Sheppard wins U23 World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne

,

Belomoyna takes second ahead of Henderson in third.

Samara Sheppard (iXS Wheeler) after winning the U23 women's race.

(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Samara Sheppard (iXS Wheeler) on the podium

(Image credit: Mountain Bike New Zealand (MTBNZ))
Samara Sheppard (iXS Wheeler) on her way to a win

(Image credit: Mountain Bike New Zealand (MTBNZ))

Samara Sheppard (Wheeler - IXS Team) won her first U23 World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec on Saturday afternoon. She finished 1:49 ahead of Yana Belomoyna (Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek) and 3:08 ahead of Rebecca Henderson.

"It was tough out there," said Sheppard, who turns 22 tomorrow. "The course was awesome. I tried to find my limit and not go over it, and it worked out great."

Sheppard was leading on the first lap, but dropped her chain and fell back to fourth place. On her second lap, she said she just went for it and moved back up into the lead, where she stayed for the duration.

"Once I got on the podium at the last round then I started to believe in myself more, and now I know I can go out there and win," said Sheppard. "It definitely gives me a lot more confidence for the rest of the season leading into Austria [for the world championships in September)."

Belomoyna leads the World Cup after five rounds with 390 points. Henderson (241) and Sheppard (212) round out the top three.

Full Results

U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - IXS Team1:32:40
2Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek0:01:49
3Rebecca Henderson (Aus)0:03:08
4Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team0:04:06
5Andréanne Pichette (Can)0:09:46
6Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)0:10:48
7Candice Neethling (RSA)
8Kajsa Snihs (Swe)0:11:16
9Cayley Brooks (Can)0:13:40
10Haley Smith (Can)0:15:13
11Valerie Meunier (Can)0:15:42
12Sarah Moore (Can)0:16:55
13Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek0:19:11
14Jill Behlen (USA)0:20:30
15Kaila Hart (USA)0:23:54
16Laurence Harvey (Can)0:25:05
17Mariske Strauss (RSA)0:28:06
-1lapAlicia Rose Pastore (USA)
-1lapSamantha Wagler (Can)
-1lapInes Carolina Gutiérrez (Arg)
DNFLaura Bietola (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
DNFBarbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team

World Cup individual standings after round 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)390pts
2Rebecca Henderson (Aus)241
3Samara Sheppard (NZl)212
4Jolanda Neff (Swi)190
5Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)174
6Candice Neethling (RSA)156
7Paula Gorycka (Pol)140
8Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)125
9Kajsa Snihs (Swe)124
10Mona Eiberweiser (Ger)103
11Barbara Benko (Hun)92
12Vivienne Meyer (Swi)88
13Helen Grobert (Ger)86
14Michelle Hediger (Swi)74
15Monika Zur (Pol)73
16Andréanne Pichette (Can)68
17Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr)52
18Julie Berteaux (Fra)46
19Serena Calvetti (Ita)42
20Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)35
21Virginie Pointet (Swi)33
22Cayley Brooks (Can)24
23Haley Smith (Can)22
24Vendula Kuntova (Cze)21
25Valerie Meunier (Can)20
26Sarah Moore (Can)18
27Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)17
28Jill Behlen (USA)14
29Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)14
30Marion Azam (Fra)13
31Kaila Hart (USA)12
32Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)12
33Angela Egeland (RSA)12
34Laurence Harvey (Can)10
35Alessia Bulleri (Ita)10
36Simone Vosloo (RSA)10
37Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr)10
38Mariske Strauss (RSA)9
39Alicia Rose Pastore (USA)8
40Samantha Wagler (Can)7
41Karla Stepanova (Cze)7
42Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)7
43Ines Carolina Gutiérrez (Arg)6
44Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)6
45Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)4
46Regina Genser (Ger)4
47Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)3
48Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)3
49Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa)2
50Laura Bietola (Can)2
51Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)2
52Marta Pastore (Ita)1
53Lorraine Truong (Swi)1

 

