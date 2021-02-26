Refresh

Big effort from Tony Gallopin to make the break on UAE Tour Stage 6. Average speed 52.9km/h over 5km and max power 1055w

125km to go The break's sdvantage holds steady at 3:30 – that's the most they'll get today as the sprinter's teams keep them on a tight leash. Bora-Hansgrohe, Deceuninck-QuickStep, Qhubeka Assos, Lotto Soudal and Jumbo-Visma are all represented at the front, just ahead of UAE Team Emirates.

One of the men who should be in contention at the finish is Jumbo-Visma man David Dekker. The neo-pro wears the points jersey today as he's second in the rankings behind race leader Pogačar. He's twice finished a runner-up so far in the race. "Well for sure the jersey gives a lot of motivation. It gets you confident as well. It's nice to have it," he said at the start. "Today with the wind it can be dangerous, but it will be the same preparation for the sprint as we did a few days ago." David Dekker in action on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

There likely won't be too much drama on today's stage, which sees the riders head through Dubai, take on an out-and-back ride to the desert, and then turn back to the coast for the finish on the man-made island of Palm Jumeirah. The stage is totally pan-flat but the wind could be an obstacle.

Thomas De Gendt, who wears the black intermediate sprints jersey, is also on the frotn of the peloton. His teammate Caleb Ewan is another favourite on today's stage.

140km to go The gap is hovering at around 3:30 at the moment. Deceuninck-QuickStep are massed on the front of the peloton for their sprinter Sam Bennett, who has a good shot at victory today.

At 11:49 down on Pogačar, Sánchez is the best-placed rider on GC in the break.

The breakaway are three minutes up the road already.

Yesterday's stage 5 to the summit finish at Jebel Jais saw Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard take victory as race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) defended his lead with a second-placed finish.

Tony Gallopin (AG2R Citroën), Alexey Lutsenko, Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech), Matthieu Ladagnous, Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ), and Iñigo Elosegui (Movistar) are off the front.

155km to go Six men have jumped away from the peloton early on. It looks like our break of the day has been established very quickly.

The peloton are already underway on the pan-flat 165-kilometre stage, and the attacks have started.