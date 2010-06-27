Gould holds off Subaru women for victory
Koerber, Irmiger settle for podium places
Despite hitting a tree early in the race Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) recovered to win USA Cycling's Pro XCT Subaru Cup cross country race today. After leading the race early, Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) finished second, with teammate and US National Champion Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) right behind in third place.
Gould and Koerber were in a class of their own today. Koerber won the start and was first into the singletrack, where disaster struck for Gould.
"We were riding together, and I hit my bar on a tree and crashed, so she got a gap," said Gould. "I just tried to ride like a professional. I was able to catch up slowly.
"Willow was riding so smoothly through the trees and the technical stuff…and any time I can see Willow on a descent, it’s a good day," she said.
Koerber is well known for her ability to ride steep rocky terrain and other riders are generally happy to let her lead down these types of trails. Koerber complimented Gould as well, "Every time I am riding with Georgia, I know I am doing well. We pushed each other a bit on the first couple climbs but she was stronger than me.
"I am really happy with today," she said. "I just came off 16 days with no biking, and am building up for the races that I really want to fly at."
Koerber is currently ranked fourth in the UCI world standings while Gould is ranked 12th.
Pro XCT’s racing was part of the WORS Subaru Cup for the first time. Up to 600 amateurs raced this morning prior to the professional races.
The race certainly had a festival atmosphere, and there were more spectators than at any other Pro XCT this season. The WORS organisation seemed well oiled and free of the glitches that often plague first-time Pro XCT races.
Many of the top professional racers raved about the course, comparing it to World Cup courses in terms of lap length, punchy climbs, and the fact that there was virtually nowhere that you can rest on the course.
"They did a fantastic job on the course," said Gould. "There is plenty of room to pass and it was spectator friendly. It had technical stuff and power stuff. It was really fun to ride."
Katie Compton appeared to be solidly in third place early in the race but she later slipped to fifth. Irmiger rode ery consistent laps after taking over third position.
Perhaps the person who may the most pleased with her outing was Amanda Sin, who rode herself on to a national podium.
Gould has extended her lead in the USA Cycling Pro XCT Series. The series finals will be held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on July 10-11.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)
|1:41:54
|2
|Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek)
|0:01:56
|3
|Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek)
|0:04:01
|4
|Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing)
|0:04:39
|5
|Katie Compton (Planet Bike / Stevens / Kenda)
|0:07:09
|6
|Kelli Emmett (Giant)
|0:07:35
|7
|Aleksandra Mooradian (K.Bedford/Verge/Spin)
|0:07:58
|8
|Jenna Rinehart (Specialized)
|0:08:17
|9
|Chloe Forsman (Tokyo Joe's)
|0:09:36
|10
|Anina Aaron (Grace Law/Trek/Fox)
|0:10:35
|11
|Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team)
|0:11:09
|12
|Sue Butler (River City Bicycles)
|0:15:17
|13
|Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison)
|0:16:28
|14
|Bryna Blanchard (Windham Mountain Cycling Team)
|0:16:58
|15
|Rebecca Beaumont (Team Canada)
|0:17:18
|16
|Susan Stephens (Bell's Beer/Quiring Cycles)
|0:19:18
|17
|Erin Disterheft
|0:20:10
|18
|Katherine Sherwin (Maifia Racing Pabst Felt)
|0:20:31
|19
|Kimberly Flynn (Grace Law-Trek)
|0:20:55
|20
|Meghan Korol (Mafia Racing)
|0:20:57
|21
|Sue Juedes (Ride Backwards Fighting Apparel)
|0:20:59
|22
|Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling)
|0:21:01
|23
|Danae York (Mafia Racing)
|0:21:03
|24
|Deidre York (Velobum.com)
|0:21:05
|DNF
|Allison Mann (Rock N' Road)
