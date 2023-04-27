Tro-Bro Léon past winners

Tro-Bro Léon Champions 1984-2022

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2022Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
2021Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa-Samsic
2019Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
2018Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
2017Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armée de Terre
2016Martin Mortensen (Den) One Pro Cycling
2015Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
2014Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
2013Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
2012Ryan Roth (Can) SpiderTech-C10
2011Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
2010Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
2009Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
2008Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française des Jeux
2007Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bouygues Télécom
2006Mark Renshaw (Aus) Crédit Agricole
2005Tristan Valentin (Fra) Auber 93
2004Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
2003Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Jean Delatour
2002Baden Cooke (Aus) Française des Jeux
2001Jacky Durand (Fra) Française des Jeux
2000Jo Planckaert (Bel) Cofidis
1999Jean-Michel Thilloy (Fra) Saint Quentin-Oktos-MBK
1998Frédéric Delalande (Fra) Jean Floc'h-Mantes
1997Frédéric Delalande (Fra) Jean Floc'h-Mantes
1996Thierry Bricaud (Fra)
1995Camille Coualan (Fra)
1994Stéphane Pétilleau (Fra)
1993Jean-Philippe Rouxel (Fra)
1992Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
1991William Milloux (Fra)
1990Marc Hibou (Fra)
1989Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
1988Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
1987Dominique Le Bon (Fra)
1986Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
1985Bruno Chemin (Fra)
1984Bruno Chemin (Fra)

