Trending

Schurter tops Cooper in Nove Mesto

Marotte rounds out podium

Image 1 of 24

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) and Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) and Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 24

FAST start for the Elite Men's race

FAST start for the Elite Men's race
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 24

World Cup leader Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

World Cup leader Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 24

Top team: Cannondale Factory Racing XC

Top team: Cannondale Factory Racing XC
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 24

Nino Schurter takes over lead in World Cup

Nino Schurter takes over lead in World Cup
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 24

Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing XC) leading Maxime Marotte (Cannondale) and Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM)

Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing XC) leading Maxime Marotte (Cannondale) and Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 24

The long climb that tested a lot of legs

The long climb that tested a lot of legs
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 24

Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing XC)

Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing XC)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 24

Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) had an amazing ride, posted the fastest lap time and moved from high 30s to 3rd

Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) had an amazing ride, posted the fastest lap time and moved from high 30s to 3rd
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 24

Lars Forster (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) leading

Lars Forster (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) leading
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 24

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) at the front

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) at the front
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 24

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) eating dust

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) eating dust
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 24

European Champion Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team)

European Champion Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 24

Mathias Flueckiger got caught in the crash at the beginning of the race

Mathias Flueckiger got caught in the crash at the beginning of the race
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 24

Nicola Rohrbach and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing XC)

Nicola Rohrbach and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing XC)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 24

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC)

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 24

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) and Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) at the front on the long climb

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) and Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) at the front on the long climb
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 24

Sam Gaze tries to make his way to the tech zone after a crash

Sam Gaze tries to make his way to the tech zone after a crash
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 24

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 20 of 24

Lars Forster (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

Lars Forster (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 21 of 24

Titouan Carod (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

Titouan Carod (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 22 of 24

Kulhavy's fans dress in interesting ways...

Kulhavy's fans dress in interesting ways...
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 23 of 24

Photo finish sprint for Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) and Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing XC)

Photo finish sprint for Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) and Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing XC)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 24 of 24

Lars Forster, Anton Cooper, Nino Schurter, Maxime Marotte, Manuel Fumic

Lars Forster, Anton Cooper, Nino Schurter, Maxime Marotte, Manuel Fumic
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

The third round of the World Cup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, saw two lead changes in three days, with Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) losing the lead to Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) in the Short Track (XCC) on Friday and then regaining it on Sunday with his second win of the season in the Cross-country (XCO).

The race began with chaos, as three crashes happened within the first 150 metres. The worst affected of the top riders was fifth ranked Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus RN Racing), who went down hard, hitting his face and losing contact with the front of the race. He would eventually abandon.

The next to be hit with misfortune was XCC winner Sam Gaze (Specialized), who flatted on the start loop, far from the tech zone. By the time he got going again he was more than three minutes back and also abandoned.

At the front, it was Schurter and van der Poel setting the pace, with Lars Forster (BMC) chasing a few seconds back. This lasted until the third lap, when van der Poel crashed in a dusty corner. His left arm was clearly bothering him as he slowly remounted and rode for one more lap before eventually dropping out.

This left Schurter at the front with Forster, who was dropped on the fourth lap as Anton Cooper (Trek Factory) and Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory) bridged across. These three stayed together for the rest of the race until Marotte was dropped by a few seconds in the final half lap.

The finish came down to a drag race between Schurter and Cooper for the final 150 metres, with both throwing their bikes across the line, and then waiting for the photo finish camera to confirm that Schurter had won by a tire width, his 28th World Cup victory.

"First I thought I had him," said Schurter, "then I saw him coming on the right. That's the hardest sprint I ever did. I love this track, it suits me quite well and I felt pretty good today. I wasn't able to get away from the other guys, so it was a crazy finish."

Schurter moves into a commanding lead in the standings with 780 points, while Marotte jumps ahead of van der Poel to second with 573 points. van der Poel is third at 535, followed by Gaze at 475 and Cooper jumps from 11th to fifth at 459 points.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Scott-Sram Mtb Racing)1:21:31
2Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing Xc)
3Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing Xc)0:00:08
4Lars Forster (Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team)0:00:44
5Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing Xc)0:00:49
6Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing Xc)0:00:56
7Florian Vogel (Focus Xc Team)0:01:02
8Arnis Petersons (Zzk)0:01:04
9Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing)
10Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)0:01:27
11Hugo Drechou (Massi)0:01:42
12Andri Frischknecht (Scott-Sram Mtb Racing)0:01:43
13Martin Loo
14Titouan Carod (Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team)0:01:54
15Andrea Tiberi (Team Focus Selle Italia)0:01:55
16Marco Aurelio Fontana (Bianchi Countervail)0:02:10
17Jens Schuermans (Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret)0:02:11
18Ondrej Cink (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)0:02:17
19Karl Markt (Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team)0:02:18
20Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas)0:02:19
21Reto Indergand (Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team)0:02:24
22Georg Egger0:02:31
23David Rosa0:02:39
24Martins Blums (Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team)0:02:41
25Nicola Rohrbach0:02:44
26Lukas Flueckiger (Thömus - Rn Racing Team)0:02:47
27Marek Konwa (Volkswagen Samochody Uzytkowe Mtb Team)0:02:52
28Thomas Litscher (Jb Brunex Felt Factory Team)0:02:56
29Martin Gluth (Silverback Omx Pro Team)
30Fabian Giger (Kross Racing Team)0:02:57
31Victor Koretzky (Kmc-Ekoi-Srsuntour)0:03:18
32Jan Skarnitzl (Mitas Trek)0:03:26
33David Valero Serrano (Mmr Factory Racing Team)0:03:34
34Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Mmr Factory Racing Team)0:03:35
35Markus Schulte-Lunzum (Focus Xc Team)0:03:38
36Daniele Braidot (Centro Sportivo Carabinieri - Cicli Olympia)0:03:44
37Christian Pfaffle0:03:46
38Jordan Sarrou (Kmc-Ekoi-Srsuntour)0:03:58
39Matthias Stirnemann (Scott-Sram Mtb Racing)0:04:12
40Andras Parti0:04:27
41Raphael Gay (Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret)0:04:36
42Shlomi Haimy (Bike Way Racing Team)0:04:41
43Gregor Raggl (Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team)0:04:46
44Jhonatan Botero Villegas0:04:47
45Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team Xc)0:04:51
46Ruben Scheire0:04:52
47Raphael Gagne (Silverback Omx Pro Team)0:04:57
48Daniel McConnell (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)0:05:12
49Manuel Fasnacht (Wheeler Pro Team)0:05:16
50Rubens Donizete Valeriano0:05:18
51Gioele Bertolini (Team Focus Selle Italia)
52Nicholas Pettina' (Centro Sportivo Carabinieri - Cicli Olympia)0:05:20
53Catriel Soto (Mmr Factory Racing Team)
54Timofei Ivanov0:05:26
55Luke Vrouwenvelder0:05:44
56Florian Trigo (Massi)0:06:01
57Nadir Colledani (Bianchi Countervail)0:06:04
58Bartlomiej Wawak (Kross Racing Team)0:06:07
59Lukas Baum0:06:16
60Benoit Jeanniard0:06:23
61Maxime Loret (Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret)0:06:24
62Marek Rauchfuss
63Frank Beemer (Habitat Mountain Bike Team)
64Michiel Van Der Heijden (Scott-Sram Mtb Racing)0:06:42
65Grant Ferguson (Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team)0:06:43
66Mario Costa (Brujula Bike Racing Team)0:06:48
67Marcel Guerrini (Focus Xc Team)0:06:55
68Leandre Bouchard (Kmc-Ekoi-Srsuntour)0:07:04
69Kohei Yamamoto (Dream Seeker Racing Team)0:07:09
70Andrew L'esperance
71Lorenzo Samparisi (Ktm Protek Dama)0:07:26
72Maxim Gogolev0:07:35
73Simon Vitzthum0:07:39
74Wolfram Kurschat (Kurschat Consulting Racing Team)0:07:55
75Erno Jacob McCrae
76Ricardo Marinheiro0:08:23
77Ivan Diaz Buj0:08:36
78Denis Fumarola (Ktm Protek Dama)0:08:40
79Guilherme Gotardelo Muller0:08:44
80Keegan Swenson (Stan's-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis)0:08:50
81Gregor Krajnc0:08:52
82Lorenzo Pellegrini0:08:53
83Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team)0:08:55
84Sergey Nikolaev0:09:26
85Andrin Beeli0:09:39
86Zdenek Vobecky0:09:43
87Erik Groen0:09:51
88Jasper Ockeloen0:09:52
89Mariusz Michalek (Jbg-Cryospace)0:09:55
90Tobias Dominik Rotermund0:10:21
91Jakob Hartmann0:10:26
92Maximilian Foidl (Jb Brunex Felt Factory Team)0:10:31
93Florian Chenaux0:10:37
94Harold Flandre0:10:50
95Edoardo Bonetto (Elios Sr-Suntour Pro Team)0:10:56
96Tomas Paprstka (Expres Cz Scott Team Kolin)0:11:01
97Michael Stunzi0:11:05
98Guy Sessler (Bike Way Racing Team)0:11:08
99Joseph De Poortere Emelien0:11:15
100Dario Gasco0:11:29
101Dmytro Titarenko0:11:30
102Ruslan Boredskiy0:11:46
103Sven Strahle (German Technology Racing)0:11:59
104Mattia Setti0:12:10
105Martin Stosek
106Vincent Sibille (Team Vosges Vtt)
107Sakari Lehtinen
108Philipp Wetzelberger
109Mikhail Besaha
110Abdulkadir Kelleci
111Faraz Shokri
112Aleksander Stafilov
113Ondrej Glajza
114Jan Withaar
115Victor Selles Pardo
116Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi
117Jason Bouttell
118Robert Schwenk
119Ingvar Omarsson
120Manuel Sanchez Aldeguer
121Manfred Zoger
122Oskar Plucinski
123Jaime Miranda Jaime (Conade Code Gto Cadencia.Mx Pro Cycling Team)
124Dmitry Zhirnov
125Tobias Sindlinger
126Artem Shevtsov
127George-Vlad Sabau
128Ludwig Dohl
129Arthur Tropardy (Sunn - Beaumes De Venise)
130Ali Cakas (Mardin Metropolitan Municipality Cycling Mtb Team)
131Jose Aurelio Hernandez De Jesus (Conade Code Gto Cadencia.Mx Pro Cycling Team)
DNFIsmael Esteban Aguero
DNFAnton Sintsov (Salcano Sakarya B.B. Pro Team)
DNFTom Meeusen (Corendon-Circus)
DNFSergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Trek Factory Racing Xc)
DNFMathieu Van Der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
DNFMathias Flueckiger (Thömus - Rn Racing Team)
DNFLuca Braidot (Centro Sportivo Carabinieri - Cicli Olympia)
DNFStephane Tempier (Bianchi Countervail)
DNFDomenico Valerio (Ktm Protek Dama)
DNFSamuel Gaze (Specialized Racing)
DNFSebastian Jayne
DNFJan Vastl

 

Latest on Cyclingnews