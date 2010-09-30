Welcome back for day two of the UCI Road World Championships live from Geelong, Australia. We'll be bringing you just one race today, but what a race it will be as the Elite Men's field battles for time trial glory over 45.8 kilometres. Those who missed yesterday's crowning of new U23 and Elite Women's champions yesterday can get up to speed by clicking the link for each.

It's been four years since Lara Bingle asked 'where the bloody hell are you?' and more than 20 since Crocodile Dundee said he'd 'slip an extra shrimp on the barbie', but finally the cycling world has answered the call and made its way Down Under. And the Australians should be in for a good showing today, with Richie Porte expected to give reigning champion Fabian Cancellara a run for his money and three time champion Michael Rogers also in the field.

We're about eight minutes away from the start of today's race, so in the meantime you can see a full list of starters and start times here. Remember you can contact the commentator (that's me) at any point throughout today's coverage at cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com. Your feeback, information, rants, opinion and abuse is all welcome!

Our first rider for the day - James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) - is in the start house getting ready to roll.

And we're away with James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) now out on the course. He'll complete two laps of a loop just over 22 kilometres in length - we'll get two time checks per lap throughout this afternoon plus the start/finish time check on the first lap and obviously the final time check when the rider finishes. Let's have some fun!

Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan), our second rider, is away. Like the Under 23 men's race the elite men are broken up into groups. We've got 10 riders in this first of four groups. We have about 40 minutes after the last rider from each group is away to focus on those riders before the next lot hit the course.

Gordon Mccauley (New Zealand) is our third rider down the ramp. Mccauley's countryman Shem Rodger finished 23rd in yesterday's U23 race - the first time his mother has seen him race overseas, would you believe - lets see how Gordon goes.

Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) is away now.

James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) has hit the first climb and he's clearly feeling it in the legs as Martin Velits (Slovakia) rolls away from the start house. Some tip Veltis as a potential winner here today, so we'll watch him closely.

Jay Robert Thomson is the next rider away in South Africa's colours.

Tanel Kangert (Estonia) is the next rider down today's start ramp. The men's event is a little different to the women's and U23 course, so the start ramp today is located at the top of the start/finish straight. That means the guys don't have to ride straight into a long, although not that big, climb.

James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) is really feeling it and as a result Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) has passed the rider and is the first to reach our 6.6 kilometre time check. Zeits has clocked in at 10:41, while Weekes was about three minutes slower.

Gordon Mccauley (New Zealand) clocked in at the first timing point four seconds slower than Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) as José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) is released from the gate.

Just Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Colombia) and Michael Morkov (Denmark) left to start in this group.

Martin Velits (Slovakia) is quick! 13 seconds better at the first time check.

Well I've got the abuse, what about race predictions? cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com - nice and easy!

Tanel Kangert (Estonia) has lowered the bar at the 6.6km mark, with a 10:18.

Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) is the first rider at the 14.7 km marker in a time of 20:44.

A few people are asking about weather - what kind of a question is that? It's Melbourne after all... In all seriousness though it is overcast here, but it's been dry all morning and doesn't really look like we'll get rainfall at least in the next hour or two. The local radar is down for maintenance, so we'll have to depend on my keen eye for a little while. Will let you know if I sense anything on the horizon.

Our Kiwi is through the second check point about 10 seconds down on Zeits. Weekes has also passed through but over five minutes behind.

Fabio has given a good bit of advice for the riders today: The eventual winner will need to really concentrate on starting slow. If we look at Taylor Phinney’s times from yesterday, he didn’t have a blistering start and it paid off.

Start slow…finish fast!

Michael Morkov (Denmark) might not be paying attention to Fabio's advice though, he's just clocked in at the 6.6km mark 13 seconds quicker than Kangert!

Interesting little fact about today's race from the organisers: For the first time in the history of the cycling world championships, the Italians will not be present in the men’s elite time trial. On the other hand, Chile and Malaysia make their debut in this event.

José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) is looking very well positioned on his bike. He was third quickest at the first time check, but consistency will win this thing (a world champion jersey, that is).

Okay so here are the final numbers at time check one for our first 10: 1 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 0:10:05.64

2 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 0:10:18.53

3 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 0:10:22.55

4 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 0:10:27.79

5 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 0:10:41.43

6 Gordon McCauley (New Zealand) 0:10:45.48

7 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 0:10:52.08

8 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 0:10:54.24

9 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 0:11:40.72

10 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 0:13:44.38

Some of you have asked about the difference between yesterday's course for the U23 men and today's course. Basically today's course goes further along the beach then does a little loop to hook back up to the start/finish straight, which adds about six kilometres in total length to the loop, which they lap twice.

Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) has finished his first lap in 31:28. Our Kiwi - who is the oldest person in today's race at 38 - remained 10 seconds behind, as he was at the last time check. He's like glue that Mccauley.

José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) is quickest at check point two thus far. He's picked up a massive 24 seconds on Tanel Kangert (Estonia).

Martin Velits (Slovakia) is quickest of the five riders to complete their first lap with a 31:18.

Our blimp has a blind spot and we thought we'd lost the Dane for a minute, but he's still there. Here's how they stand after check two: 1 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 0:20:10.31

2 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 0:20:11.59

3 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 0:20:35.90

4 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 0:20:36.56

5 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 0:20:44.13

6 Gordon McCauley (New Zealand) 0:20:55.07

7 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 0:21:16.31

8 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 0:21:31.37

9 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 0:21:52.98

10 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 0:26:22.02

Our friend from Saint Kitts has lost about nine minutes on the first lap - but he's come along way and is a pioneer for the sport in his country so we're getting behind him! Check three (after one lap) 1 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 0:31:18.23

2 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 0:31:28.57

3 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 0:31:28.57

4 Gordon McCauley (New Zealand) 0:31:38.46

5 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 0:40:02.17

I've found a radar somewhere in the area that works - there's a bit of could about but none of the wet stuff. There's a light - freezing - breeze about today too.

Ian has suggested James Weekes is just following Fabio's advice and could come out and win this thing...might be a little optimistic, but it's good to see you're all getting behind him too!

Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) has passed the 29.4km marker now, our fourth time check of the day. He's clocked a 42:36 there.

Gordon Mccauley (New Zealand) seems to be hurting this time around, as he's dropped back to about a minute behind the man he was chasing. Comm'on Gordy, this is your type of weather mate, lets get moving!

Our speedy Spaniard José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) is cranking out the pace now. He's gone quicker than Michael Morkov (Denmark) at the end of lap one with a 30:28, 20 seconds quicker than the Dane!



Judging by the times it looks like we're facing about an hour for the 45.8km. It's not bad, although I pumped out a 50km/h lap this morning...no pressure boys. Okay. That's a lie.

Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) has now passed the fifth time check at 37.5km. He's done that in 53:01 minutes.

My wonderful Excel master has pumped out the times thus far, this is how it looks: Check 1 1 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 0:10:05.64

2 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 0:10:18.53

3 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 0:10:22.55

4 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 0:10:27.79

5 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 0:10:41.43

6 Gordon McCauley (New Zealand) 0:10:45.48

7 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 0:10:52.08

8 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 0:10:54.24

9 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 0:11:40.72

10 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 0:13:44.38 Check 2 1 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 0:20:10.31

2 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 0:20:11.59

3 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 0:20:35.90

4 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 0:20:36.56

5 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 0:20:44.13

6 Gordon McCauley (New Zealand) 0:20:55.07

7 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 0:21:16.31

8 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 0:21:31.37

9 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 0:21:52.98

10 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 0:26:22.02 Check 3 1 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 0:30:28.92

2 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 0:30:49.22

3 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 0:31:18.23

4 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 0:31:28.57

5 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 0:31:28.57

6 Gordon McCauley (New Zealand) 0:31:38.96

7 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 0:32:05.64

8 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 0:32:42.38

9 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 0:32:47.32

10 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 0:40:02.17 Check 4 1 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 0:42:28.05

2 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 0:42:28.37

3 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 0:42:36.66

4 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 0:43:40.74

5 Gordon McCauley (New Zealand) 0:43:40.83

6 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 0:44:04.71

7 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 0:54:45.56

Our Kiwi obviously likes that second section of the lap as he's just passed through the 37.5km mark with losing little more time to Zeits.

Looks like a case of too hard, too soon for Michael Morkov (Denmark)...unless he spotted Tasmania and went to visit the Dannish Princess' homeland. He's lost 30 seconds to the Spanish rider at check point four.

Here's how we look now: Check 1 1 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 0:10:05.64

2 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 0:10:18.53

3 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 0:10:22.55

4 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 0:10:27.79

5 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 0:10:41.43

6 Gordon McCauley (New Zealand) 0:10:45.48

7 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 0:10:52.08

8 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 0:10:54.24

9 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 0:11:40.72

10 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 0:13:44.38 Check 2 1 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 0:20:10.31

2 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 0:20:11.59

3 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 0:20:35.90

4 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 0:20:36.56

5 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 0:20:44.13

6 Gordon McCauley (New Zealand) 0:20:55.07

7 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 0:21:16.31

8 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 0:21:31.37

9 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 0:21:52.98

10 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 0:26:22.02 Check 3 1 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 0:30:28.92

2 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 0:30:49.22

3 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 0:31:18.23

4 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 0:31:28.57

5 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 0:31:28.57

6 Gordon McCauley (New Zealand) 0:31:38.96

7 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 0:32:05.64

8 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 0:32:42.38

9 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 0:32:47.32

10 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 0:40:02.17 Check 4 1 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 0:41:27.46

2 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 0:41:58.14

3 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 0:42:28.05

4 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 0:42:28.37

5 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 0:42:36.66

6 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 0:43:40.74

7 Gordon McCauley (New Zealand) 0:43:40.83

8 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 0:44:04.71

9 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 0:44:36.93

10 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 0:54:45.56

Our Kazakh rider is on the finishing straight. It's 1:03 hours for his two laps, 42.9km/h.

Hayden has suggested this 45.8km race is about three laps of the entire island of Nevis...he's probably not far wrong!

If my ability to read a clock is what it used to be, we should be seeing the next wave of riders leaving the start gate now. And guess who is up first?! Reginald Douglas (Saint Kitts and Nevis)

I'm going to go out on a very short limb and say José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) will be the race leader after wave one. He's posted a 51:24 at the end of check point five, more than a minute quicker than Michael Morkov (Denmark), who is still fading.

This is how it looks after time check four. Check 1 1 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 0:10:05.64

2 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 0:10:18.53

3 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 0:10:22.55

4 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 0:10:27.79

5 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 0:10:41.43

6 Gordon McCauley (New Zealand) 0:10:45.48

7 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 0:10:52.08

8 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 0:10:54.24

9 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 0:11:40.72

10 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 0:13:44.38 Check 2 1 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 0:20:10.31

2 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 0:20:11.59

3 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 0:20:35.90

4 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 0:20:36.56

5 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 0:20:44.13

6 Gordon McCauley (New Zealand) 0:20:55.07

7 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 0:21:16.31

8 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 0:21:31.37

9 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 0:21:52.98

10 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 0:26:22.02 Check 3 1 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 0:30:28.92

2 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 0:30:49.22

3 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 0:31:18.23

4 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 0:31:28.57

5 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 0:31:28.57

6 Gordon McCauley (New Zealand) 0:31:38.96

7 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 0:32:05.64

8 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 0:32:42.38

9 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 0:32:47.32

10 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 0:40:02.17 Check 4 1 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 0:41:27.46

2 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 0:41:58.14

3 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 0:42:28.05

4 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 0:42:28.37

5 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 0:42:36.66

6 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 0:43:40.74

7 Gordon McCauley (New Zealand) 0:43:40.83

8 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 0:44:04.71

9 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 0:44:36.93

10 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 0:54:45.56

Gordon Mccauley (New Zealand) is the second to finish, 1:22 minutes down on Zeits. You're in a silver medal spot for now Gordy!

Martin Velits (Slovakia) has gone fastest at the finish in 1:03:09.

Hold your horses my Kiwi friends: Jack Bauer (New Zealand) the second rider from group two is flying! His 10:04 minutes at the 6.6km mark is the quickest time yet.

Our Spanish rider had just stopped the clock with the fastest time, here's how the first group stand at the finish line so far: 1 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 1:01:51

2 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 1:03:09

3 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 1:03:39

4 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 1:03:42

5 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 1:05:08

6 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 1:05:33

7 Gordon Mccauley (New Zealand) 1:05:55



Someone's just asked if I'm a Kiwi: No. I'm Australian born however I do like the land of the long white cloud and lets face it, we try to claim any good sports star New Zealand produces!

Back in the second group Maciej Bodnar (Poland) has set a new fastest time at the 6.6km mark. He's 4.7 seconds quicker than Vladimir Gusev (Russian Federation), while Bauer is still third at a nudge over 6 seconds.

Meanwhile at the finish line out Saint Kitts friend has crossed the line, about 20 minutes down on Gutierrez, who now leads the race. Champion effort, Mr Weekes. With all 10 finished we can now focus on the second group alone. 1 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 1:01:51

2 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 1:03:09

3 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 1:03:33

4 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 1:03:39

5 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 1:03:42

6 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 1:05:08

7 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 1:05:33

8 Gordon Mccauley (New Zealand) 1:05:55

9 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 1:07:11

10 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 1:21:58



Gusev is currently quicker than Bauer by 13 seconds at check point two, 14.7 km into the first lap. Bodnar hasn't passed through yet. It will be interesting to see if these guys are really this quick, or if they will go the way of the Dane and fade over the second lap.

So you're all aware we're still trying to find out what happened to Jose Serpa. We actually didn't see him start the race (I was in the blimps loo, and doing updates from there just wouldn't be right) so we're not sure if he didn't start or had a problem in the first six kilometres. I get the feeling he didn't start the race.

Sylvain Chavanel (France) is the last rider in this second group and has just passed the 6.6km time check with a strong time. He was 3.11 seconds slower than the Bodnar at that point.

Don't forget cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com is the e-mail if you've got something to say. Sometimes it gets lonely up here in the blimp, following nearly 50 riders through six different time checks!

Bauer has just finished his first lap slightly over 11 seconds slower than the current race leader at that point.

Maciej Bodnar (Poland) is quickest at check point two now. He's six seconds up on Gusev and 16 on Bauer at the same point.

Dmitriy Fofonov (Kazakhstan) might have nearly ran over a pink balloon on the finish straight, but he's posted the third quickest time after lap one, about 17 seconds down.

So you know Andriy Grivko (Ukraine) is tracking well in this second group, but he's just slightly behind the top three so we've not mentioned him yet. He's holding in there though.

Vladimir Gusev (Russian Federation) is quickest after one lap now, having knocked off José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios' (Spain) time with a 30:14 for the 22.8km.

Someone's just asked about Alberto Contador's news. I'm pretty sure he's not in this race (particularly now!) so we won't cover the topic here, you can read more here.

Mary has asked if I'm really in a blimp as she's not sure if I'm just pulling your collective legs. So we need some proof - I'll personally give $100 to the first person to take a photo of the Cyclingnews.com blimp flying over Geelong, just so I can show Mary.

Sylvain Chavanel (France) has slipped back to third position at the second time check. He's only 10 seconds off Bodnar's time at that point though.

I know you're all sick of me talking about Bodnar and those guys, so here's an update on Reginald Douglas (Saint Kitts and Nevis). He's actually set the slowest time at check point two so far, 6:40 minutes off the pace but he's just five seconds slower than teammate James Weekes at that point. Looks like we've got ourselves a showdown! Which SKN rider will be quickest today? Let me know who and why at cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com

Back up front Vladimir Gusev (Russian Federation) has set the second quickest time after lap one. He passed through the check point at six seconds behind Bodnar.

Meanwhile Jack Bauer - not the awesome hero from television show 24 but the awesome Kiwi cyclist - is hanging in there. He doesn't look to be blowing up as his margin to José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios' time at check point four is still 10 seconds. If a remember correctly the kid is a current New Zealand champion, and he's showing it with an impressive ride here today.

Gusev has just gone fastest at check point four with a 41:05 for the 29.4km. He's about 32 seconds quicker than third placed Bauer at that point, who someone has just reminded me wasn't supposed to contest this event but took Jeremy Vennel's place. That's right, when duty calls you can always count on Jack Bauer.

Our fast Frenchman has finished his first lap and posted the third quickest time, 14 seconds behind Bodnar.

Andriy Grivko (Ukraine) is still 'there-abouts'. He's finished the first lap in fifth place, just slightly behind José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios.

Would you believe it folks, our mate Reg from Saint Kitts and Nevis is fighting back and was second from last after one lap. He pulled out 15 seconds on Weekes' time over the third sector of his first lap!

Jack Bauer (New Zealand) has reached the 37.5 kilometre mark now, so it's a straight run to the finish from here. He's the quickest rider from group two at that point, 23 seconds behind the current leader.

Good answer from Paul: Reginald Douglas is my tip to finish first of the two SKN riders, because he has gone out slower to save his legs for lap two.

Maciej Bodnar (Poland) looks damn good out there, I must say. He and his Liquigas bike are like one. By the way - Liquigas is supposed to be making a big announcement today. Probably no bigger than the news we've already seen, but should be interesting. They had some ambush marketing at Interbike last week with 'Who? 30/9' as its slogan.

You probably knew this was coming but the racey Russian Gusev has posted the best time at check point five. His 51:01 for 37.5 kilometres is about 22 seconds quicker than the race leader.

Is it that time already? I can see the first rider from group three - Carlos Oyarzun (Chile) - in the gate. I guess we're keeping on, keeping on. I was planning on landing this thing to grab some lunch!

And sure enough, like the clockwork that is his riding, Maciej Bodnar (Poland) has taken number one after passing check point five. He's going to be the man in the hot seat after this group.

Okay, seriously, the battle between the SKN riders is actually very interesting. Reginald Douglas (Saint Kitts and Nevis) has lost time in the first sector of lap two, which means he's 10 seconds down on Weekes. It could be close here because while he was quicker over the final two sectors last time, he's got to be getting tired.

I won't call out the group three riders as they roll out (time's limited!) but I just saw Tejay Van Garderen (United States Of America) rolling out on to the course. He's been good to watch this year.

Jack Bauer - danger man, professional cyclist, great cook (maybe?) and all-round good guy - has just finished his second lap. He's 35 seconds off the leader's time and to be honest, that's a great effort by the youngster.

'ello Grivko! Andriy Grivko (Ukraine) has staged a comeback on his second lap. At check point five he's moved up to third place, 34 seconds behind Bodnar.

Likewise Dmitriy Fofonov (Kazakhstan) was quick over his final sector and actually posted a quicker time than Bauer.

Vladimir Gusev (Russian Federation) has moved in to the lead now with a 1:01:36. Do you think the top guys can crack one hour around here? Let me know cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com

Carlos Oyarzun (Chile) from the third group is stomping along - he's second quickest at the 6.6km mark. Just 2.8 seconds off of Bodnar's time.

Okay so this is how we look with most of the second group home: 1 Maciej Bodnar (Poland) 1:01:09

2 Vladimir Gusev (Russian Federation) 1:01:36

3 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 1:01:51

4 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kazakhstan) 1:02:20

5 Jack Bauer (New Zealand) 1:02:26

6 David Mccann (Ireland) 1:03:01

7 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 1:03:09

8 Raivis Belohvosciks (Latvia) 1:03:24

9 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 1:03:33

10 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 1:03:39

11 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 1:03:42

12 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 1:05:08

13 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 1:05:33

14 Gordon Mccauley (New Zealand) 1:05:55

15 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 1:07:11

16 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 1:21:58



Grivko has crossed the line now with the third quickest time, about 40 seconds behind Bodnar.

Meanwhile back in group three Alex Rasmussen (Denmark) is looking quick, posting the second quickest time just two seconds behind Bodnar at the 6.6 kilometre mark. Rasmussen will have to watch out for that Tasmania effect that hurt his teammate. Sure, Princess Mary is a lovely lady, but this is race day fellas.

The last rider to leave the start gate in this group knows a bit about time trials: Michael Rogers (Australia). In fact, he's the only Aussie to have won a time trial medal in the elite men category - he's got three and they're all gold.

Sylvain Chavanel (France) has gone fifth fastest meaning we have all of the top riders from group two home.

We're just waiting for our mate Reg to finish from group two, but this is the standings for the other 20 riders: 1 Maciej Bodnar (Poland) 1:01:09

2 Vladimir Gusev (Russian Federation) 1:01:36

3 Andriy Grivko (Ukraine) 1:01:49

4 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 1:01:51

5 Sylvain Chavanel (France) 1:02:09

6 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kazakhstan) 1:02:20

7 Jack Bauer (New Zealand) 1:02:26

8 David Mccann (Ireland) 1:03:01

9 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 1:03:09

10 Raivis Belohvosciks (Latvia) 1:03:24

11 Matias Medici (Argentina) 1:03:26

12 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 1:03:33

13 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 1:03:39

14 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 1:03:42

15 Jos Van Emden (Netherlands) 1:03:56

16 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 1:05:08

17 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 1:05:33

18 Gordon Mccauley (New Zealand) 1:05:55

19 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 1:07:11

20 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 1:21:58



Nicolas Vogondy (France) is third quickest at the 6.6km time check, within three seconds of Bodnar and Rasmussen. Further up the road at check point two Carlos Oyarzun (Chile) has slipped back to fifth position, but he's only 10 seconds off the quickest time.

Rogers is being chased up the first climb by about 10 Emo kids waving Aussie flags - getting away from them is good motivation to go faster!

Our mate Reg has done it - he's the fastest of the two SKN riders and currently holds 20th place. Well, I guess that's the end of our coverage today folks, it's been good and I guess it's time for lunch...Avalon Airport this is Cyclingnews 1, are we clear for landing Avalon?

Okay, I'll stick around for these other guys. We've got some quick riders in this group and as a result we have a new leader at km 6.6: Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain).

Sanchez is about three seconds quicker than Bodar's time at that point, while Rogers has crossed the same point in third place just five seconds down on Sanchez.

For our American friends out ther Tejay Van Garderen (United States Of America) is inside the top 10 after check point one. He's just under eight seconds behind.

For the record, this is how they stand at the moment: 1 Maciej Bodnar (Poland) 1:01:09

2 Vladimir Gusev (Russian Federation) 1:01:36

3 Andriy Grivko (Ukraine) 1:01:49

4 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 1:01:51

5 Sylvain Chavanel (France) 1:02:09

6 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kazakhstan) 1:02:20

7 Jack Bauer (New Zealand) 1:02:26

8 David Mccann (Ireland) 1:03:01

9 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 1:03:09

10 Raivis Belohvosciks (Latvia) 1:03:24

11 Matias Medici (Argentina) 1:03:26

12 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 1:03:33

13 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 1:03:39

14 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 1:03:42

15 Jos Van Emden (Netherlands) 1:03:56

16 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 1:05:08

17 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 1:05:33

18 Gordon Mccauley (New Zealand) 1:05:55

19 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 1:07:11

20 Reginald Douglas (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 1:21:00

21 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 1:21:58



Interestingly Carlos Oyarzun (Chile) picked up the pace towards the end of his first lap and moved ahead of Alex Rasmussen (Denmark). They sit in third and fifth respectively after one lap, but are both within 20 seconds of Bodnar's time.



Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain) was slower through the second sector of his first lap and as a result was only second at the 14.7km mark. Only just though at 0.21 seconds behind Bodnar's time.

Just looked at my e-mail account, wow! There's a few of you about out there. Remember it's cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com if you've got something to tell me (predictions, childhood secrets, bank account details).

Can you say Aussie, Aussie, Aussie? Michael Rogers is quickest at check point two, 6.41 (that's right) seconds quicker than Bodnar! I'm just going to lower the blimp to get the Emo kids to chase him for longer on the next lap.

Kanstantin Siutsou (Belarus) just finished his first lap but he's way, way down - outside the top 20 riders.

Tejay Van Garderen (United States Of America) is rocking ninth place after his first lap, 32 seconds down on Bodar.

Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain) has just kicked out the fastest time for a lap, 2.50 seconds quicker than Bodnar. His time was 30:05 minutes for the 22.8km.

Michael Rogers (Australia) is powering out there! He's crossed the line after one lap an impressive 21 seconds up on Sanchez's time!

Ignatas Konovalovas (Lithuania) is making headway as the race goes on. He was down near 10th early in his run but has moved up to fifth, 33 seconds behind Rogers, after one lap.

Sorry if I get a bit Aussie on you all over the next 20 kilometres - even if we don't get a world champion out of this, we're at least going to get a show. Rogers is flying at the moment.

Carlos Oyarzun (Chile) is really strong in that first sector of the lap, where others haven't been as strong. He's moved to just 1.44 seconds behind Bodnar's time after reaching the 29.4km marker.

Alex Rasmussen (Denmark) seems to have been struck by the Tasmania effect to. Its wonder and beauty has dazzled the rider and he's back in eighth after his first lap.

Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain) isn't as strong over that first section I just mentioned. He's taken the lead at that point, but his margin over Bodnar's time dropped from 21 seconds to just 12 through that section.

Michael Rogers (Australia) has just passed the fourth time check too and he's 24 seconds up on Sanchez. Thanks Emo kids!

While an Aussie is in the lead I'd like to give a big shout out to the Australian defence members in East Timor as part of our peace keeping operations there. A few of you have e-mailed in today and it's great to hear from you.

Tejay Van Garderen (United States Of America) is still out there folks but it's not looking good. After check point four, 29.4km in, he's 15th and 1:37 minutes off of Rogers' pace.

Artem Ovechkin (Russian Federation) is the first rider from group three to finish, taking seventh place with his 1:02:16.

As one group starts to finish, our last group starts to start: Bert Grabsch (Germany) gets group four rolling away from the start.

Carlos Oyarzun (Chile) has finished with a solid time of 1:01:39, putting him in third overall at this point.



Two more riders are home Alex Rasmussen (Denmark) in sixth with his 1:01:54 while Tejay Van Garderen (United States Of America) is currently 11th after posting 1:02:50.

Rogers and Sanchez have both reached the fifth check point, so it's a run to the line for the pair. Rogers is still up by 23 seconds over second positioned Sanchez. Sing along: Com'on Aussie, com'on, com'on.

Here's the full standings at the moment, with half the third group still out on course: 1 Maciej Bodnar (Poland) 1:01:09

2 Vladimir Gusev (Russian Federation) 1:01:36

3 Carlos Oyarzun (Chile) 1:01:39

4 Andriy Grivko (Ukraine) 1:01:49

5 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 1:01:51

6 Alex Rasmussen (Denmark) 1:01:54

7 Sylvain Chavanel (France) 1:02:09

8 Artem Ovechkin (Russian Federation) 1:02:16

9 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kazakhstan) 1:02:20

10 Jack Bauer (New Zealand) 1:02:26

11 Tejay Van Garderen (United States Of America) 1:02:50

12 David Mccann (Ireland) 1:03:01

13 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 1:03:09

14 Raivis Belohvosciks (Latvia) 1:03:24

15 Matias Medici (Argentina) 1:03:26

16 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 1:03:33

17 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 1:03:39

18 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 1:03:42

19 Jos Van Emden (Netherlands) 1:03:56

20 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 1:05:08

21 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 1:05:33

22 Gordon Mccauley (New Zealand) 1:05:55

23 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 1:07:11

24 Reginald Douglas (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 1:21:00

25 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 1:21:58



Nicolas Vogondy (France) is in a sprint down the finish straight. I only have a basic understanding of time trials, but I'm pretty sure it doesn't work that way? It's okay, he's on the tail of Dominique Cornu (Belgium), so has obviously pulled back nearly two minutes on the rider.

Sanchez and Rogers are in the final kilometres now - they will likely go one-two, but it's the margins that matter. Can Rogers set an unbeatable time?

Here he is: God. Okay, maybe not god, but Fabian Cancellara is in the start house as the last - and favoured - rider. And he looks, simply, quick.

Michael Rogers (Australia) has taken the lead - and marks the end of group three - with a time of 1:00:34. Just 10 more riders left as our focus turns completely to the fourth group. Here's the standings after three groups: 1 Michael Rogers (Australia) 1:00:34

2 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain) 1:00:53

3 Maciej Bodnar (Poland) 1:01:09

4 Ignatas Konovalovas (Lithuania) 1:01:16

5 Vladimir Gusev (Russian Federation) 1:01:36

6 Carlos Oyarzun (Chile) 1:01:39

7 Nicolas Vogondy (France) 1:01:48

8 Andriy Grivko (Ukraine) 1:01:49

9 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 1:01:51

10 Alex Rasmussen (Denmark) 1:01:54

11 Sylvain Chavanel (France) 1:02:09

12 Artem Ovechkin (Russian Federation) 1:02:16

13 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kazakhstan) 1:02:20

14 Jack Bauer (New Zealand) 1:02:26

15 Tejay Van Garderen (United States Of America) 1:02:50

16 David Mccann (Ireland) 1:03:01

17 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 1:03:09

18 Raivis Belohvosciks (Latvia) 1:03:24

19 Matias Medici (Argentina) 1:03:26

20 Kanstantin Siutsou (Belarus) 1:03:32

21 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 1:03:33

22 Peter Velits (Slovakia) 1:03:35

23 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 1:03:39

24 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 1:03:42

25 Dominique Cornu (Belgium) 1:03:45

26 Jos Van Emden (Netherlands) 1:03:56

27 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 1:05:08

28 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 1:05:33

29 Gordon Mccauley (New Zealand) 1:05:55

30 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 1:07:11

31 Reginald Douglas (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 1:21:00

32 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 1:21:58



It’s getting exciting here folks. The sun will set at 1823 tonight in Geelong and I am wearing black socks, but none of this matters because the only thing that matters is the time of these last 10 riders.

The second group is - frankly - much faster so far.

Koos Moerenhout (Netherlands), David Millar (Great Britain), Tony Martin (Germany) and Richie Porte (Australia) are all faster at check point one.

Koos Moerenhout (Netherlands) has the best time at check point one, five seconds ahead of David Zabriskie (United States Of America) and Rogers' time is slightly behind.



DZ interestingly picked up about 22 seconds in the second sector.

David Millar (Great Britain) has taken the top time at check point two, 14.7km in. He's a massive 30 seconds quicker than the Dutch rider in second, while DZ is a further six seconds behind.

Koos Moerenhout (Netherlands) has dropped behind Rogers' time at the end of the first lap. He's 3.7 seconds slower than Rogers after 22.8km.

David Zabriskie (United States Of America) too has failed to go quicker than Rogers at the halfway mark. He's eight seconds off Rogers' pace in third place.

Compared to yesterday's races there's a huge amount of people out cheering the riders on.

Tony Martin's chances have just been dashed! The German has had to stop for a wheel change!

David Millar (Great Britain) is riding hard out there. At half way he's clearly in first place. His time is a massive 41 seconds up on that of Rogers.

Richie Porte (Australia) is riding well - he was in fourth place at check point two, 15 seconds down. But Martin has had his issue since then.

The British rider has caught Janez Brajkovic (Slovenia) out on the course - could we be looking at two British time trial champions from as many days?

We've got a race on our hands: Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) was 0.81 seconds up on David Millar's time at check point two.

According to the GPS times at this point it's Millar's race to lose. In reality it's a very close battle.

Richie Porte (Australia) is second fastest at the mid-race mark. He's about 19 seconds slower than Millar.

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) has set the quickest time at 22.8 kilometres. He's about 11 seconds quicker than the British rider. Sure, it's no SKN battle, but we've got something to be excited about!

None of the riders through check point four so far - Bert Grabsch (Germany), Koos Moerenhout (Netherlands) and David Zabriskie (United States Of America) - have gone quicker than Rogers.

...but then David Millar (Great Britain) comes through. He's fractionally less than one minute quicker. Millar and Cancellara are in a class of their own.

Richie Porte (Australia) might not be in the race for gold at this point, but he's going for Australia's first bronze medal. He's about 28 seconds off Cancellara's time mid-race, but about 20 seconds quicker than Rogers.

There's only about five seconds between our top two riders here at the moment. Odds are obviously on Cancellara, but it's close.

It's a shame, Rogers or Porte would have been just the third rider to win gold on home soil behind Alex Zülle (SUI, 1996) and Fabian Cancellara (SUI, 2009).

Millar has knocked off Rogers' time at check point four, but the impressive part is that Martin has gone faster than the Australian too! Even with a tyre change, the German is still flying around this course.

Richie Porte (Australia) has crossed the fourth check point now, ahead of Martin but about 24 seconds down on Millar. Martin is just five seconds behind Porte now and could be a danger to that medal position.

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) is riding like a man possessed. At check point four he’s not just in the lead, he’s 24 seconds quicker than Millar! It must be all that delicious Swiss cheese!

Oh no, he's nearly thrown it away!

Swiss master Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) nearly came unstuck on the tricky approach to a temporary bridge created for the event, but just managed to stay upright.

David Millar (Great Britain) is quickest at check point five.

Bert Grabsch is the first rider from the last group to finish, landing fourth place so far. That will change however. 1 Michael Rogers (Australia) 1:00:34

2 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain) 1:00:53

3 Maciej Bodnar (Poland) 1:01:09

4 Bert Grabsch (Germany) 1:01:15

5 Ignatas Konovalovas (Lithuania) 1:01:16

6 Vladimir Gusev (Russian Federation) 1:01:36

7 Carlos Oyarzun (Chile) 1:01:39

8 Nicolas Vogondy (France) 1:01:48

9 Andriy Grivko (Ukraine) 1:01:49

10 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 1:01:51

11 Alex Rasmussen (Denmark) 1:01:54

12 Sylvain Chavanel (France) 1:02:09

13 Artem Ovechkin (Russian Federation) 1:02:16

14 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kazakhstan) 1:02:20

15 Jack Bauer (New Zealand) 1:02:26

16 Tejay Van Garderen (United States Of America) 1:02:50

17 David Mccann (Ireland) 1:03:01

18 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 1:03:09

19 Raivis Belohvosciks (Latvia) 1:03:24

20 Matias Medici (Argentina) 1:03:26

21 Kanstantin Siutsou (Belarus) 1:03:32

22 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 1:03:33

23 Peter Velits (Slovakia) 1:03:35

24 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 1:03:39

25 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 1:03:42

26 Dominique Cornu (Belgium) 1:03:45

27 Jos Van Emden (Netherlands) 1:03:56

28 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 1:05:08

29 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 1:05:33

30 Gordon Mccauley (New Zealand) 1:05:55

31 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 1:07:11

32 Reginald Douglas (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 1:21:00

33 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 1:21:58



Koos Moerenhout (Netherlands) has finished and moved into second place with his 1:00:49.

Tony Martin hasn't closed the gap to Millar at the fifth check point - if Porte has kept his level then he could hold on to this medal position.

Porte is getting a massive cheer as he rolls along the second last straight. Just the finish climb to go for the Tasmanian.

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) is 44 seconds up on Millar at check point five - straight to the finish now. Richie Porte (Australia) is narrowly - like one second type narrow - in front of Martin with one sector to go. It doesn't look good.



Millar has finished and taken the lead - it's all down to Cancellara now. Here is the current standings: 1 David Millar (Great Britain) 0:59:11

2 Michael Rogers (Australia) 1:00:34

3 Koos Moerenhout (Netherlands) 1:00:49

4 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain) 1:00:53

5 David Zabriskie (United States Of America) 1:01:00

6 Maciej Bodnar (Poland) 1:01:09

7 Bert Grabsch (Germany) 1:01:15

8 Ignatas Konovalovas (Lithuania) 1:01:16

9 Vladimir Gusev (Russian Federation) 1:01:36

10 Carlos Oyarzun (Chile) 1:01:39

11 Nicolas Vogondy (France) 1:01:48

12 Andriy Grivko (Ukraine) 1:01:49

13 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 1:01:51

14 Alex Rasmussen (Denmark) 1:01:54

15 Sylvain Chavanel (France) 1:02:09

16 Artem Ovechkin (Russian Federation) 1:02:16

17 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kazakhstan) 1:02:20

18 Jack Bauer (New Zealand) 1:02:26

19 Tejay Van Garderen (United States Of America) 1:02:50

20 David Mccann (Ireland) 1:03:01

21 Svein Tuft (Canada) 1:03:04

22 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 1:03:09

23 Raivis Belohvosciks (Latvia) 1:03:24

24 Matias Medici (Argentina) 1:03:26

25 Kanstantin Siutsou (Belarus) 1:03:32

26 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 1:03:33

27 Peter Velits (Slovakia) 1:03:35

28 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 1:03:39

29 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 1:03:42

30 Dominique Cornu (Belgium) 1:03:45

31 Jos Van Emden (Netherlands) 1:03:56

32 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 1:05:08

33 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 1:05:33

34 Gordon Mccauley (New Zealand) 1:05:55

35 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 1:07:11

36 Reginald Douglas (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 1:21:00

37 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 1:21:58



The final riders are in the last sector now. It looks like the gold will go to Cancellara, silver to Millar but the bronze is still on the line and anything can happen yet.

We're inside the last three kilometres for these riders. It's been a wonderful race so far.

Martin has crossed the line just 10 seconds slower than Millar: that's probably a bronze medal despite a tyre change.

Porte's in the last few hundred metres.

He's missed out on bronze by about six seconds, so it will be fourth for Porte.

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) knows he's done it as he rides up the home straight.

Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) crosses the line with four fingers in the air. He's won a fourth title.

So here are the final results: 1 Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) 0:58:09

2 David Millar (Great Britain) 0:59:11

3 Tony Martin (Germany) 0:59:21

4 Richie Porte (Australia) 0:59:28

5 Michael Rogers (Australia) 1:00:34

6 Koos Moerenhout (Netherlands) 1:00:49

7 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain) 1:00:53

8 David Zabriskie (United States Of America) 1:01:00

9 Maciej Bodnar (Poland) 1:01:09

10 Gustav Larsson (Sweden) 1:01:10

11 Bert Grabsch (Germany) 1:01:15

12 Ignatas Konovalovas (Lithuania) 1:01:16

13 Vladimir Gusev (Russian Federation) 1:01:36

14 Carlos Oyarzun (Chile) 1:01:39

15 Nicolas Vogondy (France) 1:01:48

16 Andriy Grivko (Ukraine) 1:01:49

17 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spain) 1:01:51

18 Alex Rasmussen (Denmark) 1:01:54

19 Sylvain Chavanel (France) 1:02:09

20 Janez Brajkovic (Slovenia) 1:02:13

21 Artem Ovechkin (Russian Federation) 1:02:16

22 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kazakhstan) 1:02:20

23 Jack Bauer (New Zealand) 1:02:26

24 Tejay Van Garderen (United States Of America) 1:02:50

25 David Mccann (Ireland) 1:03:01

26 Svein Tuft (Canada) 1:03:04

27 Martin Velits (Slovakia) 1:03:09

28 Raivis Belohvosciks (Latvia) 1:03:24

29 Matias Medici (Argentina) 1:03:26

30 Kanstantin Siutsou (Belarus) 1:03:32

31 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 1:03:33

32 Peter Velits (Slovakia) 1:03:35

33 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 1:03:39

34 Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 1:03:42

35 Dominique Cornu (Belgium) 1:03:45

36 Jos Van Emden (Netherlands) 1:03:56

37 Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa) 1:05:08

38 Jaroslaw Marycz (Poland) 1:05:33

39 Gordon Mccauley (New Zealand) 1:05:55

40 Esad Hasanovic (Serbia) 1:07:11

41 Reginald Douglas (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 1:21:00

42 James Weekes (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 1:21:58



Thanks for joining me today folks - I hope you all had some fun along the way as we shared an amazing race. Don't forget to come back tomorrow for the Under 23 men's road race. Until then, happy cycling.