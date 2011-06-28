Trending

Emmett wins Wisconsin Super D

Sherwin, Strigel round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory)0:06:25
2Kathy Sherwin (Notubes Elite)0:00:04
3Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores)0:00:12
4Meghan Korol (Momentum Racing)0:00:16
5Krista Park (Notubes/Cannondale)0:00:16
6Sarah Kaufmann (Elete Electroly)0:00:22
7Carolyn Popovic (Team CF)0:00:32
8Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212)0:01:03
DNFSara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Coop)

