A wet opening prologue at the Tour Down Under - Live coverage

Refresh

Time of 6:40 from Sven Erik Bystrom and Michael Gogl are the best we've seen in a while... Only good for ninth and 10th, though.

Luis Leon Sanchez, winner of this race in 2005, gets underway back in Astana colours. Now 39, he beat Lotto-Dstny DS Allan Davies and Tour Down Under race director Stuart O'Grady to win this race all those years ago. Luis León Sánchez: at my age you're worse at some things but better at others (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sjoerd Bax's recent time of 6:50 is only the second of the last 13 under seven minutes.

EF's new signing for 2023, Mikkel Honore, has taken a spill and it looks like Chris Hamilton of DSM has fallen on the same corner...

As the men's Tour Down Under gets underway in these awful conditions, the three-stage Women's Tour Down Under has just finished. Check out our report on the final stage of action here

The top three so far... 1 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 0:06:19 2 Samuel Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:06:30 3 Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarche-Circus-Wanty 0:06:31

A 7:12 for Durbridge. He was second in the time trial at the recent Australian Nationals but looked like he wasn't taking any risks today.

A 7:16 for Froome at the finish line.

Bettiol was the fourth man off today and he might've played a blinder here with the rain pouring down after he finished his ride. Will anybody get close to that 6:19 time today?

Caleb Ewan among the riders out on course at the moment. He's riding for the Australian national team here.

Hayter shakes his head as he crosses the finish line. The rain is coming down hard now.

A 6:43 for Leo Hayter. We're seeing times up around the seven-minute mark with the recent finishers. Bettiol's 6:19 looks a long way away in these wet conditions...

Trek-Segafredo's Emils Liepins rolls home with a bent handlebar and some cuts and grazes. It looks like the Latvian is the first crash victim of the 2023 WorldTour.

It's only coming down heavier now as more and more riders roll down the start ramp. Not ideal at all.

Rain on the camera lens and wet roads out on course now. This might just have a big effect on the times today as Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AlUla) tentatively rolls off.

Chris Froome kicks off his ride in Israel-Premier Tech's bright new kit. It's the first race day outside the WorldTour for the team.

21-year-old Hayter is the U23 Giro d'Italia champion and also the British U23 time trial champion. One to watch far beyond today, that's for sure.

A 6:44 for Dries Devenyns sees him go ninth quickest. Now it's time for Leo Hayter to make his WorldTour debut.

There are some spots of rain falling out on course. Not what you might expect from the Tour Down Under!

Leo Hayter, Chris Froome, Luke Durbridge, Caleb Ewan among the next batch of starters here.

Bettiol's 6:19 still the quickest time so far by some 12 seconds.

Aussie rider Cameron Scott sets off to make his Bahrain Victorious debut.

Of course, today is the first time we'll see the new team kits of 2023 in action. Bettiol of EF and Dries Devenyns of Soudal-QuickStep among the early runners showing off their new threads. These are the 2023 team kits (Image credit: Various teams)

Bettiol, meanwhile, smashes that time to go quickest with 6:19.

Arkea-Samsic man Kevin Ledanois goes four seconds quicker.

Moriarty coming home to set the first time of the day... He finishes with a 6:38 to lead the standings.

A look at the map of today's stage – some technical sections but a few places to put the power down, too. (Image credit: Tour Down Under)

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) and Patrick Bevin (Team DSM) among the early starters.

Read more about that here... Aero tucks and marginal gains to make a difference in Tour Down Under prologue – Rule clarification from UCI allows aero tuck position on road bikes

No time trial bikes here – the riders will be racing on normal road bikes here. They will, however, be allowed to race with the infamous 'puppy paws' position that has been outlawed by the UCI though.

The first rider is already off in Adelaide! James Moriarty, riding for the Australian national team, kicks off proceedings.