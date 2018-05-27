Image 1 of 24 Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) and Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 24 FAST start for the Elite Men's race (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 24 World Cup leader Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 24 Top team: Cannondale Factory Racing XC (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 24 Nino Schurter takes over lead in World Cup (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 24 Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing XC) leading Maxime Marotte (Cannondale) and Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 24 The long climb that tested a lot of legs (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 24 Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 24 Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) had an amazing ride, posted the fastest lap time and moved from high 30s to 3rd (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 24 Lars Forster (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) leading (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 24 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) at the front (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 24 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) eating dust (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 24 European Champion Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 24 Mathias Flueckiger got caught in the crash at the beginning of the race (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 24 Nicola Rohrbach and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 24 Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 24 Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) and Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) at the front on the long climb (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 24 Sam Gaze tries to make his way to the tech zone after a crash (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 24 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 24 Lars Forster (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 24 Titouan Carod (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 22 of 24 Kulhavy's fans dress in interesting ways... (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 23 of 24 Photo finish sprint for Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) and Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 24 of 24 Lars Forster, Anton Cooper, Nino Schurter, Maxime Marotte, Manuel Fumic (Image credit: Rob Jones)

The third round of the World Cup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, saw two lead changes in three days, with Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) losing the lead to Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) in the Short Track (XCC) on Friday and then regaining it on Sunday with his second win of the season in the Cross-country (XCO).

The race began with chaos, as three crashes happened within the first 150 metres. The worst affected of the top riders was fifth ranked Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus RN Racing), who went down hard, hitting his face and losing contact with the front of the race. He would eventually abandon.

The next to be hit with misfortune was XCC winner Sam Gaze (Specialized), who flatted on the start loop, far from the tech zone. By the time he got going again he was more than three minutes back and also abandoned.

At the front, it was Schurter and van der Poel setting the pace, with Lars Forster (BMC) chasing a few seconds back. This lasted until the third lap, when van der Poel crashed in a dusty corner. His left arm was clearly bothering him as he slowly remounted and rode for one more lap before eventually dropping out.

This left Schurter at the front with Forster, who was dropped on the fourth lap as Anton Cooper (Trek Factory) and Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory) bridged across. These three stayed together for the rest of the race until Marotte was dropped by a few seconds in the final half lap.

The finish came down to a drag race between Schurter and Cooper for the final 150 metres, with both throwing their bikes across the line, and then waiting for the photo finish camera to confirm that Schurter had won by a tire width, his 28th World Cup victory.

"First I thought I had him," said Schurter, "then I saw him coming on the right. That's the hardest sprint I ever did. I love this track, it suits me quite well and I felt pretty good today. I wasn't able to get away from the other guys, so it was a crazy finish."

Schurter moves into a commanding lead in the standings with 780 points, while Marotte jumps ahead of van der Poel to second with 573 points. van der Poel is third at 535, followed by Gaze at 475 and Cooper jumps from 11th to fifth at 459 points.

Full Results