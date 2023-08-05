Live coverage

UCI World Championships: Junior Men's Road Race Live

By Stephen Puddicombe
last updated

127km in Glasgow city centre will determine the new Junior World Champion

UCI Glasgow Road World Championships 2023, junior men's road race course maps

(Image credit: UCI Glasgow Road World Championships 2023)

UCI Road World Championships - Everything you need to know

UCI Road World Championships route

Refresh

And they’re off!

The start has been delayed slightly, and the riders are still waiting at George Square

Anyone who's spent the last few weeks in Britain will be unsurprised to hear that the weather is grey, with a threat of rain. Conditions remain dry for now, but that does look like it could change at any moment

The 154 men are assembled at the start-line in George Square and will begin shortly

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Junior Mean's road race

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Latest on Cyclingnews