Image 1 of 31 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) notches another Pro-XCT win. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 31 Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) flying up the mountain. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 31 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) descending. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 31 U.S. Champion Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) riding in fourth place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 31 Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing) putting in a terrific ride. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 31 A Trek rider eyes an upcoming drop. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 31 A rider descends into Fern Valley. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 31 Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) is one of the best descenders in the U.S.A. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 31 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) chasing Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) on lap two after hitting a tree. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 31 Chloe Forsman (Tokyo Joe's) riding a drop-off. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 31 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 31 Kathy Sherwin (Mafia Racing) on a steep descent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 31 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) alone with the lead. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 31 Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) on the very tight course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 31 U.S. Champion Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) riding in third place on the fourth lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 31 Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) leading down the mountain. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 31 Kathy Sherwin (Mafia Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 31 Kathy Sherwin (Mafia Racing) at the start line. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 31 Today we are in the land of corn and cows. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 31 One of the many events at today's WORS race was wake boarding. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 31 The elite women's start is led out by Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 31 Willow Koerber in her new Subaru-Trek kit riding next to a Canadian national team member. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 31 Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) leading Georgia Gould (Luna) through Fern Valley. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 31 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) shadowing Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 31 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) trying her best to stay with the leaders. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 31 Kelli Emmett (Giant) descending some killer singletrack. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 31 Jenna Zander (Specialized) riding in the top 10. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 31 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) leading with one lap to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 31 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) having a bit of trouble zipping up at the finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 31 Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) showing off the new team look. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 31 Kelli Emmett (Giant) riding through the woods. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Despite hitting a tree early in the race Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) recovered to win USA Cycling's Pro XCT Subaru Cup cross country race today. After leading the race early, Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) finished second, with teammate and US National Champion Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) right behind in third place.

Gould and Koerber were in a class of their own today. Koerber won the start and was first into the singletrack, where disaster struck for Gould.

"We were riding together, and I hit my bar on a tree and crashed, so she got a gap," said Gould. "I just tried to ride like a professional. I was able to catch up slowly.

"Willow was riding so smoothly through the trees and the technical stuff…and any time I can see Willow on a descent, it’s a good day," she said.

Koerber is well known for her ability to ride steep rocky terrain and other riders are generally happy to let her lead down these types of trails. Koerber complimented Gould as well, "Every time I am riding with Georgia, I know I am doing well. We pushed each other a bit on the first couple climbs but she was stronger than me.

"I am really happy with today," she said. "I just came off 16 days with no biking, and am building up for the races that I really want to fly at."

Koerber is currently ranked fourth in the UCI world standings while Gould is ranked 12th.

Pro XCT’s racing was part of the WORS Subaru Cup for the first time. Up to 600 amateurs raced this morning prior to the professional races.

The race certainly had a festival atmosphere, and there were more spectators than at any other Pro XCT this season. The WORS organisation seemed well oiled and free of the glitches that often plague first-time Pro XCT races.

Many of the top professional racers raved about the course, comparing it to World Cup courses in terms of lap length, punchy climbs, and the fact that there was virtually nowhere that you can rest on the course.

"They did a fantastic job on the course," said Gould. "There is plenty of room to pass and it was spectator friendly. It had technical stuff and power stuff. It was really fun to ride."

Katie Compton appeared to be solidly in third place early in the race but she later slipped to fifth. Irmiger rode ery consistent laps after taking over third position.

Perhaps the person who may the most pleased with her outing was Amanda Sin, who rode herself on to a national podium.

Gould has extended her lead in the USA Cycling Pro XCT Series. The series finals will be held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on July 10-11.

Full Results