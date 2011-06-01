Image 1 of 13 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) makes it two in a row with a commanding win on day 3 (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 2 of 13 Kris Sneddon (Kona) leads group down Tower Tr. (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 3 of 13 Wels Baker joined Epic Team mate Joe Castle today (Image credit: Zachary Repp/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 4 of 13 Team CF's Selene Yeager is keeping a second Trans-Sylvania Epic title in reach with a second on the Coburn stage. (Image credit: Zachary Repp/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 5 of 13 Alex Grant (Cannondale) was one of the day's animators coming home in 3rd. (Image credit: Zachary Repp/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 6 of 13 Mike Wissel rolling through some lush PA forest (Image credit: Zachary Repp/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 7 of 13 Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) took a stage win and took over the SS leader's jersey (Image credit: Zachary Repp/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 8 of 13 Challenges of day 3 included soaring temps and multiple climbs (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 9 of 13 Brandon Graham crosses one of the trestle bridges on the Coburn stage. (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 10 of 13 Riders emerge from Poe Paddy Tunnel (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 11 of 13 2010 SS champ Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel) rides with the world's widest bars (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 12 of 13 Masters race leader Garth Prosser (Cannondale) defended the lead with a win in the Coburn stage. (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 13 of 13 Michael Boyes of the CO/VA Connection Epic Team satisfied with making it through a long hard day at the Trans_Sylvania Epic (Image credit: Zachary Repp/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)

Another hot, humid day greeted riders at the Trans-Sylvania Epic during stage 3. Both the men's and women's classes got off to an exciting start but the biggest change happened in the singlespeed category where Team Dicky's Rich Dillen had a heroic day, upsetting leader Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw/NoTubes/BikeFlights) by five minutes to take both the day's contest and the overall leaders jersey by a mere 35 seconds.

According to Dillen, he blew through the first aid station and ended up riding 35 miles to the final feed in near 100-degree Fahrenheit heat with only two water bottles. Then with just under one mile to go he flatted his rear tire and rode in on the puncture.





On the major climb Grant tested his legs and Sager followed, slowing settling into a groove that put a gap on both Grant and the rest of the field. According to Sager, his plan was to slowly snap off riders with small accelerations and it worked to perfection.

"I wanted to do little chips, little chips to isolate guys," said Sager." I tried to do it earlier in the day too, chip away and splinter riders."

As Sager neared the crest of the climb he saw Bishop chasing on his own so he slowed and waited for him to catch on.

"That was a bold move by Jason to slow up for Bishop," said Sager's teammate Adam Snyder. "Anything could have happened, he could have countered with an attack of his own."

But the pair worked through the last section of singletrack and the short gravel road to the finish, which saw Sager take the win and Bishop hold onto the overall lead going into stage 4. Grant came in third five minutes back.

"Bishop and I worked well all the way in with a good even pace," said Sager of the final miles.

The women's field started in no less dramatic fashion as Specialized's Rebecca Rusch, Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes/Kenda/Turner/I-9) and Sonya Looney (Topeak/Ergon) all went off course near the start and lost approximately 10 minutes and second place GC rider Karen Potter (MTBRacenews) abandoned the race early in the stage.

As the top three women went through the first feed GC leader Amanda Carey slowly began to pull away over last year's overall winner Selene Yeager (Team CF,) eventually gaining about seven minutes by the finish. Going into the last singletrack section Yeager took a wrong turn, ending up in driveway before getting back on track and riding up on a crashed Vicki Barclay who snuck by while Yeager was off-course. Barclay, who injured her ribs in a crash during the prologue and continues to crash each day on the same side remounted and held on to take third. In the final home stretch Haywood, citing general race fatigue, crashed hard, finished and got a quick check by the medic before riding away from the start/finish area.





Results

Men's open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Sager (Team Jamis) 2:54:26 2 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) 0:00:02 3 Alex Grant (Cannondale) 0:04:48 4 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) 0:04:50 5 Kris Sneddon (kona) 0:05:50 6 Drew Edsall (Super Cool Bike Shop / Firstplaceracing) 0:10:42 7 Kip Biese (Big Wheel Racing/Old Town Bike Shop) 0:16:42 8 Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) 0:16:46 9 Bryan Fawley (Orbea USA) 0:17:22 10 Mark Weir (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 0:22:23 11 Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder) 0:25:57 12 Christopher Beck (TeamCF) 0:30:14 13 Ryan Leech 0:34:42 14 Barry Wicks (Kona) 0:38:01 15 Nate Byrom (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 0:40:37 16 Sloane Anderson (ProAir HFA) 0:41:40 17 Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing) 0:49:47 18 Ben Cruz (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 0:54:57 19 Ross Schnell (Trek/SRAM/Easton/Giro/Pearl) 1:14:12 20 Michael Wissel (B2C2/ Boloco) 1:43:26 21 James Spurk 1:48:04 DNS Mike Festa (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes) DNF Josh Patterson (Dirt Rag) DNS Michael Cushionberry (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes)

Women's open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) 3:30:20 2 Selene Yeager (Team CF) 0:07:13 3 Vicki Barclay (Notubes/FTC/Performance Labs) 0:08:28 4 Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes,Kenda,Turner,I-9) 0:17:58 5 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) 0:19:39 6 Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) 0:29:54 7 Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles/Steelwool Bicycles) 0:47:43 8 Kaarin Tae (Bicycles Plus / Bedford) 1:30:03 9 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag) 1:32:04 10 Laura Gleason (Giordana-Clif Bar - BRICA) 1:39:53 11 Jill Weist (Don Wiest Stables) 2:11:38 12 Donna Weiser 2:11:49 13 Kerry Combs 2:27:41 DNF Karen Potter (MTBRaceNews) DNF Karmen Woelber (Zoom Performance)

Singlespeederific # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rich Dillen (TeamDicky) 3:32:08 2 Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw / Bikeflights / Notubes) 0:05:08 3 Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop) 0:09:12 4 Kelly Klett 0:09:38 5 Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel) 0:12:34 6 Doug Jenne 0:14:33 7 Morgan Miller (West Virginia Night Club) 0:27:25 8 Craig Dupree (Milk Pail Racing) 0:32:29 9 Mark Elsasser (Independent Fabrication) 0:38:00 DNS Peter Buckland (FreezeThaw Cycles) DNS Dave Cormier

Master men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garth Prosser (Ashford Surgical / Cannondale) 3:16:15 2 John Merriam 0:09:38 3 Rich Oneil (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes) 0:30:24 4 John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS) 0:32:17 5 Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte, NC) 0:33:53 6 Chris Merriam 0:40:49 7 Bruce Pisarek (COBC/National Engineering) 0:54:00 8 Robert Hayes 1:20:00 9 Dave Pryor (Kapelmuur Independent) 1:25:37 10 Mark Drogalis (Team CF) 1:35:05 11 Dave Stauffer 1:41:12 12 Garnett Abbey (Oakville Cycling Club) 1:53:58 13 Brendan Hickey 2:13:49 14 James Taylor 2:37:42 DNS Jason Gregg DNS Lawrence Plug (Bicycles Plus / Bedford) DNS Carl Bush

Master men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Thomson 4:00:24 2 James Wilson (Team CF) 0:11:38 3 Edward Moran (Maverickfab Endurance) 0:47:24 4 Fred Baker (Baker Compound 1250) 1:51:12

Duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Caputo / Mark Hixon (Team ERRACE) 4:17:29 2 Cissy Fowler / David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling) 0:22:57