapped his derailleur off and no one wants to win that way. I feel really bad for him because he was riding great and sticking to my wheel the whole time. I thought it was going to be a really fun last couple of laps but unfortunately he had bad luck."

Steve Fisher (Western Washington University) concluded the Collegiate category racing with a victory in the men's Division 2 event. He out-sprinted his all-day race companion and teammate Logan Wetzel, who placed second. Ryan Leech (Savannah College of Art & Design) rounded out the podium in third place.

"This is awesome because it's my third year as a collegiate racer and I've gotten third, second and now first, it's a great feeling," Fisher said. "I've had a rough season and it's awesome to put one good ride together and make it happen. Logan and I have been racing together for a long time and I think we teach each other things. I just got to the last corner first."

Men Division 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) 0:41:30 2 Chris Hurst (University Of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:08 3 Bradford Perley (Lees-Mcrae College) 0:00:13 4 Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:44 5 Eric Thompson (Lees-Mcrae College) 0:00:49 6 Colton Andersen (Fort Lewis College) 0:01:06 7 Eric Emsky (Fort Lewis College) 0:01:41 8 Brian Sheedy (Lees-Mcrae College) 0:01:50 9 Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) 0:02:09 10 Jack Hinkens (Fort Lewis College) 0:02:42 11 Clayton Omer (Appalachian State University) 0:03:08 12 Lucas Perez (Fort Lewis College) 0:03:32 13 Brendan Shafer (Fort Lewis College) 0:03:38 14 Chris Jackson (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:03:47 15 Adam Leibovitz (Marian University) 0:03:52 16 Alder Martz (Marian University) 0:03:58 17 Christopher Hamlin (University Of Vermont) 0:04:04 18 Patrick Bradley (Rutgers University-New Brunswick) 0:04:32 19 Kerry Werner (Lees-Mcrae College) 0:04:33 20 Gregory Carpenter (Fort Lewis College) 0:04:41 21 Alex Ryan (Appalachian State University) 0:04:59 22 Weston Luzadder (Marian University) 0:05:12 23 Jordan Gillespie (Lees-Mcrae College) 0:05:21 24 Christopher Bogedin (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:05:47 25 Robert Dahl (University Of California-Berkeley) 0:05:56 26 Stefan Swecker (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:06:02 27 Joseph Welsh (Lees-Mcrae College) 0:06:24 28 Kip Spaude (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:06:54 29 Reid Beloni (Appalachian State University) 0:07:01 30 Christopher Dale (Lees-Mcrae College) 0:07:03 31 Charles Thompson (Rutgers University-New Brunswick) 0:07:16 32 Zeb King (Appalachian State University) 0:07:22 33 Ryan Cleveland (Fort Lewis College) 34 Joshua Nagode (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:07:23 35 John Herrick (University Of Vermont) 0:07:29 36 Johnathan Freter (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:07:59 37 Matthew Dooley (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:08:00 38 Kyle Shour (University Of New Mexico) 39 Matthew Mainer (University Of Vermont) 0:08:33 40 Joseph Kukolla (Marian University) 0:08:54 41 David Stroot (Lindenwood University) 0:08:55 42 Blair Bronson (Oregon State University) 0:08:58 43 Matthew Bathe (Rutgers University-New Brunswick) 0:09:22 44 Sean Sevilla (University Of California-Berkeley) 0:09:24 45 Evan Schmitt (University Of Washington-Seattle) 0:09:45 -1lap Daniel Williams (Lindenwood University) -1lap Justin Evans (Appalachian State University) -1lap Peter Deucher (Marian University) -1lap Russell Williford (Oregon State University) -1lap Pat Terry (Utah Valley University) -1lap Kendal Johnson (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) -1lap Brendan Lehman (University Of California-Santa Cruz) -1lap Joseph Johnson (Utah Valley University) -1lap Jake Zimmerman (Lindsey Wilson College) -1lap Brandon Feehery (Lindenwood University) -1lap Adam Looney (University Of Wyoming) -1lap Kent Newman (University Of California-Berkeley) -1lap David Yohe (Marian University) -1lap Benjamin Grier (Clemson University) -1lap Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College) -3laps Matthew Wilson (Utah Valley University) -3laps James Stout (University Of California-San Diego) -3laps Sean-Ross McCoy (Lees-Mcrae College) -3laps Colin Smith (Clemson University) -3laps Travis Finan (Lindenwood University) -3laps Isaiah Newkirk (Marian University) DNS Justin Burstein (Stanford University)