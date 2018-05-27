Schurter tops Cooper in Nove Mesto
Marotte rounds out podium
The third round of the World Cup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, saw two lead changes in three days, with Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) losing the lead to Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) in the Short Track (XCC) on Friday and then regaining it on Sunday with his second win of the season in the Cross-country (XCO).
The race began with chaos, as three crashes happened within the first 150 metres. The worst affected of the top riders was fifth ranked Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus RN Racing), who went down hard, hitting his face and losing contact with the front of the race. He would eventually abandon.
The next to be hit with misfortune was XCC winner Sam Gaze (Specialized), who flatted on the start loop, far from the tech zone. By the time he got going again he was more than three minutes back and also abandoned.
At the front, it was Schurter and van der Poel setting the pace, with Lars Forster (BMC) chasing a few seconds back. This lasted until the third lap, when van der Poel crashed in a dusty corner. His left arm was clearly bothering him as he slowly remounted and rode for one more lap before eventually dropping out.
This left Schurter at the front with Forster, who was dropped on the fourth lap as Anton Cooper (Trek Factory) and Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory) bridged across. These three stayed together for the rest of the race until Marotte was dropped by a few seconds in the final half lap.
The finish came down to a drag race between Schurter and Cooper for the final 150 metres, with both throwing their bikes across the line, and then waiting for the photo finish camera to confirm that Schurter had won by a tire width, his 28th World Cup victory.
"First I thought I had him," said Schurter, "then I saw him coming on the right. That's the hardest sprint I ever did. I love this track, it suits me quite well and I felt pretty good today. I wasn't able to get away from the other guys, so it was a crazy finish."
Schurter moves into a commanding lead in the standings with 780 points, while Marotte jumps ahead of van der Poel to second with 573 points. van der Poel is third at 535, followed by Gaze at 475 and Cooper jumps from 11th to fifth at 459 points.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Scott-Sram Mtb Racing)
|1:21:31
|2
|Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing Xc)
|3
|Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing Xc)
|0:00:08
|4
|Lars Forster (Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team)
|0:00:44
|5
|Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing Xc)
|0:00:49
|6
|Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing Xc)
|0:00:56
|7
|Florian Vogel (Focus Xc Team)
|0:01:02
|8
|Arnis Petersons (Zzk)
|0:01:04
|9
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing)
|10
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)
|0:01:27
|11
|Hugo Drechou (Massi)
|0:01:42
|12
|Andri Frischknecht (Scott-Sram Mtb Racing)
|0:01:43
|13
|Martin Loo
|14
|Titouan Carod (Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team)
|0:01:54
|15
|Andrea Tiberi (Team Focus Selle Italia)
|0:01:55
|16
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Bianchi Countervail)
|0:02:10
|17
|Jens Schuermans (Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret)
|0:02:11
|18
|Ondrej Cink (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)
|0:02:17
|19
|Karl Markt (Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team)
|0:02:18
|20
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas)
|0:02:19
|21
|Reto Indergand (Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team)
|0:02:24
|22
|Georg Egger
|0:02:31
|23
|David Rosa
|0:02:39
|24
|Martins Blums (Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team)
|0:02:41
|25
|Nicola Rohrbach
|0:02:44
|26
|Lukas Flueckiger (Thömus - Rn Racing Team)
|0:02:47
|27
|Marek Konwa (Volkswagen Samochody Uzytkowe Mtb Team)
|0:02:52
|28
|Thomas Litscher (Jb Brunex Felt Factory Team)
|0:02:56
|29
|Martin Gluth (Silverback Omx Pro Team)
|30
|Fabian Giger (Kross Racing Team)
|0:02:57
|31
|Victor Koretzky (Kmc-Ekoi-Srsuntour)
|0:03:18
|32
|Jan Skarnitzl (Mitas Trek)
|0:03:26
|33
|David Valero Serrano (Mmr Factory Racing Team)
|0:03:34
|34
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Mmr Factory Racing Team)
|0:03:35
|35
|Markus Schulte-Lunzum (Focus Xc Team)
|0:03:38
|36
|Daniele Braidot (Centro Sportivo Carabinieri - Cicli Olympia)
|0:03:44
|37
|Christian Pfaffle
|0:03:46
|38
|Jordan Sarrou (Kmc-Ekoi-Srsuntour)
|0:03:58
|39
|Matthias Stirnemann (Scott-Sram Mtb Racing)
|0:04:12
|40
|Andras Parti
|0:04:27
|41
|Raphael Gay (Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret)
|0:04:36
|42
|Shlomi Haimy (Bike Way Racing Team)
|0:04:41
|43
|Gregor Raggl (Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team)
|0:04:46
|44
|Jhonatan Botero Villegas
|0:04:47
|45
|Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team Xc)
|0:04:51
|46
|Ruben Scheire
|0:04:52
|47
|Raphael Gagne (Silverback Omx Pro Team)
|0:04:57
|48
|Daniel McConnell (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)
|0:05:12
|49
|Manuel Fasnacht (Wheeler Pro Team)
|0:05:16
|50
|Rubens Donizete Valeriano
|0:05:18
|51
|Gioele Bertolini (Team Focus Selle Italia)
|52
|Nicholas Pettina' (Centro Sportivo Carabinieri - Cicli Olympia)
|0:05:20
|53
|Catriel Soto (Mmr Factory Racing Team)
|54
|Timofei Ivanov
|0:05:26
|55
|Luke Vrouwenvelder
|0:05:44
|56
|Florian Trigo (Massi)
|0:06:01
|57
|Nadir Colledani (Bianchi Countervail)
|0:06:04
|58
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Kross Racing Team)
|0:06:07
|59
|Lukas Baum
|0:06:16
|60
|Benoit Jeanniard
|0:06:23
|61
|Maxime Loret (Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret)
|0:06:24
|62
|Marek Rauchfuss
|63
|Frank Beemer (Habitat Mountain Bike Team)
|64
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Scott-Sram Mtb Racing)
|0:06:42
|65
|Grant Ferguson (Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team)
|0:06:43
|66
|Mario Costa (Brujula Bike Racing Team)
|0:06:48
|67
|Marcel Guerrini (Focus Xc Team)
|0:06:55
|68
|Leandre Bouchard (Kmc-Ekoi-Srsuntour)
|0:07:04
|69
|Kohei Yamamoto (Dream Seeker Racing Team)
|0:07:09
|70
|Andrew L'esperance
|71
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ktm Protek Dama)
|0:07:26
|72
|Maxim Gogolev
|0:07:35
|73
|Simon Vitzthum
|0:07:39
|74
|Wolfram Kurschat (Kurschat Consulting Racing Team)
|0:07:55
|75
|Erno Jacob McCrae
|76
|Ricardo Marinheiro
|0:08:23
|77
|Ivan Diaz Buj
|0:08:36
|78
|Denis Fumarola (Ktm Protek Dama)
|0:08:40
|79
|Guilherme Gotardelo Muller
|0:08:44
|80
|Keegan Swenson (Stan's-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis)
|0:08:50
|81
|Gregor Krajnc
|0:08:52
|82
|Lorenzo Pellegrini
|0:08:53
|83
|Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team)
|0:08:55
|84
|Sergey Nikolaev
|0:09:26
|85
|Andrin Beeli
|0:09:39
|86
|Zdenek Vobecky
|0:09:43
|87
|Erik Groen
|0:09:51
|88
|Jasper Ockeloen
|0:09:52
|89
|Mariusz Michalek (Jbg-Cryospace)
|0:09:55
|90
|Tobias Dominik Rotermund
|0:10:21
|91
|Jakob Hartmann
|0:10:26
|92
|Maximilian Foidl (Jb Brunex Felt Factory Team)
|0:10:31
|93
|Florian Chenaux
|0:10:37
|94
|Harold Flandre
|0:10:50
|95
|Edoardo Bonetto (Elios Sr-Suntour Pro Team)
|0:10:56
|96
|Tomas Paprstka (Expres Cz Scott Team Kolin)
|0:11:01
|97
|Michael Stunzi
|0:11:05
|98
|Guy Sessler (Bike Way Racing Team)
|0:11:08
|99
|Joseph De Poortere Emelien
|0:11:15
|100
|Dario Gasco
|0:11:29
|101
|Dmytro Titarenko
|0:11:30
|102
|Ruslan Boredskiy
|0:11:46
|103
|Sven Strahle (German Technology Racing)
|0:11:59
|104
|Mattia Setti
|0:12:10
|105
|Martin Stosek
|106
|Vincent Sibille (Team Vosges Vtt)
|107
|Sakari Lehtinen
|108
|Philipp Wetzelberger
|109
|Mikhail Besaha
|110
|Abdulkadir Kelleci
|111
|Faraz Shokri
|112
|Aleksander Stafilov
|113
|Ondrej Glajza
|114
|Jan Withaar
|115
|Victor Selles Pardo
|116
|Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi
|117
|Jason Bouttell
|118
|Robert Schwenk
|119
|Ingvar Omarsson
|120
|Manuel Sanchez Aldeguer
|121
|Manfred Zoger
|122
|Oskar Plucinski
|123
|Jaime Miranda Jaime (Conade Code Gto Cadencia.Mx Pro Cycling Team)
|124
|Dmitry Zhirnov
|125
|Tobias Sindlinger
|126
|Artem Shevtsov
|127
|George-Vlad Sabau
|128
|Ludwig Dohl
|129
|Arthur Tropardy (Sunn - Beaumes De Venise)
|130
|Ali Cakas (Mardin Metropolitan Municipality Cycling Mtb Team)
|131
|Jose Aurelio Hernandez De Jesus (Conade Code Gto Cadencia.Mx Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Ismael Esteban Aguero
|DNF
|Anton Sintsov (Salcano Sakarya B.B. Pro Team)
|DNF
|Tom Meeusen (Corendon-Circus)
|DNF
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Trek Factory Racing Xc)
|DNF
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
|DNF
|Mathias Flueckiger (Thömus - Rn Racing Team)
|DNF
|Luca Braidot (Centro Sportivo Carabinieri - Cicli Olympia)
|DNF
|Stephane Tempier (Bianchi Countervail)
|DNF
|Domenico Valerio (Ktm Protek Dama)
|DNF
|Samuel Gaze (Specialized Racing)
|DNF
|Sebastian Jayne
|DNF
|Jan Vastl
