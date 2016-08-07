Pendrel wins in Mont Sainte Anne
Langvad keeps World Cup lead
Catharine Pendrel (Luna) gave Canada a win on Sunday at the Cross-country World Cup in Mont-Ste-Anne, Canada. Pendrel edged closer to World Cup leader Annika Langvad (Specialized) in the overall standings, after Langvad could only manage fourth. It was Pendrel's fourth win at Mont-Ste-Anne, breaking the previous record she shared with Marie-Helene Premont.
Mont-Ste-Anne is the oldest and one of the most storied venues on the World Cup circuit. It always offers a demanding circuit, with steep climbs and rooty, rocky descents. This year, MSA is the final major competition before the Olympic cross-country, and some Olympic-bound riders elected not to attend.
Pendrel went to the front on the first of six laps, opening up a 20 second lead on Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) and Langvad, with Katerina Nash (Luna) following 10 seconds later and Batty just behind her. The gap hovered around the 30 second mark for much of the race, with Pendrel unable to extend it, but the chasers also unable to make up any time.
By the halfway mark, Dahle Flesjaa had dropped Langvad, who looked uncharacteristically slow on the climbs, while Batty had moved up to join Nash. The front two held on for first and second, but Batty caught Langvad in the final lap to take third, much to the delight of the Canadian crowd.
"On this course it's just super important to get out in front," said Pendrel. "A lot of people make mistakes in front of you so at least if you make a mistake you're in control. It was awesome there are so many people out on course ... it was amazing out there, trying to keep focused and not get distracted by what was going on."
"Of course I'm a little disappointed after having so many great results this year," admitted Langvad. "Mont Ste-Anne was never my favourite course, maybe it's the jet lag or I don't know, but my legs just never feel comfortable here. To date though, this is my best result on this course so I'm satisfied with it."
"I had a really bad start, I got caught up in traffic at the start and once I could get going I could see that Catharine Pendrel was really far ahead and it was quite hard to catch up. For awhile I was with Gunn-Rita battling for second and third. When it started raining I think I overcooked it a little and went over my limit and had to unclip a lot, and almost had a crash on the Beatrice [rock descent]. From there I had to ride within my limit, and today my limit was not for the victory."
Langvad continues to lead the overall standings with 926 points and one race remaining, but her lead over Pendrel has shrunk to 56 points. Nash remains in third at 630 points, with Batty moving up to fourth from seventh, only five points further back.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|1:31:31
|2
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:00:43
|3
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Xc
|0:01:38
|4
|Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing
|0:01:55
|5
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:03:49
|6
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|0:05:36
|7
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:05:47
|8
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing Xc
|0:05:48
|9
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:05:56
|10
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:06:10
|11
|Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:06:43
|12
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:07:17
|13
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team
|0:07:39
|14
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:08:02
|15
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Xc Team
|0:08:46
|16
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|0:09:05
|17
|Annie Last (GBr) Novus Omx Pro Team
|0:09:17
|18
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Luna Pro Team
|0:09:18
|19
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
|0:09:24
|20
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:09:51
|21
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|0:10:25
|22
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|0:10:56
|23
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:12:09
|24
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
|0:13:00
|25
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
|0:14:33
|26
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
|27
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|28
|Marine Groccia (Swi)
|29
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
|30
|Larissa Connors (USA)
|31
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|32
|Evelyn Dong (USA)
|33
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team
|34
|Elyse Nieuwold (Can)
|35
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus Xc Team
|36
|Haley Smith (Can)
|37
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
|38
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|39
|Heather Gray (Can)
|40
|Iryna Popova (Ukr) Bps Mtb Team
|41
|Alexis Skarda (USA)
|DNF
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|DNS
|Rose Grant (USA)
|DNS
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing
|926
|pts
|2
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|870
|3
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|630
|4
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Xc
|625
|5
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team
|550
|6
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing Xc
|519
|7
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|494
|8
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus Xc Team
|493
|9
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing
|490
|10
|Alessandra Keller (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|475
|11
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|470
|12
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|423
|13
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|410
|14
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|388
|15
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|374
|16
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|356
|17
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
|342
|18
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Luna Pro Team
|325
|19
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|308
|20
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team
|307
|21
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|304
|22
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|299
|23
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
|292
|24
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing
|264
|25
|Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing
|260
|26
|Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team
|258
|27
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Xc Team
|241
|28
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team
|240
|29
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
|234
|30
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing
|231
|31
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|228
|32
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|211
|33
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|178
|34
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|176
|35
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team
|170
|36
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
|165
|37
|Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team
|161
|38
|Annie Last (GBr) Novus Omx Pro Team
|152
|39
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|144
|40
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn) China Jiangsu Zgl Mtb Team
|140
|41
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|132
|42
|Marine Groccia (Swi)
|120
|43
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|114
|44
|Larissa Connors (USA)
|111
|45
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|108
|46
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus Xc Team
|104
|47
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|97
|48
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
|96
|49
|Haley Smith (Can)
|93
|50
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|91
|51
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|87
|52
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team
|87
|53
|Estelle Boudot (Fra)
|85
|54
|Peta Mullens (Aus)
|81
|55
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|81
|56
|Julie Bresset (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
|76
|57
|Evelyn Dong (USA)
|76
|58
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
|75
|59
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)
|70
|60
|Ariane Kleinhans (Swi)
|57
|61
|Iryna Popova (Ukr) Bps Mtb Team
|55
|62
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
|54
|63
|Samara Sheppard (NZl)
|50
|64
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|50
|65
|Ingrid Richter (Ger)
|42
|66
|Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team
|41
|67
|Elyse Nieuwold (Can)
|38
|68
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|38
|69
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Raboliv
|32
|70
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|31
|71
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|30
|72
|Heather Gray (Can)
|29
|73
|Florence Darbellay (Swi)
|29
|74
|Alexis Skarda (USA)
|27
|75
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn)
|27
|76
|Karen Hill (Aus)
|25
|77
|Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team
|23
|78
|Kim Hurst (NZl)
|23
|79
|Myra Moller (NZl)
|21
|80
|Michelle Vorster (Nam)
|20
|81
|Kanako Kobayashi (Jpn)
|20
|82
|Monika Zur (Pol) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
|20
|83
|Kerry Macphee (GBr)
|19
|84
|Ping Yao (Chn)
|18
|85
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|17
|86
|Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)
|15
|87
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|15
|88
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|14
