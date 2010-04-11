Image 1 of 61 Brian Jenson (Tradewind Energy) takes the victory at Battenkill. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 61 A Corner Cyclery/Coast to Coast rider chases the leaders. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 61 Riders head into the feed zone. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 61 The Battenkill River was visible from dozens of places on the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 61 By mid-race the arm warmers were starting to come off. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 61 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst/Milton Cat) doing much of the work. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 61 Riders chase down a solo breakaway on the flat. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 61 The Cawves women at the start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 61 Maureen Bruno-Roy (M&M Racing) rode well today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 61 The Northeast Bicycle Club Women (Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 61 The countryside was full of farms and logging operations. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 61 Kenda Systems may have had the largest team on the road today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 61 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst/Milton Cat) was a monster on the bike today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 61 The women wind their way up one of the many climbs. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 61 The lead rider at 20 kilometres. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 61 Feed zones can be particularly dangerous. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 61 Riders round a sharp corner on a descent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 61 The junior field was quite large (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 61 The junior field was quite large (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 61 Jesse Keough (Corner Cyclery/Coast to Coast) following in his brother's pedal strokes (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 61 This Northeast Bicycle Club racer grabbed a front row starting spot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 61 Masters racers at the starting line (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 61 Early starters dressed for the 40-degree Fahrenheit temperature. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 61 Masters racers roll through the town of Cambridge, New York (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 61 Masters racers on one of the countless climbs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 61 A Northeast Bicycle Club master is about to take on the 100km course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 61 A group of riders recovering after the steepest climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 61 Concentration while descending on dirt roads. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 61 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst/Milton Cat) in her new black and yellow kit. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 61 This rider seemed to be chasing to get back on the peloton. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 61 The narrow bridge caused some grabbing for brakes. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 61 Women head into one of the covered bridges. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 61 Some of the leaders at the 50 kilometre mark. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 61 Riders could be seen pulling on their bars up the steep dirt climbs. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 61 A picturesque covered bridge. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 61 The Battenkill river looked clear and cold. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 61 Riders enjoying a stretch of pavement before hitting the dirt again. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 38 of 61 Riders exit one of the covered bridges. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 39 of 61 The peloton got very strung on the long climbs. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 40 of 61 Jon Bruno (Independent Fabrications) rode with the leaders for most of the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 41 of 61 A CCB rider hammers out of the saddle. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 42 of 61 The Pro/Cat 1 men head up the steepest dirt climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 43 of 61 Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst/Milton Cat) (Left) on the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 44 of 61 Riders head into a funnel. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 45 of 61 Riders next to the Battenkill River. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 46 of 61 A Wheelworks rider on the front row. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 47 of 61 Pro/1/2 Women line up for the start with temperatures in the 40s. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 48 of 61 A racer heads into a covered bridge. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 49 of 61 The peloton on pavement. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 50 of 61 A rider near the 80 kilometre point in the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 51 of 61 A Louis Garneau racer near the town of Greenwich. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 52 of 61 A BikeReg rider near the front of the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 53 of 61 The town of Cambridge turned the event into a festival. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 54 of 61 Riders cresting a climb on a dirt road. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 55 of 61 One of many breakaway attempts. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 56 of 61 A group tries to get away on a dirt climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 57 of 61 A Jamis-Sutter Home rider climbing on dirt. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 58 of 61 Brian Jenson (Tradewind Energy) gave credit to the efforts of his team-mate Steve Tilford. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 59 of 61 Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst/Milton Cat) after the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 60 of 61 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst/Milton Cat) later flatted but helped shepherd Barensfeld to victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 61 of 61 Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst/Milton Cat) wins by inches over Silke Wunderwald (Kenda Systems). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy-Trek Stores) captured a hard-fought victory at the Tour of Battenkill Pro-Am race held in Cambridge, New York. The Kansas City native outpaced a late-race breakaway that included Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team-CRCA) and William Dugan (Team Type 1), who took second and third respectively.

“I didn’t come here expecting to win that’s for sure,” Jensen told Cyclingnews. “I really didn’t know about the other guys because I’ve never really ridden out east. I had no idea what to expect so when I won the race I was pretty surprised.

“A lot of guys were getting tired and with one kilometre to go there was attacking,” he said. “I pulled through with 500 metres to go and two guys caught back. When we took the last turn, I jumped out of the corner and nobody went with me. I looked back and I had a gap.”

Anna Barensfeld (Ladies First powered by Milton Cat) won the women’s 100-kilometre race ahead of Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda) and Arielle Fiberti (Specialized Women’s Team).

“It’s a dream,” Barensfeld told Cyclingdirt. “I had built this up to more than it was supposed to be. I told myself that I had a chance to win it but I wasn’t supposed to have the chance to win this, I couldn’t believe it just happened.

“I got worried, nobody else was worried but I was,” Barensfeld said about an early solo breakaway rider. “I chased her down at one point and almost caught her but didn’t. No one else was chasing but we caught her on the hill. I’m new to road racing so this is all new to me. All the selections happened on the hill.”

Strong winds, steep climbs and dirt roads...

The sixth annual Tour of Battenkill was designed to appeal to the one-day classic riders, held on the eve of the legendary Paris-Roubaix. Last year the event attracted thousands of starters and this year the registration doubled. Racers were treated to a pure classics-style course that boasted nearly 25 per cent, eight sections, of dirt roads through the rolling and steep hillsides of the Battenkill Valley. The Pro-Am men took on 133 kilometres and the Pro-Elite women raced for just over 100 kilometres.

Jensen relied on the efforts and experience of his teammate Steve Tilford, who ended up in an early breakaway that included four other riders Cameron Cogburn (CCB-Wheelworks), Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com-Cannondale) and Arnaud Papillon. The group rolled off the front near the race’s halfway point, working well as they took on one hard-packed dirt road section at a time.

“We came out here because we heard in was a great classic,” Tilford said. “The gravel was hard packed dirt, other than some holes in the road the dirt sections were really smooth. I wanted to make sure we got to the last dirt climb ahead of the group. It was pretty long climb, hard and steep. We were working really well together. It was really windy today but not windy for Kansas standards and that’s where Brian and I are from. There was a fair amount of riding but the fields were splitting up on the climbs.

“I was off the front for about 45-miles,” he added. “When we got to the last climb I could see the field behind us was about 25 riders but it must have shattered over the last climb and the next small group came across to us obviously those were the strongest guys left from the main field.”

The breakaway hit the final climb in tact over Stage Road. The main field shattered over the steep dirt section and several riders emerged in pursuit of the breakaway. Those riders included Jensen, Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home), William Dugan (Team Type 1), Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling team-CRCA) and Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com-Cannondale).

Some riders fell off pace in the breakaway and new riders joined the front group. “I was surprised we caught them because the field was going really slow at times,” Jensen said.

The front group swelled to nine riders with five kilometres to the finish line. The pace was high and the attacks continued one after another through the final few kilometres. Four strong men snapped the break to include Jensen, Zmolik, Dugan, Cogburn and Dillon.

“It was an attack-fest coming into the finish,” Tilford said. “Brian got in a group of about four or five riders and then there were about five of us in the second group. Brian timed his attack perfectly. They kept attacking each other. Brian came out of the last corner, 300 metres to the finish, first and he went straight through and won by a pretty good margin. I won the next group sprint for sixth place.”

Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation) won the bunch sprint for 10th place.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores) 3:41:47 2 Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) 0:00:01 3 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 0:00:01 4 Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks) 0:00:03 5 Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:00:05 6 Steve Tilford (TradeWind Energy/Th Trek Stores) 0:00:16 7 Arnaud Papillon 0:00:16 8 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:00:16 9 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:18 10 Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Racing) 0:00:31 11 Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora pb Independent Fabrication) 0:00:32 12 Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) 0:00:33 13 Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) 0:00:39 14 Jonathan Awerbuch (NorEast Cycling) 0:00:48 15 Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB/Wheelworks) 0:00:50 16 Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:00:53 17 Hugo Houle (garneau club chaussures ogilvy renault) 0:00:54 18 Christopher Johnson 0:00:54 19 Vincent Quirion (Gaspésien) 0:00:54 20 Pascal Bussières (Team Spirit/Cannondale pb Rhus Elementi) 0:00:54 21 Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) 0:00:56 22 Antoine Matteau (Gaspésien/passion-vélos) 0:00:56 23 Eric Schildge (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes) 0:01:09 24 Robert Sweeting (Team Globalbike) 0:01:09 25 Jean-Sebastien Beland (Paquette-Villemure Construction) 0:01:10 26 Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing) 0:01:51 27 William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com-Cannondale) 0:01:52 28 Tim Mitchell (CCB/Wheelworks) 0:01:54 29 Isacc Howe (Mountain Khakis Pro Cycling Team p/b EP-NO) 0:01:54 30 Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute) 0:03:06 31 Sean Melcher (Champion System Racing) 0:03:06 32 Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents p/b Don Beyer Volvo) 0:03:38 33 Mike Stubna (Indiana Regional Medical Center) 0:03:39 34 Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:04:27 35 Nick Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:05:25 36 Robbie King (Team Ora p/b IF) 0:05:25 37 Jeff Racine (garneau club chaussures ogilvy renault) 0:05:26 38 Vincent Veilleux (Team Spirit/Cannondale pb Rhus Elementi) 0:05:26 39 Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks Team) 0:05:51 40 Nicholas Keough (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER) 0:06:31 41 Cory Burns (Embrocation Cyling Journal Elite Team) 0:06:42 42 Jean Sebastien Perron (garneau club chaussures ogilvy renault) 0:06:42 43 Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain) 0:06:42 44 Amos Brumble (CCB racing) 0:09:16 45 John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) 0:09:16 46 Stephen Cummings (Indiana Regional Medical Center) 0:09:50 47 Sébastien Rousseau (Gaspesien) 0:09:50 48 Neil Schiemann (Tall Tree Cycles) 0:09:52 49 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:09:56 50 Aidan Charles (CCNS – Charlescoaching.com) 0:09:56 51 Chad Butts (Champion System Racing) 0:10:44 52 Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) 0:12:02 53 Thomas Coupe 0:12:13 54 Joshua Lipka (Team Kitty Cat / Internet) 0:12:13 55 Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:12:13 56 Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:12:23 57 Pierre Boilard (TeamSpirit/Cannondale pb Rhus Elementi) 0:12:24 58 Joel Dion Poitras (garneau club chaussures ogilvy renault) 0:12:24 59 Joe Whitman (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) 0:12:25 60 John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) 0:12:25 61 Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:12:25 62 William Blackburn (rio tinto-martin swiss) 0:12:25 63 Colin Jaskiewicz (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) 0:12:29 64 Jonathan Bruno (Your Mothahs ah Snowblowah!) 0:15:14 65 Ron LaRose 3 (CCNS – Charlescoaching.com) 0:15:17 66 Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:15:17 67 Stephen Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:15:17 68 Todd Yezefski (Team Ora pb IF) 0:15:17 69 Laurent Dallaire (Rockymountain/CIBC) 0:20:21 70 Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:31:49 71 Vincent Scalia (Team Ora pb IF) 0:38:33 DNF Timothy Karabin (Pabst Blue Ribbon / Talksoft Racing) DNS Yannick Bédard (Equipe Gaspesien) DNS Guillaume Bilodeau (Gaspésien) DNS Pierre-Etienne Boivin (Team Spirit) DNS Gerald Chen (Fresh Air Experience) DNS Charlie Gorman (Nine2FivePro.com) DNS Justin Hall (Garneau Club Chaussures) DNS John Hanson (ORA p/b IF) DNS Maxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain-CIBC Wood Gundy) DNS Louis-Charles Lacroix (Le Gaspésien) DNS Andrew Lees (nine2fivePRO.com) DNS J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b goSolar) DNS Timothy OShea DNS Rodney Santiago (Champion System Racing) DNS Brad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar) DNS Rich Straub (Pabst Blue Ribbon / Talksoft Racing) DNS Douglas Van den Ham (Nine2FivePro.com) DNS Benoit Lussier

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Powered by Milton CAT) 3:08:38 2 Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda) 0:00:00 3 Arielle Filiberti 0:00:26 4 Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66 - Artemis) 0:00:27 5 Beth Miller (Anthem Sports Womens Cycling) 0:00:27 6 Jennifer Stephenson (Ultralink) 0:00:27 7 Veronique Labonte (Nanoblur-Gears) 0:00:27 8 Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda Tire) 0:01:00 9 Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:01:01 10 Amy Gray-Smith (Treads.com/DFT) 0:01:02 11 Clara Kelly (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:01:03 12 Audrey Scott (Team Bikeway.com) 0:01:15 13 kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft) 0:01:15 14 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda Tire) 0:01:15 15 Jenny Ives (Anthem Womens Cycling Team) 0:01:16 16 Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:02:03 17 Jenny Trew 0:02:36 18 Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing) 0:02:37 19 Andrea Smith 0:03:07 20 Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda) 0:03:36 21 Allison Lampi (7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic) 0:03:58 22 Sarah Krzysiak (Anthem Sports Womens Cycling) 0:03:58 23 Anne Guzman (Nanoblur-Gears) 0:03:59 24 Amanda Watson (Artemis) 0:04:26 25 Anna McLoon (Team Kenda) 0:04:57 26 Susanne Delaney (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:06:14 27 Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis) 0:06:49 28 Paula Powell (7thGroove RE:FORM Body Clinic) 0:07:18 29 Véronique Bilodeau (Cascades) 0:08:40 30 Krystal Jeffs (Nanoblur-Gears) 0:08:40 31 Virginie Gauthier (Cascades) 0:09:03 32 Isabelle Rodrigue (La Cabosse dOr) 0:09:16 33 Sonja Evers (C3-Sollay.com) 0:09:34 34 Natalie Dumont (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:11:04 35 Frances Morrison 0:11:04 36 Meredith Ehn (Anthem Sports Womens Cycling) 0:11:04 37 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda) 0:11:04 38 Évelyne Gagnon 0:11:04 39 Maria Quiroga (CRCA/Radical Media) 0:11:04 40 Julia Farell (7thGrooveRE:FORM Clinic) 0:11:05 41 Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized) 0:11:05 42 Cathy Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:11:05 43 Emily MacKay (Amorosos Cycling Team/Tri-State Velo) 0:11:06 44 Marjolein Schat (Team Delphine) 0:11:19 45 Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:19:00 46 Joanne Ross (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK) 0:19:00 47 Mary Costelloe (Alliance Environmental) 0:19:43 48 Kaitlin Michener (Nanoblur-Gears) 0:20:18 49 Alaina Gurski (CAWES p/b Specialized) 0:21:18 50 Kyla Rollinson 0:24:49 51 Jennifer Cheng (CAWES p/b Specialized) 0:33:59 DNF Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon) 0:29:37 DNS Carola Berger (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) DNS Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)