McDonald wins Division 1 men's collegiate title

Western Washington University riders go one-two with Fisher, Wetzel in Division 2

Image 1 of 32

Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) wins the men's Division 1 collegiate national championship.

Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) wins the men's Division 1 collegiate national championship.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 32

A Lindsey Wilson College rider plows through standing water.

A Lindsey Wilson College rider plows through standing water.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 32

Sean Sevilla (University Of California-Berkeley)

Sean Sevilla (University Of California-Berkeley)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 32

Chris Hurst (University Of Colorado-Boulder) finished on the podium in second place.

Chris Hurst (University Of Colorado-Boulder) finished on the podium in second place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 32

Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) on the start line.

Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) on the start line.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 32

Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder) gets the hole shot.

Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder) gets the hole shot.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 32

Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder)

Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 32

Sixty-six riders contested the men's Division 1 collegiate championship.

Sixty-six riders contested the men's Division 1 collegiate championship.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 32

Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle)

Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 32

Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) alone at the front.

Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) alone at the front.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 32

Chris Hurst (University Of Colorado-Boulder) in pursuit of race leader Zach McDonald.

Chris Hurst (University Of Colorado-Boulder) in pursuit of race leader Zach McDonald.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 32

Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) and Eric Thompson (Lees-Mcrae College) lead the Division 1 championship.

Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) and Eric Thompson (Lees-Mcrae College) lead the Division 1 championship.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 32

Brian Sheedy (Lees-Mcrae College) finished in the top 10.

Brian Sheedy (Lees-Mcrae College) finished in the top 10.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 32

Kyle Shour (University Of New Mexico)

Kyle Shour (University Of New Mexico)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 32

David Stroot (Lindenwood University)

David Stroot (Lindenwood University)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 32

Lucas Perez (Fort Lewis College)

Lucas Perez (Fort Lewis College)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 32

Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder) in action on a downhill section.

Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder) in action on a downhill section.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 32

Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) awaits the start of the Division 1 event.

Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) awaits the start of the Division 1 event.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 32

Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder) en route to a 4th place finish.

Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder) en route to a 4th place finish.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 32

Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) powers up a steep grade.

Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) powers up a steep grade.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 32

Eric Thompson (Lees-Mcrae College) dabs on a steep slope.

Eric Thompson (Lees-Mcrae College) dabs on a steep slope.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 32

Kip Spaude (Lindsey Wilson College) leads Brian Sheedy (Lees-Mcrae College).

Kip Spaude (Lindsey Wilson College) leads Brian Sheedy (Lees-Mcrae College).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 32

Adam Leibovitz (Marian University) finished 15th in the Division 1 collegiate championship.

Adam Leibovitz (Marian University) finished 15th in the Division 1 collegiate championship.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 32

Multi-time collegiate mountain bike champion Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) finished 9th in the Division 1 'cross championship.

Multi-time collegiate mountain bike champion Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) finished 9th in the Division 1 'cross championship.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 32

Gregory Carpenter (Fort Lewis College)

Gregory Carpenter (Fort Lewis College)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 32

Zach McDonald leads Eric Thompson during the Division 1 championship.

Zach McDonald leads Eric Thompson during the Division 1 championship.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 32

Eric Thompson (Lees-Mcrae College) battled with Zach McDondald for the lead until a broken rear derailleur knocked him out of contention for the win.

Eric Thompson (Lees-Mcrae College) battled with Zach McDondald for the lead until a broken rear derailleur knocked him out of contention for the win.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 32

Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder) shoulders his bike.

Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder) shoulders his bike.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 32

Bradford Perley (Lees-Mcrae College) earned the bronze medal in the Division 1 championship.

Bradford Perley (Lees-Mcrae College) earned the bronze medal in the Division 1 championship.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 32

Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) tackles a run-up.

Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) tackles a run-up.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 32

Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) sets up for a descent.

Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle) sets up for a descent.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 32

Christopher Bogedin leads Lindsey Wilson College teammate Stefan Swecker.

Christopher Bogedin leads Lindsey Wilson College teammate Stefan Swecker.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Zach McDonald (University of Washington-Seattle) placed second in the previous day's Under 23 men's category but got his redemption with a victory during the Collegiate Division 1 men's race. He used his superb technical skills to float over the soupy mud eight-seconds head of Chris Hurst (University of Colorado-Boulder) in second place. Bradford Perley (Lees-McRae College) finished in third five seconds later.

"It's nice to win this jersey after a disappointing ride yesterday," said McDonald who contested most of the race along side Eric Thompson (Lees-McRae College) until he broke his derailleur. "I wanted to show up and stay calm and ride my own race. I set a tempo and tried to motor it out.

"It worked out but unfortunately Eric snapped his derailleur off and no one wants to win that way. I feel really bad for him because he was riding great and sticking to my wheel the whole time. I thought it was going to be a really fun last couple of laps but unfortunately he had bad luck."

Steve Fisher (Western Washington University) concluded the Collegiate category racing with a victory in the men's Division 2 event. He out-sprinted his all-day race companion and teammate Logan Wetzel, who placed second. Ryan Leech (Savannah College of Art & Design) rounded out the podium in third place.

"This is awesome because it's my third year as a collegiate racer and I've gotten third, second and now first, it's a great feeling," Fisher said. "I've had a rough season and it's awesome to put one good ride together and make it happen. Logan and I have been racing together for a long time and I think we teach each other things. I just got to the last corner first."

Full Results

Men Division 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle)0:41:30
2Chris Hurst (University Of Colorado-Boulder)0:00:08
3Bradford Perley (Lees-Mcrae College)0:00:13
4Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder)0:00:44
5Eric Thompson (Lees-Mcrae College)0:00:49
6Colton Andersen (Fort Lewis College)0:01:06
7Eric Emsky (Fort Lewis College)0:01:41
8Brian Sheedy (Lees-Mcrae College)0:01:50
9Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College)0:02:09
10Jack Hinkens (Fort Lewis College)0:02:42
11Clayton Omer (Appalachian State University)0:03:08
12Lucas Perez (Fort Lewis College)0:03:32
13Brendan Shafer (Fort Lewis College)0:03:38
14Chris Jackson (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)0:03:47
15Adam Leibovitz (Marian University)0:03:52
16Alder Martz (Marian University)0:03:58
17Christopher Hamlin (University Of Vermont)0:04:04
18Patrick Bradley (Rutgers University-New Brunswick)0:04:32
19Kerry Werner (Lees-Mcrae College)0:04:33
20Gregory Carpenter (Fort Lewis College)0:04:41
21Alex Ryan (Appalachian State University)0:04:59
22Weston Luzadder (Marian University)0:05:12
23Jordan Gillespie (Lees-Mcrae College)0:05:21
24Christopher Bogedin (Lindsey Wilson College)0:05:47
25Robert Dahl (University Of California-Berkeley)0:05:56
26Stefan Swecker (Lindsey Wilson College)0:06:02
27Joseph Welsh (Lees-Mcrae College)0:06:24
28Kip Spaude (Lindsey Wilson College)0:06:54
29Reid Beloni (Appalachian State University)0:07:01
30Christopher Dale (Lees-Mcrae College)0:07:03
31Charles Thompson (Rutgers University-New Brunswick)0:07:16
32Zeb King (Appalachian State University)0:07:22
33Ryan Cleveland (Fort Lewis College)
34Joshua Nagode (Lindsey Wilson College)0:07:23
35John Herrick (University Of Vermont)0:07:29
36Johnathan Freter (Lindsey Wilson College)0:07:59
37Matthew Dooley (Lindsey Wilson College)0:08:00
38Kyle Shour (University Of New Mexico)
39Matthew Mainer (University Of Vermont)0:08:33
40Joseph Kukolla (Marian University)0:08:54
41David Stroot (Lindenwood University)0:08:55
42Blair Bronson (Oregon State University)0:08:58
43Matthew Bathe (Rutgers University-New Brunswick)0:09:22
44Sean Sevilla (University Of California-Berkeley)0:09:24
45Evan Schmitt (University Of Washington-Seattle)0:09:45
-1lapDaniel Williams (Lindenwood University)
-1lapJustin Evans (Appalachian State University)
-1lapPeter Deucher (Marian University)
-1lapRussell Williford (Oregon State University)
-1lapPat Terry (Utah Valley University)
-1lapKendal Johnson (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
-1lapBrendan Lehman (University Of California-Santa Cruz)
-1lapJoseph Johnson (Utah Valley University)
-1lapJake Zimmerman (Lindsey Wilson College)
-1lapBrandon Feehery (Lindenwood University)
-1lapAdam Looney (University Of Wyoming)
-1lapKent Newman (University Of California-Berkeley)
-1lapDavid Yohe (Marian University)
-1lapBenjamin Grier (Clemson University)
-1lapTaylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College)
-3lapsMatthew Wilson (Utah Valley University)
-3lapsJames Stout (University Of California-San Diego)
-3lapsSean-Ross McCoy (Lees-Mcrae College)
-3lapsColin Smith (Clemson University)
-3lapsTravis Finan (Lindenwood University)
-3lapsIsaiah Newkirk (Marian University)
DNSJustin Burstein (Stanford University)

Men Division 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Fisher (Western Washington University)0:42:56
2Logan Wetzel (Western Washington University)0:00:02
3Ryan Leech (Savannah College Of Art & Design)0:00:59
4Conor Mullervy (Mesa State College)0:01:30
5Kevin Mullervy (Mesa State College)0:01:48
6Matthew Obregon (California State University-Sacramento)0:02:59
7Richard Geng (Mesa State College)0:03:13
8Ian Crane (Western Washington University)
9Brent Poole (Central Oregon Community College)0:03:21
10Matthew Willing (Mars Hill College)0:03:43
11Patric Rostel (Mesa State College)0:04:09
12Adam Miller (Colorado College)0:04:18
13Benjamin Dodge0:04:34
14Kyle Knott (Mars Hill College)0:04:39
15Brian Jorgensen (Central Oregon Community College)0:04:40
16Benjamin Rathkamp (Western Washington University)0:04:57
17Alejandro Padilla (Cumberland University)0:04:59
18Tim Janson (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)0:05:00
19Cimarron Wortham (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)0:05:06
20Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College)0:05:08
21Logan Luker (Cumberland University)0:05:17
22Paul Webb (Mars Hill College)0:05:47
23Benjamin Salibra (Cumberland University)0:05:57
24Christopher Mondiek (Rochester Institute Of Technology)0:06:40
25Connor McCutcheon (Central Oregon Community College)0:06:59
26William Palm (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)0:07:03
27Jeremy Chambers (Cumberland University)0:07:58
28Dan Ipp (Rochester Institute Of Technology)0:08:34
29James McCabe (Wake Forest University)0:08:48
30Andrew Lysaght (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)0:09:11
31Austin Jones (Wake Forest University)0:09:54
-1lapSamuel Phillips (Mesa State College)
-1lapZachary LaBry (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)
-1lapPatrick Dunn (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)
-1lapKyle Curtin (Pacific Lutheran University)
-1lapJohn Wofford (Wake Forest University)
-2lapsChris Lowe (Wake Forest University)
-2lapsMatthew Warbrick (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)

