Tour de Suisse stage 2 - Live coverage

FDJ have now started to contribute again.

The peloton begins the climb with a deficit of 4:05.

The leaders hit the second of the two cat-2 climbs. It's 7.8km at a steadier average gradient of 5.1 per cent.

50km to go With 50km to go, the gap to the break is falling, now down to 4:45. That's manageable but it'll require a solid chase.

Declercq calls for some more cooperation, and Tobias Ludvigsson (FDJ) gives the Belgian a prolonged bemused look.

Tim Declercq is chasing hard on this downhill as the peloton hits the wet section. He and Alpecin's Otto Vergaerde are doing the work, while race leader Stefan Kung is staying up there in third wheel.

Alpecin and Astana are also contributing alongside QuickStep in the peloton as they head over the top.

The top of the descent is dry but there's sudden heavy rainfall further down.

61km to go Up to the summit and Zukowsky is first to the line to take maximum mountains points ahead of Bohli, Dal-Cin, and Imhof.

Onto the upper reaches of the climb and the gap hasn't come down - still 5:30.

Alaphilippe's Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates have started to ride at the front of the peloton.

The leading quartet hit the climb with a lead of 5:30.

The leaders are now dipping downhill and they'll soon be on the cat-2 climb to Ghoch. It's 8.3km long with a modest average gradient of 4.7%. However, that figure is mitigated by a couple of plateaus, and there is some much steeper stuff.

75km to go The gap falls slightly to 5:15 as we take on an uncategorised climb ahead of the first of the two cat-2 ascents.

43km/h is the average speed after two hours of racing.

Alaphilippe is here but there are plenty of other candidates for this stage, which could go in a few directions. Provided this breakaway doesn't stay away, that late climb should encourage big attacks from the puncheurs, with Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R), Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), and Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) all here. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) has been mountain biking but has to be considered among the favourites, while Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) and Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) would rival him as the fastest finishers who'd get over that climb in a reduced group.

We've already had a bit more rain today. Here's the world champion's jersey covered up by a rain cape. Alaphilippe will be among the favourites for today's stage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All calm as we approach the half-way mark. Kung's FDJ teammates are controlling the peloton, just under six minutes behind the break.

110km to go The leading quartet take their lead out to almost six minutes now.

And here's race leader Stefan Kung in the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's a first shot of our breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in the Tour de Suisse and the four breakaway riders covered 46km in the first hour to establish their lead, which now stands at 5:30

Just in on Cyclingnews is a big story concerning the Bahrain Victorious team. Following their success at the Giro and Dauphiné, doping suspicions have been voiced anonymously by two individuals - including one team boss - in a French newspaper. We've spoken to Bahrain Victorious chief Milan Erzen to hear his reaction. Here's the full story.

After a flat start, the riders are ticking off an uncategorised climb ahead of 60 or so more undulating kilometres. But the terrain becomes properly hilly in the last 70km, with two solid category-2 climbs, followed by two much shorter but steeper ascents nearer the finish.

Either way, with 30km on the clock, their lead is up to 4:40.

Correction, Thalmann isn't in this break. It is instead Matteo Dal-Cin. So that's two for Rally Cycling, and just the one for the Swiss national squad.

The escapees are: Claudio Imhof (Swiss national team) Roland Thalmann (Swiss national team) Tom Bohli (Cofidis) Nicolas Zukowsky (Rally Cycling)

This four-man move looks like our breakaway of the day as the peloton sits up and the gap grows to more than two minutes.

Roland Thalmann (Swiss national team) is with Bohli, and they make their way over to the front two.

Tom Bohli (Cofidis) launches another counter-attack.

The duo haven't been let off the leash. More attacks come and go from the peloton, where the collective foot hasn't been taken off the gas.

Nickolas Zukowsky (Rally Cycling) is up there with Imhof.

Here come the early attacks and Claudio Imhof (Swiss national team) is away.

We're off! The riders reach kilometre-zero and the race is waved underway

Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action. Full report, results, and photos from the race-opening TT are here.

The riders are on the move. They've just rolled out and are heading through the neutral zone before the stage gets underway.

This is the scene at the start in Neuhausen