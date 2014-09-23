Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the Women's Elite Individual Time Trial.

The sun is out for the women's race and the roads are dry, with a number of the early pace setters already out on the course.

Mayuko Hagiwara from Japan who has made waves since moving to Europe in the last couple of years is the next rider to start. She's the national time trial champion and should be a early marker out there on the course.

None of the early riders have gone through the first time check yet.

Julie Leth (Denmark) is out on the course and racing towards the first time check at 12km. The 22-year-old looks comfortable in these early stages.

The favourites for the title go off last: 40 Ann-Sofie Duyck (Belgium) 15:48:00

41 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) 15:50:00

42 Trixi Worrack (Germany) 15:52:00

43 Carmen Small (United States) 15:54:00

44 Katrin Garfoot (Australia) 15:56:00

45 Anna Solovey (Ukraine) 15:58:00

46 Evelyn Stevens (United States) 16:00:00

47 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 16:02:00

48 Linda Melanie Villumsen New Zealand 16:04:00

49 Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) 16:06:00

Lija Laizane is the first rider through the second time check and she through in just over 29 minutes.

Roughly 40 minutes into the event and Brazil's Clemilda Fernandes Silva is the next rider down the start ramp.

Meanwhile Saarelainen, using a huge gear, is four seconds off the lead pace.

Alison Powers is the first US rider off the start ramp. She could do well here today and it will be interesting to see how she stands after the first time check. She sprints down the ramp and quickly settles on her machine.

Hagiwara goes through the second time check 21 seconds up as Blaak starts here time trial.

The Dutch rider was part of the Specialized lululemon team which won gold in the women's TTT earlier this week.

Out on the course and Powers the current leader, three seconds up on the rest of the field.

The first of the home riders, Lopez comes over the line 36 seconds down.

And Hagiwara comes over the line and now leads the race by over a minute.

And we're hearing that Power is fastest at the first time check by 9 seconds.

But Blaaks is having a storming start and is six seconds faster than the American.

And we have a new leader with Martina Sablikova going fastest.

Martina Sablikova put over a minute into the Japanese rider.

We've had 11 riders over the finish line but Martina Sablikova still leads.

Polish rider Eugenia Bujak, who has some decent form at the moment, has now started her effort. Blaak is the fastest at the first time check.

Blaak and Powers are going toe-to-toe at the moment but we're still waiting for both riders to finish.

In the distance we have some heavy dark clouds. Will we see rain as we did in the men's TTT on Sunday.

And at the second time check Blaak is two seconds down on Powers.

Mieke Kroeger the U23 European TT champion is flying along and is currently 22 seconds faster than Powers.

Canuel is all over the bike at the moment but she's in contention at the moment and is also up on Powers.

But for now Powers leads and is 11 seconds faster at the finish.

Garfoot is the next rider off. She was bronze in the Commonwealth Games and is in with a chance of a top five place today. She's off to a strong start but there are mentions of rain out there on the course. Although we've not seen any yet.

Solovey, who is in good form, and was eight last year is the next rider off. Four more riders left to start.

Worrack hasn't reached the first time check yet but she's already putting in a fast time and is the virtual leader at the moment. Powers still leads at the finish.

Kroeger for Germany is still the fastest rider at the second time check as Stevens starts here effort. She was fourth here last year.

Germany's Brennauer, 11th last year, is the next rider to start the TT so we have just two riders to go.

And Villumsen is off too. The Commonwealth Games champion has held her form all summer and she will be hungry for another win today.

And Mieke Kroeger is 35 seconds faster than Powers at the finish.

The rain is just about holding off at the moment as the new race leader slumps to the floor after giving it everything, as back at the start Van Dijk is off.

Carmen Small who was on the podium last year has not started the TT.

Canuel has gone second at the finish.

Out on the course Villumsen and Van Dijk are within two seconds of each other with the Dutch rider faster.

At the moment it's Solovey who is leading the race though. She's up on all her rivals.

Solovey is well up on Villumsen, by 15 seconds and only the defending champion is close to the leader.

At the first time check at 12.2km less than 5 seconds separate the top six riders.

Villumsen is well off the pace, she's already down on Solovey by 29 seconds.

Solovey is maintaining her pace is is fastest at the second time check.

In real tlime Stevens is in second, 11 seconds down on Solovey.

Solovey tested positive for the use of Drostanolone after stage 1 of the Tour of Chongming Island. She was suspended for 2 years until 1 July 2013 and lost all results from 2 April 2011 until the beginning of her suspension.

Solovey contiunes her march to the gold medeal with Van Dijk 17 seconds down at the second time check.

At the moment the battle is for silver and bronze with a number of riders in the mix including Villumsen, and Stevens. As Solovey comes over the line in a time of 39:06.

Brennauer was just a few seconds off the leader at the last time check. And Stevens is still in the mix as well.

And here comes Stevens who second at the finish.

Villumsen is off the pace and is down by a minute but Brennauer is coming to the line and finishes top and is the new leader.

Rain on the final descent but Villumsen has already lost too much time and Van Dijk is also nearly a minute off the lead too.

And Villumsen finishes outside the top ten. Only the defending champion to come, her title challenge all but over.

And it's all over and here are the results: 1 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 38:48.2

2 Anna Solovey (Ukraine) 39:06.8

3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) 39:09.4

4 Mieke Kroeger (Germany) 39:26.4

5 An-Sophie Duyck (Belgium) 39:33.5

6 Carol-Ann Kanuel (Canada) 39:39.4

7 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) 39:59.8

8 Alison Powers (USA) 40:02.3

9 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) 40:02.4

10 Trixi Worrack (Germany) 40:03.4

