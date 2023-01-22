Live coverage
Tour Down Under stage 5 - Live coverage
Don't miss all the action from the final stage to Mount Lofty
There's 100km to go, and the next lap will have KOM points on offer.
We're through the finish for the first time and on the descent now. Movistar has been active since the start of the race and continues to keep the tempo high.
And it's back together in the peloton now.
Taj Jones, who had that hard crash yesterday, is drifting off the back of the peloton. Looks like he may be a DNF today with the fresh injuries impacting him.
More attacks have started. This time it's Lluis Mas for Movistar who is having a stab. Victor Lafay is going as well.
The attacks have settled down for now, but the pace is still high.
There was a small group of 10 that snuck away, but that didn't last long.
And we're off and racing! The course starts on an incline, and Honore is pulling hard at the front, working to protect his KOM jersey, (even though this climb isn't part of the KOM). He'll be looking to get into whatever break gets up the road.
We're approaching the turn where the neutral section will end. Soon racing will be underway.
The race leader, Jay Vine, has 15 seconds on his challengers. It's going be a hard day for him to police the peloton and manage the onslaught.
The key feature is that they're climbing Mt Lofty five times today. So it's expected to see lots of GC attacks earlier in the race.
We're about just four minutes away from the start of the final stage.
We're still riding through the neutral zone before Stuart O'Grady drops the flag at KM 0.
The official start may not have been signaled yet, but already fans are staking their claim on the roadside plots up Mount Lofty and cyclists making their way up on the closed roads.
Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) could be among those chasing the stage victory to try and make a mark. The Australian champion said before the stage:
"Hopefully I’ll have a bit of a loose leash and can go up the road and try and have some fun tomorrow. I was out of the GC race after Corkscrew so it would be nice if I could go up the road tomorrow and get a result but we will look at how close the GC is and obviously the climbers will still want to go at us. I think it will be quite an aggressive day. I think definitely Jayco want to have something from this tour and they want to win it so I’m expecting them to take it up to UAE for sure and hopefully us boys can make something happen with Ethan and if I can show the Aussie jersey and be up there that would be awesome.”
We're just moments away from the final stage of the Santos Tour Down Under. What a week it's been, and it's not over yet. Today's stage is the final chance for the GC riders to make their mark.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of finale stage 5 of the Tour Down Under to Mount Lofty!
