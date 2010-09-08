Trending

Tour of Britain past winners

2004-2009

Past winners
2009Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Columbia - HTC
2008Geoffroy Lequarte (Fra) Agritubel
2007Romain Feillu (Fra) Agritubel
2006Martin Pedersen (Den) CSC
2005Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic
2004Mauricio Ardila (Col) Chocolade Jacques

