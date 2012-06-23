Sheppard wins U23 World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Belomoyna takes second ahead of Henderson in third.
Samara Sheppard (Wheeler - IXS Team) won her first U23 World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec on Saturday afternoon. She finished 1:49 ahead of Yana Belomoyna (Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek) and 3:08 ahead of Rebecca Henderson.
"It was tough out there," said Sheppard, who turns 22 tomorrow. "The course was awesome. I tried to find my limit and not go over it, and it worked out great."
Sheppard was leading on the first lap, but dropped her chain and fell back to fourth place. On her second lap, she said she just went for it and moved back up into the lead, where she stayed for the duration.
"Once I got on the podium at the last round then I started to believe in myself more, and now I know I can go out there and win," said Sheppard. "It definitely gives me a lot more confidence for the rest of the season leading into Austria [for the world championships in September)."
Belomoyna leads the World Cup after five rounds with 390 points. Henderson (241) and Sheppard (212) round out the top three.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - IXS Team
|1:32:40
|2
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek
|0:01:49
|3
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|0:03:08
|4
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|0:04:06
|5
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|0:09:46
|6
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|0:10:48
|7
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|8
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|0:11:16
|9
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|0:13:40
|10
|Haley Smith (Can)
|0:15:13
|11
|Valerie Meunier (Can)
|0:15:42
|12
|Sarah Moore (Can)
|0:16:55
|13
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek
|0:19:11
|14
|Jill Behlen (USA)
|0:20:30
|15
|Kaila Hart (USA)
|0:23:54
|16
|Laurence Harvey (Can)
|0:25:05
|17
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|0:28:06
|-1lap
|Alicia Rose Pastore (USA)
|-1lap
|Samantha Wagler (Can)
|-1lap
|Ines Carolina Gutiérrez (Arg)
|DNF
|Laura Bietola (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|DNF
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)
|390
|pts
|2
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|241
|3
|Samara Sheppard (NZl)
|212
|4
|Jolanda Neff (Swi)
|190
|5
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)
|174
|6
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|156
|7
|Paula Gorycka (Pol)
|140
|8
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)
|125
|9
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|124
|10
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger)
|103
|11
|Barbara Benko (Hun)
|92
|12
|Vivienne Meyer (Swi)
|88
|13
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|86
|14
|Michelle Hediger (Swi)
|74
|15
|Monika Zur (Pol)
|73
|16
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|68
|17
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr)
|52
|18
|Julie Berteaux (Fra)
|46
|19
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|42
|20
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|35
|21
|Virginie Pointet (Swi)
|33
|22
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|24
|23
|Haley Smith (Can)
|22
|24
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze)
|21
|25
|Valerie Meunier (Can)
|20
|26
|Sarah Moore (Can)
|18
|27
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|17
|28
|Jill Behlen (USA)
|14
|29
|Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)
|14
|30
|Marion Azam (Fra)
|13
|31
|Kaila Hart (USA)
|12
|32
|Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)
|12
|33
|Angela Egeland (RSA)
|12
|34
|Laurence Harvey (Can)
|10
|35
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|10
|36
|Simone Vosloo (RSA)
|10
|37
|Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr)
|10
|38
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|9
|39
|Alicia Rose Pastore (USA)
|8
|40
|Samantha Wagler (Can)
|7
|41
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|7
|42
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)
|7
|43
|Ines Carolina Gutiérrez (Arg)
|6
|44
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
|6
|45
|Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)
|4
|46
|Regina Genser (Ger)
|4
|47
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
|3
|48
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|3
|49
|Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa)
|2
|50
|Laura Bietola (Can)
|2
|51
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
|2
|52
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|1
|53
|Lorraine Truong (Swi)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy