Live coverage
Tour de Suisse stage 2 - Live coverage
All the action on a punchy day into Lachen
5 riders to watch at the 2021 men's Tour de Suisse
Stage 1: Küng wins opening time trial
How to watch the 2021 Tour de Suisse – live TV and streaming
Situation
Breakaway
Claudio Imhof (Swiss national team)
Tom Bohli (Cofidis)
Nicolas Zukowsky (Rally Cycling)
Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)
Peloton - at 5 minutes
FDJ have now started to contribute again.
The peloton begins the climb with a deficit of 4:05.
The leaders hit the second of the two cat-2 climbs. It's 7.8km at a steadier average gradient of 5.1 per cent.
50km to go
With 50km to go, the gap to the break is falling, now down to 4:45. That's manageable but it'll require a solid chase.
Declercq calls for some more cooperation, and Tobias Ludvigsson (FDJ) gives the Belgian a prolonged bemused look.
Tim Declercq is chasing hard on this downhill as the peloton hits the wet section. He and Alpecin's Otto Vergaerde are doing the work, while race leader Stefan Kung is staying up there in third wheel.
Alpecin and Astana are also contributing alongside QuickStep in the peloton as they head over the top.
The top of the descent is dry but there's sudden heavy rainfall further down.
61km to go
Up to the summit and Zukowsky is first to the line to take maximum mountains points ahead of Bohli, Dal-Cin, and Imhof.
Onto the upper reaches of the climb and the gap hasn't come down - still 5:30.
Alaphilippe's Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates have started to ride at the front of the peloton.
The leading quartet hit the climb with a lead of 5:30.
The leaders are now dipping downhill and they'll soon be on the cat-2 climb to Ghoch. It's 8.3km long with a modest average gradient of 4.7%. However, that figure is mitigated by a couple of plateaus, and there is some much steeper stuff.
75km to go
The gap falls slightly to 5:15 as we take on an uncategorised climb ahead of the first of the two cat-2 ascents.
43km/h is the average speed after two hours of racing.
Alaphilippe is here but there are plenty of other candidates for this stage, which could go in a few directions. Provided this breakaway doesn't stay away, that late climb should encourage big attacks from the puncheurs, with Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R), Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), and Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) all here.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) has been mountain biking but has to be considered among the favourites, while Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) and Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) would rival him as the fastest finishers who'd get over that climb in a reduced group.
We've already had a bit more rain today. Here's the world champion's jersey covered up by a rain cape. Alaphilippe will be among the favourites for today's stage.
All calm as we approach the half-way mark. Kung's FDJ teammates are controlling the peloton, just under six minutes behind the break.
110km to go
The leading quartet take their lead out to almost six minutes now.
And here's race leader Stefan Kung in the yellow jersey.
Here's a first shot of our breakaway
Back in the Tour de Suisse and the four breakaway riders covered 46km in the first hour to establish their lead, which now stands at 5:30
Just in on Cyclingnews is a big story concerning the Bahrain Victorious team. Following their success at the Giro and Dauphiné, doping suspicions have been voiced anonymously by two individuals - including one team boss - in a French newspaper. We've spoken to Bahrain Victorious chief Milan Erzen to hear his reaction.
After a flat start, the riders are ticking off an uncategorised climb ahead of 60 or so more undulating kilometres. But the terrain becomes properly hilly in the last 70km, with two solid category-2 climbs, followed by two much shorter but steeper ascents nearer the finish.
Either way, with 30km on the clock, their lead is up to 4:40.
Correction, Thalmann isn't in this break. It is instead Matteo Dal-Cin. So that's two for Rally Cycling, and just the one for the Swiss national squad.
The escapees are:
Claudio Imhof (Swiss national team)
Roland Thalmann (Swiss national team)
Tom Bohli (Cofidis)
Nicolas Zukowsky (Rally Cycling)
This four-man move looks like our breakaway of the day as the peloton sits up and the gap grows to more than two minutes.
Roland Thalmann (Swiss national team) is with Bohli, and they make their way over to the front two.
Tom Bohli (Cofidis) launches another counter-attack.
The duo haven't been let off the leash. More attacks come and go from the peloton, where the collective foot hasn't been taken off the gas.
Nickolas Zukowsky (Rally Cycling) is up there with Imhof.
Here come the early attacks and Claudio Imhof (Swiss national team) is away.
We're off!
The riders reach kilometre-zero and the race is waved underway
Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action. Full report, results, and photos from the race-opening TT are here.
The riders are on the move. They've just rolled out and are heading through the neutral zone before the stage gets underway.
This is the scene at the start in Neuhausen
Almost ready for stage 2: pic.twitter.com/lB1Ne1hZhGJune 7, 2021
Hello there and welcome along as we take on the second stage of the 2021 Tour de Suisse. After Sunday's opening time trial, it's time for the puncheurs to shine, with a hilly second half to today's parcours and a steep late climb.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Emily Newsom: Racing Unbound is comparable to childbirthTibco-Silicon Valley Bank pro finishes third in 200-mile gravel test
-
Mark Cavendish: It's going better than anyone expectedBritish sprinter continues upward curve with second place at Elfstedenronde
-
E-Bike Live: A five-day deep dive into electric bikesJoin us between the 14th and 18th of June for helpful how-to advice, buyer's guides, tips and more
-
Erzen defends Bahrain Victorious in face of anonymous doping suspicions'I can be 110 per cent sure that we’re working by the rules' says team boss
-
Tour de Suisse stage 2 - Live coverageAll the action on a punchy day into Lachen
-
Tom Dumoulin: It's great to be backDutchman sees 'growth opportunities' after placing 16th in Tour de Suisse TT
-
6 conclusions from the 2021 Critérium du DauphinéIneos' strength in depth, Padun's stunning introduction, why we shouldn't write off Froome, and more
-
Lutsenko: It's special to be on Dauphiné podium with Porte and ThomasAstana-Premier Tech rider finishes second overall after attacking final stage
-
Lizzie Deignan turns disappointment and pressure into victory at Tour de SuisseBritish Trek-Segafredo rider secures first win of 2021 by taking intermediate sprint time bonuses on stage 2
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.