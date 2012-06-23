Image 1 of 3 Samara Sheppard (iXS Wheeler) after winning the U23 women's race. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 2 of 3 Samara Sheppard (iXS Wheeler) on the podium (Image credit: Mountain Bike New Zealand (MTBNZ)) Image 3 of 3 Samara Sheppard (iXS Wheeler) on her way to a win (Image credit: Mountain Bike New Zealand (MTBNZ))

Samara Sheppard (Wheeler - IXS Team) won her first U23 World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec on Saturday afternoon. She finished 1:49 ahead of Yana Belomoyna (Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek) and 3:08 ahead of Rebecca Henderson.

"It was tough out there," said Sheppard, who turns 22 tomorrow. "The course was awesome. I tried to find my limit and not go over it, and it worked out great."

Sheppard was leading on the first lap, but dropped her chain and fell back to fourth place. On her second lap, she said she just went for it and moved back up into the lead, where she stayed for the duration.

"Once I got on the podium at the last round then I started to believe in myself more, and now I know I can go out there and win," said Sheppard. "It definitely gives me a lot more confidence for the rest of the season leading into Austria [for the world championships in September)."

Belomoyna leads the World Cup after five rounds with 390 points. Henderson (241) and Sheppard (212) round out the top three.

Full Results

U23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - IXS Team 1:32:40 2 Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek 0:01:49 3 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) 0:03:08 4 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 0:04:06 5 Andréanne Pichette (Can) 0:09:46 6 Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can) 0:10:48 7 Candice Neethling (RSA) 8 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) 0:11:16 9 Cayley Brooks (Can) 0:13:40 10 Haley Smith (Can) 0:15:13 11 Valerie Meunier (Can) 0:15:42 12 Sarah Moore (Can) 0:16:55 13 Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek 0:19:11 14 Jill Behlen (USA) 0:20:30 15 Kaila Hart (USA) 0:23:54 16 Laurence Harvey (Can) 0:25:05 17 Mariske Strauss (RSA) 0:28:06 -1lap Alicia Rose Pastore (USA) -1lap Samantha Wagler (Can) -1lap Ines Carolina Gutiérrez (Arg) DNF Laura Bietola (Can) Scott-3Roxracing DNF Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team