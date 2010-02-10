Past winners of the Tour Méditerranéen Cyclist Professionnel
Race winners 1974-2009
|2009
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa)
|2008
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus)
|2007
|Iván Gutiérrez (Spa)
|2006
|Cyril Dessel (Fra)
|2005
|Jens Voigt (Ger)
|2004
|Jörg Jaksche (Ger)
|2003
|Paolo Bettini (Ita)
|2002
|Michele Bartoli (Ita)
|2001
|Davide Rebellin (Ita)
|2000
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1999
|Davide Rebellin (Ita)
|1998
|Rodolfo Massi (Ita)
|1997
|Emmanuel Magnien (Fra)
|1996
|Franck Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1995
|Gianni Bugno (Ita)
|1994
|Davide Cassani (Ita)
|1993
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1992
|Rolf Gölz (Ger)
|1991
|Phil Anderson (Aus)
|1990
|Gerard Rué (Fra)
|1989
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1988
|Jan Nevens (Bel)
|1987
|Gerrit Solleveld (Ned)
|1986
|Jean-François Bernard (Fra)
|1985
|Phil Anderson (Aus)
|1984
|Jean-Claude Bagot (Fra)
|1983
|Gerrit Knetemann (Ned)
|1982
|Michel Laurent (Fra)
|1981
|Steffan Mutter (Swi)
|1980
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
|1979
|Michel Laurent (Fra)
|1978
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
|1977
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1976
|Roy Schuiten (Ned)
|1975
|Joseph Bruyère (Bel)
|1974
|Charles Rouxel (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy