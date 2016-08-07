Trending

Pendrel wins in Mont Sainte Anne

Langvad keeps World Cup lead

Image 1 of 17

Canadian National champ Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing XC

Canadian National champ Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing XC
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 2 of 17

Emily Batty fan club

Emily Batty fan club
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 3 of 17

Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing XC

Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing XC
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 4 of 17

Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing

Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 5 of 17

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 6 of 17

Start with Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing getting the holeshot

Start with Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing getting the holeshot
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 7 of 17

Sabine Spitz broke her chain at the start

Sabine Spitz broke her chain at the start
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 8 of 17

Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team went to the front and stayed there

Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team went to the front and stayed there
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 9 of 17

World Cup leader Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing has always struggled on the Mont Ste-Anne course

World Cup leader Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing has always struggled on the Mont Ste-Anne course
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 10 of 17

US National Champ Erin Huck (USA) SCOTT-3Rox Racing

US National Champ Erin Huck (USA) SCOTT-3Rox Racing
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 11 of 17

Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team

Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 12 of 17

Canadian duo Emily Batty and Catharine Pendrel post race

Canadian duo Emily Batty and Catharine Pendrel post race
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 13 of 17

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) celebrating her 12th World Cup win, 4 of which have been at Mont Ste-Anne

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) celebrating her 12th World Cup win, 4 of which have been at Mont Ste-Anne
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 14 of 17

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) wins her 12th career World Cup

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) wins her 12th career World Cup
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 17

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC) finishing 3rd

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC) finishing 3rd
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 17

Flags for top 3

Flags for top 3
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 17

Podium - l to r: Annika Langvad, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Catharine Pendrel, Emily Batty, Katerina Nash

Podium - l to r: Annika Langvad, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Catharine Pendrel, Emily Batty, Katerina Nash
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) gave Canada a win on Sunday at the Cross-country World Cup in Mont-Ste-Anne, Canada. Pendrel edged closer to World Cup leader Annika Langvad (Specialized) in the overall standings, after Langvad could only manage fourth. It was Pendrel's fourth win at Mont-Ste-Anne, breaking the previous record she shared with Marie-Helene Premont.

Mont-Ste-Anne is the oldest and one of the most storied venues on the World Cup circuit. It always offers a demanding circuit, with steep climbs and rooty, rocky descents. This year, MSA is the final major competition before the Olympic cross-country, and some Olympic-bound riders elected not to attend.

Pendrel went to the front on the first of six laps, opening up a 20 second lead on Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) and Langvad, with Katerina Nash (Luna) following 10 seconds later and Batty just behind her. The gap hovered around the 30 second mark for much of the race, with Pendrel unable to extend it, but the chasers also unable to make up any time.

By the halfway mark, Dahle Flesjaa had dropped Langvad, who looked uncharacteristically slow on the climbs, while Batty had moved up to join Nash. The front two held on for first and second, but Batty caught Langvad in the final lap to take third, much to the delight of the Canadian crowd.

"On this course it's just super important to get out in front," said Pendrel. "A lot of people make mistakes in front of you so at least if you make a mistake you're in control. It was awesome there are so many people out on course ... it was amazing out there, trying to keep focused and not get distracted by what was going on."

"Of course I'm a little disappointed after having so many great results this year," admitted Langvad. "Mont Ste-Anne was never my favourite course, maybe it's the jet lag or I don't know, but my legs just never feel comfortable here. To date though, this is my best result on this course so I'm satisfied with it."

"I had a really bad start, I got caught up in traffic at the start and once I could get going I could see that Catharine Pendrel was really far ahead and it was quite hard to catch up. For awhile I was with Gunn-Rita battling for second and third. When it started raining I think I overcooked it a little and went over my limit and had to unclip a lot, and almost had a crash on the Beatrice [rock descent]. From there I had to ride within my limit, and today my limit was not for the victory."

Langvad continues to lead the overall standings with 926 points and one race remaining, but her lead over Pendrel has shrunk to 56 points. Nash remains in third at 630 points, with Batty moving up to fourth from seventh, only five points further back.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team1:31:31
2Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:00:43
3Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Xc0:01:38
4Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing0:01:55
5Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:03:49
6Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:05:36
7Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:05:47
8Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing Xc0:05:48
9Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:05:56
10Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:06:10
11Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing0:06:43
12Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing0:07:17
13Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team0:07:39
14Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:08:02
15Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Xc Team0:08:46
16Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:09:05
17Annie Last (GBr) Novus Omx Pro Team0:09:17
18Eva Lechner (Ita) Luna Pro Team0:09:18
19Adelheid Morath (Ger) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc0:09:24
20Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing0:09:51
21Sandra Walter (Can)0:10:25
22Sabine Spitz (Ger)0:10:56
23Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing0:12:09
24Rebecca Beaumont (Can)0:13:00
25Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)0:14:33
26Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
27Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
28Marine Groccia (Swi)
29Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
30Larissa Connors (USA)
31Cindy Montambault (Can)
32Evelyn Dong (USA)
33Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team
34Elyse Nieuwold (Can)
35Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus Xc Team
36Haley Smith (Can)
37Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
38Jena Greaser (USA)
39Heather Gray (Can)
40Iryna Popova (Ukr) Bps Mtb Team
41Alexis Skarda (USA)
DNFMaghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
DNSRose Grant (USA)
DNSNina Wrobel (Ger)

Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing926pts
2Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team870
3Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team630
4Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Xc625
5Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team550
6Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing Xc519
7Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team494
8Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus Xc Team493
9Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing490
10Alessandra Keller (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team475
11Sabine Spitz (Ger)470
12Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing423
13Jolanda Neff (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team410
14Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team388
15Chloe Woodruff (USA)374
16Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team356
17Adelheid Morath (Ger) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc342
18Eva Lechner (Ita) Luna Pro Team325
19Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team308
20Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team307
21Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)304
22Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team299
23Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc292
24Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing264
25Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing260
26Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team258
27Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Xc Team241
28Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team240
29Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)234
30Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing231
31Daniela Campuzano (Mex)228
32Sandra Walter (Can)211
33Karla Stepanova (Cze)178
34Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing176
35Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team170
36Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports165
37Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team161
38Annie Last (GBr) Novus Omx Pro Team152
39Hanna Klein (Ger)144
40Chengyuan Ren (Chn) China Jiangsu Zgl Mtb Team140
41Sabrina Enaux (Fra)132
42Marine Groccia (Swi)120
43Kate Fluker (NZl)114
44Larissa Connors (USA)111
45Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)108
46Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus Xc Team104
47Mary Mcconneloug (USA)97
48Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)96
49Haley Smith (Can)93
50Katrin Leumann (Swi)91
51Cindy Montambault (Can)87
52Mariske Strauss (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team87
53Estelle Boudot (Fra)85
54Peta Mullens (Aus)81
55Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)81
56Julie Bresset (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc76
57Evelyn Dong (USA)76
58Rebecca Beaumont (Can)75
59Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)70
60Ariane Kleinhans (Swi)57
61Iryna Popova (Ukr) Bps Mtb Team55
62Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc54
63Samara Sheppard (NZl)50
64Nadine Rieder (Ger)50
65Ingrid Richter (Ger)42
66Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team41
67Elyse Nieuwold (Can)38
68Margot Moschetti (Fra) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team38
69Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Raboliv32
70Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)31
71Jena Greaser (USA)30
72Heather Gray (Can)29
73Florence Darbellay (Swi)29
74Alexis Skarda (USA)27
75Mio Suemasa (Jpn)27
76Karen Hill (Aus)25
77Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team23
78Kim Hurst (NZl)23
79Myra Moller (NZl)21
80Michelle Vorster (Nam)20
81Kanako Kobayashi (Jpn)20
82Monika Zur (Pol) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc20
83Kerry Macphee (GBr)19
84Ping Yao (Chn)18
85Marta Pastore (Ita)17
86Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)15
87Serena Calvetti (Ita)15
88Maxine Filby (GBr)14

 

Latest on Cyclingnews