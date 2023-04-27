Tro-Bro Léon past winners
Tro-Bro Léon Champions 1984-2022
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2022
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|2021
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa-Samsic
|2019
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2018
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|2017
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armée de Terre
|2016
|Martin Mortensen (Den) One Pro Cycling
|2015
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|2014
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
|2013
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|2012
|Ryan Roth (Can) SpiderTech-C10
|2011
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|2010
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2009
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2008
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2007
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bouygues Télécom
|2006
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Crédit Agricole
|2005
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Auber 93
|2004
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
|2003
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Jean Delatour
|2002
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Française des Jeux
|2001
|Jacky Durand (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2000
|Jo Planckaert (Bel) Cofidis
|1999
|Jean-Michel Thilloy (Fra) Saint Quentin-Oktos-MBK
|1998
|Frédéric Delalande (Fra) Jean Floc'h-Mantes
|1997
|Frédéric Delalande (Fra) Jean Floc'h-Mantes
|1996
|Thierry Bricaud (Fra)
|1995
|Camille Coualan (Fra)
|1994
|Stéphane Pétilleau (Fra)
|1993
|Jean-Philippe Rouxel (Fra)
|1992
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
|1991
|William Milloux (Fra)
|1990
|Marc Hibou (Fra)
|1989
|Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
|1988
|Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
|1987
|Dominique Le Bon (Fra)
|1986
|Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
|1985
|Bruno Chemin (Fra)
|1984
|Bruno Chemin (Fra)
