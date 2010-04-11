Trending

Jensen claims sprint for Battenkill title

Barensfeld takes out women's title

Brian Jenson (Tradewind Energy) takes the victory at Battenkill.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
A Corner Cyclery/Coast to Coast rider chases the leaders.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riders head into the feed zone.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The Battenkill River was visible from dozens of places on the course.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
By mid-race the arm warmers were starting to come off.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst/Milton Cat) doing much of the work.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riders chase down a solo breakaway on the flat.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The Cawves women at the start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Maureen Bruno-Roy (M&M Racing) rode well today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The Northeast Bicycle Club Women (Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental).

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The countryside was full of farms and logging operations.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Kenda Systems may have had the largest team on the road today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst/Milton Cat) was a monster on the bike today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The women wind their way up one of the many climbs.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The lead rider at 20 kilometres.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Feed zones can be particularly dangerous.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riders round a sharp corner on a descent.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The junior field was quite large

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The junior field was quite large

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jesse Keough (Corner Cyclery/Coast to Coast) following in his brother's pedal strokes

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
This Northeast Bicycle Club racer grabbed a front row starting spot

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Masters racers at the starting line

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Early starters dressed for the 40-degree Fahrenheit temperature.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Masters racers roll through the town of Cambridge, New York

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Masters racers on one of the countless climbs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A Northeast Bicycle Club master is about to take on the 100km course.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A group of riders recovering after the steepest climb.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Concentration while descending on dirt roads.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst/Milton Cat) in her new black and yellow kit.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
This rider seemed to be chasing to get back on the peloton.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The narrow bridge caused some grabbing for brakes.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Women head into one of the covered bridges.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Some of the leaders at the 50 kilometre mark.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riders could be seen pulling on their bars up the steep dirt climbs.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A picturesque covered bridge.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The Battenkill river looked clear and cold.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riders enjoying a stretch of pavement before hitting the dirt again.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riders exit one of the covered bridges.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The peloton got very strung on the long climbs.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jon Bruno (Independent Fabrications) rode with the leaders for most of the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A CCB rider hammers out of the saddle.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The Pro/Cat 1 men head up the steepest dirt climb.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst/Milton Cat) (Left) on the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riders head into a funnel.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riders next to the Battenkill River.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A Wheelworks rider on the front row.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Pro/1/2 Women line up for the start with temperatures in the 40s.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A racer heads into a covered bridge.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The peloton on pavement.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A rider near the 80 kilometre point in the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A Louis Garneau racer near the town of Greenwich.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A BikeReg rider near the front of the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The town of Cambridge turned the event into a festival.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riders cresting a climb on a dirt road.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
One of many breakaway attempts.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A group tries to get away on a dirt climb.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A Jamis-Sutter Home rider climbing on dirt.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Brian Jenson (Tradewind Energy) gave credit to the efforts of his team-mate Steve Tilford.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst/Milton Cat) after the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst/Milton Cat) later flatted but helped shepherd Barensfeld to victory.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst/Milton Cat) wins by inches over Silke Wunderwald (Kenda Systems).

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy-Trek Stores) captured a hard-fought victory at the Tour of Battenkill Pro-Am race held in Cambridge, New York. The Kansas City native outpaced a late-race breakaway that included Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team-CRCA) and William Dugan (Team Type 1), who took second and third respectively.

“I didn’t come here expecting to win that’s for sure,” Jensen told Cyclingnews. “I really didn’t know about the other guys because I’ve never really ridden out east. I had no idea what to expect so when I won the race I was pretty surprised.

“A lot of guys were getting tired and with one kilometre to go there was attacking,” he said. “I pulled through with 500 metres to go and two guys caught back. When we took the last turn, I jumped out of the corner and nobody went with me. I looked back and I had a gap.”

Anna Barensfeld (Ladies First powered by Milton Cat) won the women’s 100-kilometre race ahead of Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda) and Arielle Fiberti (Specialized Women’s Team).

“It’s a dream,” Barensfeld told Cyclingdirt. “I had built this up to more than it was supposed to be. I told myself that I had a chance to win it but I wasn’t supposed to have the chance to win this, I couldn’t believe it just happened.

“I got worried, nobody else was worried but I was,” Barensfeld said about an early solo breakaway rider. “I chased her down at one point and almost caught her but didn’t. No one else was chasing but we caught her on the hill. I’m new to road racing so this is all new to me. All the selections happened on the hill.”

Strong winds, steep climbs and dirt roads...

The sixth annual Tour of Battenkill was designed to appeal to the one-day classic riders, held on the eve of the legendary Paris-Roubaix. Last year the event attracted thousands of starters and this year the registration doubled. Racers were treated to a pure classics-style course that boasted nearly 25 per cent, eight sections, of dirt roads through the rolling and steep hillsides of the Battenkill Valley. The Pro-Am men took on 133 kilometres and the Pro-Elite women raced for just over 100 kilometres.

Jensen relied on the efforts and experience of his teammate Steve Tilford, who ended up in an early breakaway that included four other riders Cameron Cogburn (CCB-Wheelworks), Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com-Cannondale) and Arnaud Papillon. The group rolled off the front near the race’s halfway point, working well as they took on one hard-packed dirt road section at a time.

“We came out here because we heard in was a great classic,” Tilford said. “The gravel was hard packed dirt, other than some holes in the road the dirt sections were really smooth. I wanted to make sure we got to the last dirt climb ahead of the group. It was pretty long climb, hard and steep. We were working really well together. It was really windy today but not windy for Kansas standards and that’s where Brian and I are from. There was a fair amount of riding but the fields were splitting up on the climbs.

“I was off the front for about 45-miles,” he added. “When we got to the last climb I could see the field behind us was about 25 riders but it must have shattered over the last climb and the next small group came across to us obviously those were the strongest guys left from the main field.”

The breakaway hit the final climb in tact over Stage Road. The main field shattered over the steep dirt section and several riders emerged in pursuit of the breakaway. Those riders included Jensen, Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home), William Dugan (Team Type 1), Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling team-CRCA) and Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com-Cannondale).

Some riders fell off pace in the breakaway and new riders joined the front group. “I was surprised we caught them because the field was going really slow at times,” Jensen said.

The front group swelled to nine riders with five kilometres to the finish line. The pace was high and the attacks continued one after another through the final few kilometres. Four strong men snapped the break to include Jensen, Zmolik, Dugan, Cogburn and Dillon.

“It was an attack-fest coming into the finish,” Tilford said. “Brian got in a group of about four or five riders and then there were about five of us in the second group. Brian timed his attack perfectly. They kept attacking each other. Brian came out of the last corner, 300 metres to the finish, first and he went straight through and won by a pretty good margin. I won the next group sprint for sixth place.”

Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation) won the bunch sprint for 10th place.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)3:41:47
2Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)0:00:01
3William Dugan (Team Type 1)0:00:01
4Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)0:00:03
5Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:00:05
6Steve Tilford (TradeWind Energy/Th Trek Stores)0:00:16
7Arnaud Papillon0:00:16
8Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:00:16
9Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:18
10Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Racing)0:00:31
11Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora pb Independent Fabrication)0:00:32
12Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)0:00:33
13Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)0:00:39
14Jonathan Awerbuch (NorEast Cycling)0:00:48
15Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB/Wheelworks)0:00:50
16Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:00:53
17Hugo Houle (garneau club chaussures ogilvy renault)0:00:54
18Christopher Johnson0:00:54
19Vincent Quirion (Gaspésien)0:00:54
20Pascal Bussières (Team Spirit/Cannondale pb Rhus Elementi)0:00:54
21Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)0:00:56
22Antoine Matteau (Gaspésien/passion-vélos)0:00:56
23Eric Schildge (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes)0:01:09
24Robert Sweeting (Team Globalbike)0:01:09
25Jean-Sebastien Beland (Paquette-Villemure Construction)0:01:10
26Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)0:01:51
27William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com-Cannondale)0:01:52
28Tim Mitchell (CCB/Wheelworks)0:01:54
29Isacc Howe (Mountain Khakis Pro Cycling Team p/b EP-NO)0:01:54
30Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute)0:03:06
31Sean Melcher (Champion System Racing)0:03:06
32Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents p/b Don Beyer Volvo)0:03:38
33Mike Stubna (Indiana Regional Medical Center)0:03:39
34Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:04:27
35Nick Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:05:25
36Robbie King (Team Ora p/b IF)0:05:25
37Jeff Racine (garneau club chaussures ogilvy renault)0:05:26
38Vincent Veilleux (Team Spirit/Cannondale pb Rhus Elementi)0:05:26
39Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks Team)0:05:51
40Nicholas Keough (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)0:06:31
41Cory Burns (Embrocation Cyling Journal Elite Team)0:06:42
42Jean Sebastien Perron (garneau club chaussures ogilvy renault)0:06:42
43Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain)0:06:42
44Amos Brumble (CCB racing)0:09:16
45John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)0:09:16
46Stephen Cummings (Indiana Regional Medical Center)0:09:50
47Sébastien Rousseau (Gaspesien)0:09:50
48Neil Schiemann (Tall Tree Cycles)0:09:52
49Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:09:56
50Aidan Charles (CCNS – Charlescoaching.com)0:09:56
51Chad Butts (Champion System Racing)0:10:44
52Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)0:12:02
53Thomas Coupe0:12:13
54Joshua Lipka (Team Kitty Cat / Internet)0:12:13
55Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:12:13
56Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:12:23
57Pierre Boilard (TeamSpirit/Cannondale pb Rhus Elementi)0:12:24
58Joel Dion Poitras (garneau club chaussures ogilvy renault)0:12:24
59Joe Whitman (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)0:12:25
60John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)0:12:25
61Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:12:25
62William Blackburn (rio tinto-martin swiss)0:12:25
63Colin Jaskiewicz (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)0:12:29
64Jonathan Bruno (Your Mothahs ah Snowblowah!)0:15:14
65Ron LaRose 3 (CCNS – Charlescoaching.com)0:15:17
66Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:15:17
67Stephen Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:15:17
68Todd Yezefski (Team Ora pb IF)0:15:17
69Laurent Dallaire (Rockymountain/CIBC)0:20:21
70Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:31:49
71Vincent Scalia (Team Ora pb IF)0:38:33
DNFTimothy Karabin (Pabst Blue Ribbon / Talksoft Racing)
DNSYannick Bédard (Equipe Gaspesien)
DNSGuillaume Bilodeau (Gaspésien)
DNSPierre-Etienne Boivin (Team Spirit)
DNSGerald Chen (Fresh Air Experience)
DNSCharlie Gorman (Nine2FivePro.com)
DNSJustin Hall (Garneau Club Chaussures)
DNSJohn Hanson (ORA p/b IF)
DNSMaxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain-CIBC Wood Gundy)
DNSLouis-Charles Lacroix (Le Gaspésien)
DNSAndrew Lees (nine2fivePRO.com)
DNSJ Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b goSolar)
DNSTimothy OShea
DNSRodney Santiago (Champion System Racing)
DNSBrad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar)
DNSRich Straub (Pabst Blue Ribbon / Talksoft Racing)
DNSDouglas Van den Ham (Nine2FivePro.com)
DNSBenoit Lussier

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Powered by Milton CAT)3:08:38
2Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)0:00:00
3Arielle Filiberti0:00:26
4Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66 - Artemis)0:00:27
5Beth Miller (Anthem Sports Womens Cycling)0:00:27
6Jennifer Stephenson (Ultralink)0:00:27
7Veronique Labonte (Nanoblur-Gears)0:00:27
8Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda Tire)0:01:00
9Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:01:01
10Amy Gray-Smith (Treads.com/DFT)0:01:02
11Clara Kelly (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:01:03
12Audrey Scott (Team Bikeway.com)0:01:15
13kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)0:01:15
14Melissa Ross (Team Kenda Tire)0:01:15
15Jenny Ives (Anthem Womens Cycling Team)0:01:16
16Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)0:02:03
17Jenny Trew0:02:36
18Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing)0:02:37
19Andrea Smith0:03:07
20Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda)0:03:36
21Allison Lampi (7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)0:03:58
22Sarah Krzysiak (Anthem Sports Womens Cycling)0:03:58
23Anne Guzman (Nanoblur-Gears)0:03:59
24Amanda Watson (Artemis)0:04:26
25Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)0:04:57
26Susanne Delaney (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:06:14
27Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)0:06:49
28Paula Powell (7thGroove RE:FORM Body Clinic)0:07:18
29Véronique Bilodeau (Cascades)0:08:40
30Krystal Jeffs (Nanoblur-Gears)0:08:40
31Virginie Gauthier (Cascades)0:09:03
32Isabelle Rodrigue (La Cabosse dOr)0:09:16
33Sonja Evers (C3-Sollay.com)0:09:34
34Natalie Dumont (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:11:04
35Frances Morrison0:11:04
36Meredith Ehn (Anthem Sports Womens Cycling)0:11:04
37Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)0:11:04
38Évelyne Gagnon0:11:04
39Maria Quiroga (CRCA/Radical Media)0:11:04
40Julia Farell (7thGrooveRE:FORM Clinic)0:11:05
41Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)0:11:05
42Cathy Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:11:05
43Emily MacKay (Amorosos Cycling Team/Tri-State Velo)0:11:06
44Marjolein Schat (Team Delphine)0:11:19
45Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:19:00
46Joanne Ross (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK)0:19:00
47Mary Costelloe (Alliance Environmental)0:19:43
48Kaitlin Michener (Nanoblur-Gears)0:20:18
49Alaina Gurski (CAWES p/b Specialized)0:21:18
50Kyla Rollinson0:24:49
51Jennifer Cheng (CAWES p/b Specialized)0:33:59
DNFKristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:29:37
DNSCarola Berger (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
DNSKate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)

Juniors 17-18 (1-4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Lynch (CLNoonan/BayHillCapitalp/bCornerCycle)2:53:11
2Nathaniel Beams (Pro Chain Cycling)
3Robin Carpenter (Young Medalists/ Team Dual Temp)
4Zack Noonan (Young Medalists/Team Dual Temp)0:01:18
5Brandon Spencer (MazurCoaching/Wheels of Bloor)0:02:41
6Evan Mcneely (EMD Serono / Specialized)0:02:58
7Ben Dolva (Farm Team Cycling)0:03:20
8Eli Robinson (Corning Race Team)
9William Hottenstein (Tri-State Velo/Amaroso's Racing Team)0:07:06
10Michael Reidenbach (Hydromax)0:07:23

 

