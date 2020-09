2020 UCI Road World Championships Elite Women's Road Race - Start List

After fracturing her wrist in a crash during the Giro Rosa, Annemiek van Vleuten will be back to defend her title in the elite women's road race at the 2020 UCI Road World Championships in Imola on Saturday.

The Dutch rider had surgery to fix the fracture and will compete in the hilly, technical 143km route around the Formula 1 track with bib number 1 on her back. The Dutch team have arguably the strongest in the field of 145 riders with four former world champions in their midst.

The full start list is below.