Image 1 of 30 Todd Wells (Specialized) wins back-to-back cross country national championships (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 30 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) has a significant advantage when riding rock gardens (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 30 These young racers were united in their point of view (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 30 Todd Wells (Specialized) climbing the fire road on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 30 Todd Wells (Specialized) near the bottom of the switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 30 Todd Wells (Specialized) riding the last rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 30 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) never gave up trying to catch Wells120 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 30 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) trying to fend off Bishop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 30 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) with JHK in his sights (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 30 Tad Elliot (Durango Devo) rode on of the strongest races of his career (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 30 Endurance Specialist Alex Grant (Cannondale) showed that he also has plenty of speed (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 30 Nick Weighall (California Giant Berry) eating while on the flat track (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 30 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) riding a difficult rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 30 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) having a podium ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 30 Spenser Paxson (Kona) riding the switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 30 Todd Wells and Sam Schultz lead up the mountain on lap two. Adam Craig is third. Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski is fourth. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 30 Todd Wells (Specialized) being vigilant not to let Schultz out of sight. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 30 Todd Wells (Specialized) awaits the arrival of Sam Schultz (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 30 The Bald Mountain venue (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 30 Todd Wells (Specialized) leading during lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 30 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) chasing Todd Wells (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 30 Mitchell Hoke (Tokyo Joe (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 30 Alex Grant (Cannondale) leads a group up the mountain on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 30 Carl Decker (Giant) on the long fire road climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 30 Riders crossed a flyover that allowed pedestrians to enter the venue (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 30 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) topping off his fluids for his last lap battle with Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 30 Spenser Paxson (Kona) gets the hole shot and lead up the steep climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 30 Riders in the back of the pack were forced off their bikes. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 30 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) led Todd Wells on the first descent off the mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 30 Meg Wells congratulates her husband Todd at the finish after his win. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Todd Wells (Specialized) successfully defended his US cross country national championship title in Sun Valley, Idaho, on Saturday afternoon. Wells rode a strategic race to fend off top challenger Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek), who rode to a career-best second place. Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) was the only other rider to contend in the top three, and he earned the bronze medal."It feels good," said a smiling Wells after his victory. "I'm a big guy and this course isn't exactly my style." The brutal, sub-four mile course featured a super steep fireroad climb and a long, flowy singletrack downhill descent. There were few technical or flat sections.

Wells and Schultz led the race initially on the first lap.

"Sometimes I go out pretty hard in the World Cups and have bad last laps, but in a field like this with a super long climb, you can ride your own pace," said Wells of his strategy. "I wanted to make sure I had enough left in the tanks for those last few laps up the climb."

Schultz said he felt good from the gun. "I actually led the first lap. I found myself in the lead and figured I should run with it," he said. "So I went for it, but Wells came by me on the second lap. He was climbing hard, especially on the top section. I couldn't quite hang with him there."

Wells noted that he was climbing a bit better than Schultz but not descending quite as fast. For a time during the six-lap race, Wells had gotten a solid 35 seconds on Schultz, but as the race neared its end, Schultz got stronger and started to close the gap.

"I tried my best to give it the old crocodile roll on that last lap," said Schultz, who tenaciously clung to the possibility of victory. "I was reeling him until right at the top of the final climb where it got steep. I was cramping everywhere - I was inside out. I just couldn't quite do it, but it was fun race."

Wells knew that if he could get to the top of the final climb first, he'd have the race won.

"I was holding Sam between 15 and 30 seconds," said Wells. "I knew that you couldn't get around on the downhill. Then I was trying not to wash out going down and to keep it upright until the finish."

Wells did just that and claimed what is his fourth national mountain bike title. Prior to today, he already had two short track and one cross country championships to his name.

"I would have loved to have win, but Wells has been riding so strong all season that I was psyched to be so near him," said Schultz. "To be able to compete with Todd at altitude is great. I haven't historically been great at altitude and this is kind of a Colorado race. It's always been the Todd and Jeremy [Horgan Kobelski of Subaru-Trek] show, but today I was up here."

Craig rolled in for third place. "It's good to be back in the top three although it would have been better to be in the top one. I felt above average, but not amazing today. I started decent, but it was a race of attrition, of who could keep it together the most up that climb."

"I was close to Sam the whole race, but he had a good last two laps, so it was good to see him closing him down. It was good that Todd didn't beat us by nine minutes." Wells won by 49 seconds over Schultz and 2:28 over Craig.

Former national champion JHK was busy battling for the final two podium spots with Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale).

Horgan-Kobelski had the advantage for much of the race, but with about two to go, Bishop caught him. Recovering from a chest cold he'd had all week, JHK struggled as Bishop eventually got away for fourth place.

"I had a good surge out there on the last lap," said Bishop. "I had to fight out there today as I was tired. It was a last minute decision to come out here to nationals instead of extending my customary mid-season break."

Bishop caught JHK with one to go. It wasn't as simple as just passing and riding away because Bishop was dealing with a deflating tire.

"My tire was soft on the start line and I didn't have another wheel, so I pumped it up and hoped it would hold. It seemed to until the final lap," said Bishop.

"JHK and I came into the final climb together. I strategized that if I went really hard for a couple of minutes, then when I would stop to put air in the tire, I could get 20-30 seconds of rest. It worked perfectly and I was able to get back on after he passed me while I was stopped."

Bishop knew that if he could get to the downhill first, he'd keep fourth, which he did finishing at 4:05 after Wells. JHK rolled in another 20 seconds later.

"I was just happy to surive that one after having a chest cold all week," said JHK after the finish.

Race notes

- Endurance pro racer Alex Grant had his best-ever nationals finish, cracking the top 10 for the first time. The Cannondale racer placed eight after Spencer Paxson (Kona), who finished seventh, just like did last year. Grant credited a more deliberately measured slow start as a key to his success today.

- Tad Elliott (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory) finished sixth in his first year as an elite racer. He's not be racing much nationally this year, but has been training and preparing at home in Durango, Colorado. Elliott is also the current 30km cross country skate skiing national champion and he splits his time between the two sports.

-55-year-old mountain bike legend Ned Overend (Specialized) raced to 14th place. As in previous years, he got the loudest cheers from fans all around the course.

Full Results