Waldis wins junior women's cross country world title

,

Swiss racer rides away from Germans Widenroth and Putz

Image 1 of 9

Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) wins the junior women's cross country world championship race.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 9

Junior women's cross country podium at the World Championships:

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 9

Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) on her way to victory

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 9

Bethany Crumpton (Great Britain) sets the pace early in the race.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 9

Perrine Clauzel (France) on her way to fourth

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 9

Lena Putz (Germany)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 9

Sofia Wiedenroth leads Lena Putz (both Germany) in the race for second place

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 9

Junior women's cross country podium at the mountain bike world championships

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 9 of 9

Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) soloed to victory in the junior women's cross country race at the mountain bike world championships on Friday afternoon in Saalfelden, Austria. The Swiss rider pulled away from Sofia Wiedenroth (Germany) and Lena Putz (Germany) on her way to the win.

"I'm very happy to be world champion. I was focused on my race and being on my line and never thought of being the new world champion," said a beaming Waldis after the race. "I didn't even think about winning the Worlds in the first few laps."  Waldis gave Switzerland its second gold medal of the day after Jolanda Neff won the U23 women's race in the morning.

From the start, Putz set the pace and was closely followed by Waldis and Wiedenroth.

"I was a little surprised that the three of us were in the first three positions," said Waldis.

On the second lap, Waldis took to the front and never looked back. The Swiss rider inflicted enough damage to first drop Putz, who seemed to be paying for her earlier tempo setting at the beginning of lap three of the four-lap race.

When Wiedenroth crashed going over the big rock drop-off near the top of one of the descents, Waldis powered decisively away toward victory.

"I had some problems concerning a big rock. I had a crash there and lost a little bit of time. That produced a gap to Andrea," said Wiedenroth.

"It was very important for me to be the first in the downhill because there were some problems going over the rock. Sofia lost time there," said Waldis.

Wiedenroth put up a tenacious fight in the hope of catching Waldis, but the Swiss rider cruised to victory, gradually extending her gap en route.

Waldis rolled across the finish line waving a Swiss flag. Wiedenroth was second at 30 seconds. Putz followed at 1:19.

Putz was delighted to make the podium after a difficult year. "I'm very happy because after this season, I didn't believe that I could ride on the podium. It's my second Worlds medal and now I can say that I'm back."

Putz broke her hand in the winter and couldn't race for a few months. Then she passed her exams to finish up school.

Perrine Clauzel (France) and Bethany Crumpton (Great Britain) rounded out the top five.

Full Results

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)1:07:29
2Sofia Wiedenroth (Germany)0:00:30
3Lena Putz (Germany)0:01:19
4Perrine Clauzel (France)0:03:25
5Bethany Crumpton (Great Britain)0:03:51
6Aleksandra Podgorska (Poland)0:04:51
7Guzel Akhmadullina (Russian Federation)0:05:07
8Nadezhda Antonova (Russian Federation)0:05:36
9Margot Moschetti (France)0:05:54
10Frederique Trudel (Canada)0:06:51
11Emilie Collomb (Italy)0:07:24
12Mary Gray (New-Zealand)0:07:46
13Britt Van Den Boogert (Netherlands)0:08:01
14Shayna Powless (United States Of America)0:08:04
15Sabina Zamrozniak (Poland)0:08:15
16Frida Helena Ronning (Norway)0:08:21
17Serena Tasca (Italy)0:09:11
18Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)0:09:13
19Dina Hordiyuk (Ukraine)
20Felicia Ferner (Sweden)0:09:53
21Laura Charles (France)0:10:11
22Tina Perse (Slovenia)0:10:22
23Barbora Machulkova (Czech Republic)0:10:31
24Jessica Benz (Germany)
25Marina Filippova (Russian Federation)0:11:35
26Rachel Pageau (Canada)0:11:37
27Meghan Beltzer (Israel)0:12:02
28Rebecca Preece (Great Britain)0:12:10
29Franziska Niederacher (Austria)
30Giulia Gaspardino (Italy)0:12:22
31Nikola Hlubinkova (Czech Republic)0:12:24
32Alexandra Aldakushkina (Russian Federation)0:13:21
33Nicole Erasmus (South Africa)0:15:21
34Alice Barnes (Great Britain)0:15:41
-1lapFrédérique Larose-Gingras (Canada)
-1lapLinda Van Wyk (South Africa)
-1lapRita Malinkiewicz (Poland)
-1lapAnna Balashova (Russian Federation)
-1lapKarolina Cierluk (Poland)
-1lapMoran Tel Paz (Israel)
-2lapsElzbieta Figura (Poland)
-2lapsJasmin Kansikas (Finland)
DNFSara De Leo (Italy)
DNFAnnefleur Kalvenhaar (Netherlands)
DNFKate Courtney (United States Of America)
DNFFranziska Hagen (Austria)
DNFJenny Rissveds (Sweden)
DNFHenriette Elvrum Handal (Norway)

Rankings by nation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany118pts
2France113
3Russian Federation107
4Poland89
5Italy89
6Great Britain80
7Switzerland79
8Canada76
9Czech Republic44
10New-Zealand37
11Netherlands36
12United States Of America35
13Norway33
14Israel31
15Ukraine30
16Sweden29
17South Africa29
18Slovenia27
19Austria20
20Finland7

 

