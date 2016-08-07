Image 1 of 17 Canadian National champ Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing XC (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 17 Emily Batty fan club (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 17 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing XC (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 17 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 17 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 6 of 17 Start with Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing getting the holeshot (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 7 of 17 Sabine Spitz broke her chain at the start (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 8 of 17 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team went to the front and stayed there (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 9 of 17 World Cup leader Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing has always struggled on the Mont Ste-Anne course (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 10 of 17 US National Champ Erin Huck (USA) SCOTT-3Rox Racing (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 11 of 17 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 12 of 17 Canadian duo Emily Batty and Catharine Pendrel post race (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 13 of 17 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) celebrating her 12th World Cup win, 4 of which have been at Mont Ste-Anne (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 14 of 17 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) wins her 12th career World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 17 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC) finishing 3rd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 17 Flags for top 3 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 17 Podium - l to r: Annika Langvad, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Catharine Pendrel, Emily Batty, Katerina Nash (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) gave Canada a win on Sunday at the Cross-country World Cup in Mont-Ste-Anne, Canada. Pendrel edged closer to World Cup leader Annika Langvad (Specialized) in the overall standings, after Langvad could only manage fourth. It was Pendrel's fourth win at Mont-Ste-Anne, breaking the previous record she shared with Marie-Helene Premont.

Mont-Ste-Anne is the oldest and one of the most storied venues on the World Cup circuit. It always offers a demanding circuit, with steep climbs and rooty, rocky descents. This year, MSA is the final major competition before the Olympic cross-country, and some Olympic-bound riders elected not to attend.

Pendrel went to the front on the first of six laps, opening up a 20 second lead on Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) and Langvad, with Katerina Nash (Luna) following 10 seconds later and Batty just behind her. The gap hovered around the 30 second mark for much of the race, with Pendrel unable to extend it, but the chasers also unable to make up any time.

By the halfway mark, Dahle Flesjaa had dropped Langvad, who looked uncharacteristically slow on the climbs, while Batty had moved up to join Nash. The front two held on for first and second, but Batty caught Langvad in the final lap to take third, much to the delight of the Canadian crowd.

"On this course it's just super important to get out in front," said Pendrel. "A lot of people make mistakes in front of you so at least if you make a mistake you're in control. It was awesome there are so many people out on course ... it was amazing out there, trying to keep focused and not get distracted by what was going on."

"Of course I'm a little disappointed after having so many great results this year," admitted Langvad. "Mont Ste-Anne was never my favourite course, maybe it's the jet lag or I don't know, but my legs just never feel comfortable here. To date though, this is my best result on this course so I'm satisfied with it."

"I had a really bad start, I got caught up in traffic at the start and once I could get going I could see that Catharine Pendrel was really far ahead and it was quite hard to catch up. For awhile I was with Gunn-Rita battling for second and third. When it started raining I think I overcooked it a little and went over my limit and had to unclip a lot, and almost had a crash on the Beatrice [rock descent]. From there I had to ride within my limit, and today my limit was not for the victory."

Langvad continues to lead the overall standings with 926 points and one race remaining, but her lead over Pendrel has shrunk to 56 points. Nash remains in third at 630 points, with Batty moving up to fourth from seventh, only five points further back.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 1:31:31 2 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:00:43 3 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Xc 0:01:38 4 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing 0:01:55 5 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:03:49 6 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 0:05:36 7 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:05:47 8 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing Xc 0:05:48 9 Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:05:56 10 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 0:06:10 11 Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing 0:06:43 12 Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing 0:07:17 13 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team 0:07:39 14 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:08:02 15 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Xc Team 0:08:46 16 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 0:09:05 17 Annie Last (GBr) Novus Omx Pro Team 0:09:17 18 Eva Lechner (Ita) Luna Pro Team 0:09:18 19 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc 0:09:24 20 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 0:09:51 21 Sandra Walter (Can) 0:10:25 22 Sabine Spitz (Ger) 0:10:56 23 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing 0:12:09 24 Rebecca Beaumont (Can) 0:13:00 25 Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra) 0:14:33 26 Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc 27 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing 28 Marine Groccia (Swi) 29 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports 30 Larissa Connors (USA) 31 Cindy Montambault (Can) 32 Evelyn Dong (USA) 33 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team 34 Elyse Nieuwold (Can) 35 Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus Xc Team 36 Haley Smith (Can) 37 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc 38 Jena Greaser (USA) 39 Heather Gray (Can) 40 Iryna Popova (Ukr) Bps Mtb Team 41 Alexis Skarda (USA) DNF Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team DNS Rose Grant (USA) DNS Nina Wrobel (Ger)