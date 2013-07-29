Trending

Tour of Elk Grove past winners

Champions from 2006 to 2012

Past winners
2012Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
2011Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
2010Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
2009Karl Menzies (Aus) OUCH presented by Maxxis
2008David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies/Medifast
2007Mike Friedman (USA) Team Slipstream
2006Hilton Clarke (Aus) Navigators Insurance

