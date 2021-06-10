Live coverage
Tour de Suisse stage 5 - live coverage
By Barry Ryan
All the action from the summit finish at Leukerbad
General classification after stage 4
1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 12:40:51
2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:01
3 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:04
4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06
5 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:13
6 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16
7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:17
8 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:29
9 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:37
10 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:38
11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:39
12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
13 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48
14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:50
15 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:52
16 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:56
17 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
18 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:59
19 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
20 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:01:02
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) wears the yellow jersey after winning stages 2 and 3, but the GC picture will surely look rather different by this evening.
The peloton rolls out from Gstaad at 13.00 local time, and they will tackle a 1.5km neutralised zone before the official start.
Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse brings the peloton from Gstaad to Leukerbad, where the early climb of the Col du Pillon gives the break a chance to form, while the final haul to the finish should see the GC men to the fore.
Tour de Suisse stage 5 - live coverageAll the action from the summit finish at Leukerbad
