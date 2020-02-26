Live coverage
UAE Tour Stage 4 - Live report
Follow the action on the road to Dubai City Walk
-77km
Veljko Stojnic (Vini Zabù – KTM) and Will Clarke (Trek-Segafredo) continue their endeavour out at the head of the race. Stojnic, a perennial attacker on this race, was the first man up the road this morning in the opening kilometres, and Clarke quickly followed. The peloton was content to grant them their freedom.
There were two non-starters today: Sefan De Bod and Jay Robert Thomson (NTT).
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) were also held up in that incident, but they, too, have safely rejoined the peloton.
Just moments ago, Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) was a faller in a low-speed crash in the peloton, but the Colombian has remounted and doesn't appear to be in any obvious distress.
-85km
As we pick up the action, Will Clarke (Trek-Segafredo) and Veljko Stojnic (Vini Zabù - KTM) are up the road with a lead of 2:15 over the peloton.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
UAE Tour Stage 4 - Live reportFollow the action on the road to Dubai City Walk
-
UAE Tour Stage 4 - Live coverageFollow the action from Dubai City Walk
-
Knox cooks in UAE Tour heat but determined to help team'I had ice and water but my legs were throbbing' says British climber
-
Out-of-contract Chris Froome determined to race on after 2020British rider confirms Volta a Catalunya after UAE Tour and training block
-
Wind and rain return for 'Opening Weekend' – PreviewOmloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne get one-day races rolling in Belgium
-
Cycling Australia unveil new Argon 18 Electron Pro track bike ahead of World ChampionshipsNew frame will be used for all track disciplines in Berlin and at Tokyo Olympics
-
Dunbar continues to fly flag for Team Ineos with top-10 finish at UAE TourIrishman moves up to 10th overall after decent performance on Jebel Hafeet climb
-
Ganna hints at breaking four-minute pursuit barrier at track World ChampionshipsItalian squad hit by illness and injury as Viviani targets the Omnium and Madison
-
How to watch the UAE Tour – live stream, TV, resultsNot in a broadcast zone? Never fear, we have your solution here
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy