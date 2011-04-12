Trending

Unive Ronde van Drenthe World Cup past winners

2002-2010

2010Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
2009Emma Johansson (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
2008Chantel Beltman (Ned) Team Highroad
2007Adrie Visser (Ned) Team DSB Bank
2006Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Univega Pro Cycling Team
2005Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Van Bemmelen-AA Drink
2004Sissy Alebeek (Ned) Mix Team Farm Frites
2003Mirjam Melchers (Ned) Farm Frites-Hartol
2002Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Ned) Farm Frites-Hartol

