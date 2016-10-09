The clock is ticking down to the start of the women's TTT.

The first team - Twenty16-Ridebiker of the USA will start at 2:10 local time in Doha.

The team will b lead by three-time gold medalist Kristin Armstrong.

There are just eight women's team competing today, with the strongest teams off later on in what will be an intense 90 minutes of racing.

As expected an as forecast, the weather is hot and dry, with temperatures of 35/36C. There is some wind but forecasts suggest wind speeds of 15km/h.

The first teams to start are currently warming up in the special air conditioned tents at the start area. With a technical start to the course and the intense of effort of the TTT, warm up is vital today.

Cyclingnews will also have coverage of the men's TTT that follows the women's race, plus a full report and news from today's Paris-Tours race -the last race for many of the sprinters who will fight for the road race rainbow jersey next Sunday.

Eddy Merckx is about to drop the flag for the start of the TTT.

Here we go!

They're off!

The Twenty16 team is quickly into formation as they ride into a head wind on the first section.

The early part of the course includes 18 turns around the Lusail shooting complex. It is followed by a straight road to the finish area at the Doha Pearl and then further corners and roundabouts near the finish.

The City Ljubljan team is also underway and is tucked in an aero line.

Next off is the Italian-based BePink team, who has finished third in one edition of the women's TTT.

Staying together is vital early on but Twenty 16 has lost a rider and so waiting for Allie Dragoo.

Hitec roll away, with Kirsten Wild in the six rider squad.

After the early curves, Twenty is on the straight road to Doha. The wind is coming from the left, with the riders in a slight echelon.

Cervelo Bilga roll out next. They're one of the big teams in the sport and contender this year.

Ciarne Horne of Britain is a Olympic pursuiter and so has huge power and speed. It will be interesting to see how she rides the 40km distance.

Rabo Liv also start their ride. They are also a medal contender today.

The riders will pass through two intermediate time check today, to give an indication of who is riding the fastest.

The Boels Dolmans team give a last high five before starting their ride.

The Canyon Sram team is also off, meaning all the teams are underway. Some on board TV cameras show the effort the Canyon riders are making.

Canyon are the defending world champions.

Twenty16 set a time of 17:52 at the first time split.

Technique will be vital in the TTT. It is a combined effort of all six riders, with the strongest riding for longer on the front rather than setting a speed that the others can't match.

The BePink reach the first time split but are four seconds slower than Twenty16.

The Canyon team is about to leave the Lusail start area for the straight road to Doha. They are currently riding at 58km/h thanks to a tail wind.

Hitec sets a time of 18:12, they're off the pace for now.

Cervelo is fast. Setting 17:22. That's 30 seconds faster than Twenty16.

This TTT, because of the wind, exposed roads and technical finale, is a real test of riding ability.

Twenty16 is in trouble with Dragoo dropped again.

Rabo Liv set an intermediate time of 17:37. They're second fastest so far behind Cervelo.

The Boels Dolmans team is fast, setting a time of 17:10. They looks smooth too.

Twenty16 reach the second intermediate check, stopping the clock in 33:23.

Canyon are the fastest at the first time check with 17:01.

They are almost 10 seconds faster than Boels Dolmens.

There is little time for the riders to take a drink but riders take a swig on an aero bottle when in last place of the six riders.

The on-bard camera shows just how smoothly the Canyon riders are in their six-rider formation.

Not so the Twenty16 team that go long on a roundabout near the Pearl and so hit the brakes to avoid crashing.

Cervelo set 32:48. We will soon see if they can hold a medal position.

The Canyon team includes: Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Hannah Barnes (GBr) Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Elena Cecchini (Ita) Mieke Kröger (Ger) Trixi Worrack (Ger)

Boels Dolmans are fast too and fighting for the title. They set 31:50 at the second split.

Canyon Sram lose a rider - Kröger. Will that affect their speed?

Boels Dolmans are still in six.

Canyon has lost some speed on the straight road, they stop the clock 32:04, they lost 24 seconds in that sector.

Canyon seems to have lost its tight formation and so is losing time.

Here comes Twenty and the fourth riders stop the clock in 51:28.

Three riders finished together but the fourth was dropped, forcing the fifth rider to dig deep to limit the time loss.

Rab Liv reach the Pearl but they are down to just 4 riders after losing two in the corners.

Crash! A Rabo Liv goes down.

Anouska Koster hit the roadside barriers and has blood on her face.

BePink finish with a time of 51:27.

Koster is not seriously hurt but was shocked to crash like that.

Sadly a local police motorbike has slowed the Boels Dolmans team on a bend.

Hitec finish in a time of 52:05, they're third fastest so far.

Cervelo is a lot faster, setting a time of 50:38, finishing with four riders.

That is the time to beat now.

Canyon is in the finishing circuit at the Pearl but are down to four riders.

Boels Dolans is also down to four but have lost their rhythm.

Here comes Boels Dolmans, they're struggled in the final two kilometres but stop the clock in 48:41.

All four drop their heads after the huge effort for the 40km.

Can Canyon beat Boels Dolmans? We will soon find out.

They are also down to four riders.

They lost a chunk of time mid-race and so will probably finish second or lower.

They're too slow! Boels Dolmans are world champions!

Canyon set a time of 49:29 to take silver.

The Boels Dolmans rider celebrate with lots of hugs.

Canyon was 48 seconds slower, with Cervelo at 1:56.

Here is the full result:

1 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 00:48:41

2 Canyon-SRAM Racing 00:49:29

3 Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 00:50:38

4 BePink 00:51:27

5 Twenty16-RideBiker 00:51:28

6 Hitec Products 00:52:05

7 BTC City Lubljana 00:52:24

8 RaboLiv Women Cycling Team 00:54:44

The first men's teams are already starting. We will have full live coverage very soon.

