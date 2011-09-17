Repeat USA Marathon Champions Heather Irmiger and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski. The two are married. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

More than 200 riders will take to the trails in and around Bend, Oregon, on Saturday, September 17 for the 2011 USA Cycling Mountain Bike Marathon National Championships.

Aiming for a third-straight Mountain Bike Marathon national title in the pro category are Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) and Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek). The husband-and-wife duo dominated last year’s event, held in Breckenridge, Colorado. Horgan-Kobelski is also looking to add to his 2011 national titles after taking the short track cross-country championship at the Mountain Bike Cross-Country Nationals in July.

Returning 2010 stars-and-stripes jersey winners also include Robert Stanley (Foxtrot Racing) in the men’s 50-59 category and Dwight Hibdon (Mad Dog Cycles Race Team) in the men’s 60+ category.

Competitors will traverse more than 50 miles of singletrack, doubletrack and pavement between starting and finishing in Bend’s historic Old Mill District. The single-loop course will wind through the trails west of downtown Bend and feature a mixture of technical sections along with sustained climbs and fast descents.

This year, riders will be divided into 14 different categories: Men Pro/Elite, Women Pro/Elite, Men 19-29, Women 19-29, Men 30-34, Men 35-39, Women 30-39, Men 40-49, Women 40-49, Men 50-59, Women 50+, Men 60+, Men Singlespeed and Women Singlespeed.