UAE Tour Stage 4 - Live report

-77km Veljko Stojnic (Vini Zabù – KTM) and Will Clarke (Trek-Segafredo) continue their endeavour out at the head of the race. Stojnic, a perennial attacker on this race, was the first man up the road this morning in the opening kilometres, and Clarke quickly followed. The peloton was content to grant them their freedom.

There were two non-starters today: Sefan De Bod and Jay Robert Thomson (NTT).

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) were also held up in that incident, but they, too, have safely rejoined the peloton.

Just moments ago, Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) was a faller in a low-speed crash in the peloton, but the Colombian has remounted and doesn't appear to be in any obvious distress.