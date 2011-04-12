Unive Ronde van Drenthe World Cup past winners
2002-2010
|2010
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2009
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
|2008
|Chantel Beltman (Ned) Team Highroad
|2007
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Team DSB Bank
|2006
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Univega Pro Cycling Team
|2005
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Van Bemmelen-AA Drink
|2004
|Sissy Alebeek (Ned) Mix Team Farm Frites
|2003
|Mirjam Melchers (Ned) Farm Frites-Hartol
|2002
|Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Ned) Farm Frites-Hartol
