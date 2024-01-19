Live coverage
Tour Down Under stage 4 - Live coverage
136km race takes on Gemmell Hill before an uphill finish at Port Elliot towards the ocean on The Strand
Beautiful sunny conditions and 22 degrees C at the start in Murray Bridge, and it should get hotter during the day.
Stage 4 of the Tour Down Under is set to start in under 10 minutes. Murray Bridge, about an hour southeast of Adelaide. is hosting the start, to showcase the region as it recovers from recent flooding. Cyclists will cross the mighty Murray under neutral conditions before a big day of racing begins.
Stage 2 winner Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) retained the GC lead after yesterday's bunch sprint finish. Stage 2 runner-up Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech), is in second, 2 seconds down. Axiel Mariault (Cofidis) moved up to third after taking the maximum bonus time seconds in the two intermediate sprints yesterday,
20-year old Del Toro also tops the best young rider classification but he will be wearing the ochre jersey, Second-placed rider in the BYR classification, Laurence Pithie (Groupama-GDJ) will wear the white jersey in today’s stage.
Double stage winner Sam Welsford (BORA-hansgrohe) leads the points classification.
Luke Burns (Australia) went in the break two days in a row and leads the KOM classification. He intends to defend his polka-dot jersey.
Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 4, from Murray Bridge to Port Elliot, of the Tour Down Under. The stage starts at 11:10am local time or 12:30am GMT and finishes roughly four hours later.
