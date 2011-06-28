Emmett wins Wisconsin Super D
Sherwin, Strigel round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory)
|0:06:25
|2
|Kathy Sherwin (Notubes Elite)
|0:00:04
|3
|Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores)
|0:00:12
|4
|Meghan Korol (Momentum Racing)
|0:00:16
|5
|Krista Park (Notubes/Cannondale)
|0:00:16
|6
|Sarah Kaufmann (Elete Electroly)
|0:00:22
|7
|Carolyn Popovic (Team CF)
|0:00:32
|8
|Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212)
|0:01:03
|DNF
|Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Coop)
