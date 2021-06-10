Tour de Suisse stage 5 - live coverage

Trending

General classification after stage 4

1          Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix     12:40:51

2          Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep         0:00:01

3          Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ    0:00:04

4          Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe        0:00:06

5          Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep  0:00:13

6          Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team       0:00:16

7          Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers        0:00:17

8          Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo            0:00:29

9          Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal      0:00:37

10        Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo  0:00:38

11        Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo    0:00:39

12        Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech  

13        Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo         0:00:48

14        Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange            0:00:50

15        Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates        0:00:52

16        Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers   0:00:56

17        Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious           

18        Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange    0:00:59

19        Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM          

20        Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis          0:01:02

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) wears the yellow jersey after winning stages 2 and 3, but the GC picture will surely look rather different by this evening. 

The peloton rolls out from Gstaad at 13.00 local time, and they will tackle a 1.5km neutralised zone before the official start. 

Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse brings the peloton from Gstaad to Leukerbad, where the early climb of the Col du Pillon gives the break a chance to form, while the final haul to the finish should see the GC men to the fore. 

